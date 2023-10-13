Is WEB3 dead - Not according to the financial results of this startup - LootMogul

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last couple of years, WEB3 went through its own hype and bust, especially NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) assets, which had a crazy valuation that is now worth pennies. Most of the assets had no real-world value and/or connection to the real people, brands, physical products, etc.

Companies that have survived and are thriving in the current market are able to tap into a niche segment to offer community, real products, and solutions using the innovation and power of WEB3 (Blockchain, AI, etc.). LootMogul is one of the striving startups focusing on the sports technology segment and offering teams, players, fans, brands, stadium & property owners a new way to monetize, entertain, and reward the community.

"We at LootMogul are thrilled to publish our last 5 quarters of performance https://lootmogul.me/performance."

"As a startup, it is always critical to manage growth, burn rate/costs, and solidify market positioning by continuously evolving the product to find the right market fit. We thank all our investors, brand ambassadors, gaming partners, and sports agencies for helping us create this unique MOAT in the world of Sports Metaverse with real-world fan engagement." - Raj Rajkotia , LootMogul, CEO.

"As we venture deeper into the digital age, one of the most exciting frontiers is the intersection between real-world sports, e-commerce, and WEB3 gaming. It's a place where innovation, entertainment, and financial opportunities converge. We are elevating the growth of professional sports franchises worldwide through our cutting-edge blockchain and AI-driven WEB3 gaming and e-commerce solutions. This innovative approach presents a fresh opportunity for players, sports teams, merchandise, and intellectual property owners to seamlessly transition into the digital realm and capitalize on their existing real-world brand value. Meanwhile, gamers and fans get to relish and collect new loyalty rewards while experiencing live events inside stadiums, sports bars, etc. The real-world value we create for all stakeholders is the bedrock of our sustainable business model, propelling us toward exponential growth." - Kuntal Sampat, LootMogul, COO

LootMogul is spearheading the transformation of sports WEB3 gaming, and they have an exciting road ahead. Together, they are looking forward to shaping the future of this industry.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports technology platform that is powered by regenerative AI, multi-player blockchain mini-games, e-commerce shops for brands, and digital collectibles with In-Real-Life rewards.

