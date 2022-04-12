Is Your Business Ready for the Upcoming Hurricane Season? - Power Storage Solutions Offers 5 Important Steps to Help Safeguard Sensitive Electric Equipment

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS), a premier energy storage distributor and installation company, highlighted the importance of preparing for the upcoming Atlantic storm season by outlining five critical steps every business should take. Occurring from June to November, the Atlantic hurricane season includes tropical depressions, tropical storms, and deadly hurricanes. This year, Colorado State University is already predicting a slightly above-average season with 13-16 named storms, 6-8 hurricanes, and 2-3 major hurricanes.

Facility Hurricane Preparation

"Inclement weather of any type can negatively impact business facilities, personnel, and customers, so it is always best to try and be prepared rather than just waiting to respond," said Steve Baker, President of PWRSS. "Businesses located in areas commonly affected by yearly weather like this should have an action plan in place, and it's imperative that new businesses make this an absolute priority."

Some of the most common challenges a business faces during hurricane season include:

Site Access: Storms hit broad and wide – sometimes facilities and sites are inaccessible for hours or days after a storm.

Storms hit broad and wide – sometimes facilities and sites are inaccessible for hours or days after a storm. Power Failure: Power outages and even full-grid failures are possible.

Power outages and even full-grid failures are possible. Flooding: Flooding is likely – damaging sensitive equipment and electronics.

Flooding is likely – damaging sensitive equipment and electronics. Equipment Damage: Both heavy winds and flooding can take out electrical systems and even damage a facility's internal equipment, requiring expensive repairs or replacement.

Both heavy winds and flooding can take out electrical systems and even damage a facility's internal equipment, requiring expensive repairs or replacement. Data and Production Loss: Visible damage is just the beginning. Hurricanes can also lead to data and production loss – with physical and electronic files and production quotas damaged or destroyed.

Safeguarding a facility's electrical power system is one of the most important priorities during hurricane season. It involves 5 important steps:

Floodproof Battery Systems: Prevent damage with wet or dry floodproofing, depending on whether a business is in a flood zone and/or located in a mandatory evacuation zone. Wet floodproofing is used when Stationary Power cannot be moved, managing floodwater-flow rather than preventing its entry. Dry floodproofing tries to prevent water from entering a facility at all.

Prevent damage with wet or dry floodproofing, depending on whether a business is in a flood zone and/or located in a mandatory evacuation zone. Wet floodproofing is used when Stationary Power cannot be moved, managing floodwater-flow rather than preventing its entry. Dry floodproofing tries to prevent water from entering a facility at all. Install a Surge Protective Device: An essential preventative step because electrical surges are common during storms. SPDs act as a deterrent and redirect excess voltage away from attached devices.

An essential preventative step because electrical surges are common during storms. SPDs act as a deterrent and redirect excess voltage away from attached devices. Turn Down Reactive Systems: Most switchgear systems are reactive to the loss of line power. A DC Battery system is crucial to create a safe, pre-planned control that saves DC Power for necessary startup functions.

Most switchgear systems are reactive to the loss of line power. A DC Battery system is crucial to create a safe, pre-planned control that saves DC Power for necessary startup functions. Industrial Standby Generators: A UPS is an immediate short-term bridge solution, but industrial generators are recommended for long-term power failures to keep essential equipment running properly.

A UPS is an immediate short-term bridge solution, but industrial generators are recommended for long-term power failures to keep essential equipment running properly. Create a Recovery Plan: Knowing what to do after a hurricane hits, and how to restart mission-critical equipment quickly, can be the difference between being prepared and being overwhelmed.

Learn more about how to safeguard against storms by visiting PWRSS online. Or follow PWRSS on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram.

About Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS)

Founded in 2018, PWRSS is an innovative DC Power solutions provider and service company that includes six locations with service technicians throughout the continental United States. PWRSS provides full spectrum power solutions for Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, with engineering, fulfillment, installation, preventive maintenance, and recycling solutions that help keep businesses up and running. For more information, please visit: www.pwrstoragesolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Derrick Elledge

1-214-244-4942

SOURCE Power Storage Solutions