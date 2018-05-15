Check filters and fluids, including engine oil, antifreeze/coolant, windshield washer and power steering, brake and transmission fluids. Dirty air filters can waste gas and cause the engine to lose power.





Check the hoses and belts and replace if they become cracked, brittle, frayed, loose or show signs of excessive wear. These are critical to the proper functioning of the electrical system, air conditioning, power steering and the cooling system.





Check the brake system and make sure the battery connection is clean, tight and corrosion-free.





Check the tires, including tire pressure and tread. Underinflated tires reduce a vehicle's fuel economy and uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment. Tires should also be checked for bulges and bald spots.





Check the engine to make sure it is delivering the best balance of power and fuel economy and produces the lowest level of emissions.





Check that the gas cap is not damaged, loose or missing to prevent gas from spilling or evaporating.

"If you're planning a summer road trip, it's important to remember that it's not as simple as just putting gas in the car and driving off," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "Performing a thorough inspection of your vehicle before you leave will give you peace of mind and help make your road adventure safer and more fun."

About the Car Care Council:

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council's consumer education website at www.carcare.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/is-your-car-roadtrip-ready-300648614.html

SOURCE Car Care Council

Related Links

http://www.carcare.org

