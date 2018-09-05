Is Your Child on the Right Path for Kinder Readiness and Early Education?

Kinder Ready's specialized technique individualizes curriculum: they believe that learning is best achieved through a variety of modalities (visual, spatial, kinesthetic, musical, etc.) to keep learning engaging and fun. No one child learns the same, and Kinder Ready offers unparalleled expertise in helping children reach their fullest potential.

Elizabeth Fraley has helped countless parents (including media and tech moguls) navigate an often overwhelming path to Kinder preparation. Kinder Ready programs are designed to nurture and assist families through the admissions process, testing, and interviewing, to the acceptance to the most sought-after schools in Los Angeles, including Mirman School, Carlthrop, JTD, Curtis School, Center for Early Education and UCLA's Lab School, to name a few.

"I feel much more confident about my daughter starting kindergarten after working with Elizabeth," says CNN journalist Lisa Ling. "My daughter has learned a lot from her and, most importantly, she has had fun doing it. She gets excited on Mondays when Elizabeth comes over and often asks if she can do more days with her. We have been very happy with her and with Kinder Ready!"

"Many new parents are unaware of the different styles of learning that we can teach and use to enhance your child's transitional preparedness for Pre - K to Kindergarten or Kindergarten to Elementary School," says Elizabeth.

Other parents of celebrity children tutored by Kinder Ready include Adam Sandler, James Cordon, Oliver Hudson, Tom Arnold and Zoanne Clack, producer of Grey's Anatomy.

Kinder Ready was included in 7 of Hollywood's Favorite Summer Camps, The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Insiders Guide to Private Schools, Medium/Authority Magazine, and ThriveGlobal.

About: Kinder Ready is a specialized program designed for 3-5 year olds. The program would best be described as a "balanced approach" to learning. The National Association for The Education of Young Children, (NAEYC) recommends that learning for students in the 3-5 age range be a mix of child centered and teacher directed learning methodologies. Kinder Ready also believes in this approach. Our team will individualize learning based on your child's need to design the best program possible for your child. Our teachers are familiar and trained in various educational philosophies (Bank Street, Waldorf, Reggio Emilio, Montessori, etc.).

About Elizabeth Fraley: Elizabeth is the current CEO/Founder of Kinder Ready. After spending over three years as a former director of an early elementary program, Elizabeth started her own educational service company. Her past work has been featured in The Los Angeles Times, CBS LOCAL, SF GATE and many other media outlets. Elizabeth's teaching philosophy offers a structured curriculum, along with progressive approaches to highly individualized teaching and learning. She has over a decade of experience in early learning specializing in assessment, curriculum development, English Language Learning, and progress monitoring for grades preschool-6th grade. She has specialized training in Love and Logic, a social and emotional curriculum, and enjoys working with families and their children to help them reach their fullest potential as learners. She was recently awarded an Educator of the Year distinction by the county of Los Angeles for her service to the community.

Booking Info: Elizabeth Fraley is available for Interviews: TV, News, Editorial and Social Media. Contact: Beverly Visty, Dharmata PR at 213-706-9321, domanbv@gmail.com

Photos: https://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr599726157

Media Contact:



Beverly Visty



Dharmata PR



213-706-9321



domanbv@gmail.com

SOURCE Kinder Ready, Inc.

Related Links

https://kinderready.com

