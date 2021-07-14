Is Your Clunker Worth Some Serious Cash? Vehicles With More Than 100,000 Miles Command Record High Prices in June, According to Edmunds

"Consumers with an old truck sitting in their driveway are in the best position to take advantage of this wild market" Tweet this

Edmunds analysts took a look at the top 10 used vehicles that dealers sold with mileage between 100,000-109,999 miles in June 2021 and identified their average age, transaction price and DTT:

Trucks topped the list of the greatest year-over-year increase in average transaction prices: The Chevy Silverado 1500 hit an ATP of $26,914 in June 2021 , which was a 49% year-over-year increase; the Ford F-150 climbed to $25,924 , which was a 43% increase; and the Ram 1500 commanded an ATP of $24,657 , which reflected a 42% increase.

Vehicles that sold faster year over year were more of a mixed bag. The Jeep Wrangler topped that list with an average DTT of 29.7 days, a 37% year-over-year decrease, followed by the Ram 1500, which had a 28% year-over-year decrease in DTT to 27.4 days. And the Honda Civic came in third with a 25% year-over-year decrease in DTT to 28.3 days.

Edmunds experts advise that car owners take a moment to see how much their vehicle is worth right now by quickly appraising their vehicle on third-party sites like Edmunds .

"Consumers with an old truck sitting in their driveway are in the best position to take advantage of this wild market," said Drury. "But even if you own an SUV or passenger vehicle that's a bit long in the tooth, you shouldn't be too quick to assume its value is dead. Chances are it's worth a bit more — if not a lot more — than you think, which you could use to offset the cost of your next car purchase, or you could simply pocket the extra cash."

Top 10 Used Vehicles Sold With Mileage Between 100,000-109,999 Miles

June 2021 Make Model Average age ATP Days to turn Chevrolet Silverado 1500 6.6 $26,914 30.8 Ford Escape 7.1 $11,359 30.5 Ford F-150 7.2 $25,924 30.3 Honda Accord 8.4 $12,633 27.4 Honda Civic 8 $10,907 28.3 Honda CR-V 8.5 $13,829 30.0 Jeep Grand Cherokee 7.3 $17,700 36.6 Jeep Wrangler 8.6 $23,084 29.7 Ram 1500 6.5 $24,657 27.4 Toyota Camry 8 $12,057 27.3

June 2020 Make Model Average age ATP Days to turn Chevrolet Silverado 1500 7 $18,070 38.6 Ford Escape 6.8 $8,646 36.4 Ford F-150 7.1 $18,092 35.3 Honda Accord 7.8 $9,440 32.7 Honda Civic 7.9 $8,177 37.5 Honda CR-V 8.2 $10,582 37.1 Jeep Grand Cherokee 7.1 $13,333 42.4 Jeep Wrangler 8.6 $17,329 47.1 Ram 1500 6.3 $17,365 38.0 Toyota Camry 7.4 $9,040 33.2

