Is your DC newsroom hosting interns this spring? Applications now open for the Lewis Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring journalists can apply now for a scholarship that provides free housing and a $4,000 stipend to support student journalists of color who plan to intern at news media outlets in Washington, D.C., in spring 2024.

Applications are open for the National Press Club's Lewis Scholarship , which aims to improve accessibility to experiential learning opportunities in the nation's capital for students of color. This scholarship, administered through the National Press Club Journalism Institute, extends the Lewis family's commitment to increasing representation in Washington, D.C., to include news media, adding to their work founding and operating the Washington Intern Student Housing program and the HBCU National Center.

The deadline to apply for the Spring 2024 Lewis Scholarship is noon ET on Thursday, Nov. 30. Application instructions, including eligibility requirements, are available online .

This opportunity is awarded to one undergraduate student journalist of color each fall, spring, and summer semester.

Please share the link to the spring 2024 application with the journalism students in your life.

For information on other National Press Club scholarships, visit our website or email the National Press Club Journalism Institute at [email protected] .

If you'd like to support student learning opportunities like these, please consider making a tax-deductible contribution today.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute