Is Your Name Ryan? LG Launches "Ryan Sweepstakes," As Part Of New "What's It Gonna Take?" Campaign Enticing Consumers To Consider The "Switch" To The LG G7 ThinQ™

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you one of the 546,6291 Ryans in the US? Then this is your lucky day. LG Electronics MobileComm USA launched a nationwide sweepstakes today for anyone named Ryan, but open to any US resident through an alternate entry method, to enter to win exclusive prizes and join the LG Family. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the latest LG G7 ThinQ for himself/herself and seven of his/her friends, cupcakes for a year, and even the opportunity to appear on a billboard in Times Square.

"Ryan" happens to be the protagonist in the new hero LG G7 ThinQ TVC that launched earlier this month and represents all of the savvy phone skeptics out there who are unsatisfied with their current phone but are too anxious to pull the trigger on a new one – nearly 40 percent of the population2.

"The LG G7 ThinQ is one of the best smartphones LG has brought to market, and we're doing whatever it takes for consumers to realize that," said Peggy Ang, Division Vice President, Brand Marketing, Mobile Communications, LG Electronics MobileComm USA." The sweepstakes is a bold and exciting invitation that creates conversation and will reward a group of friends with once in a lifetime prizes, including the latest LG smartphone and their selfie in Times Square."

Sweepstakes Information:

Who is Ryan? Meet Ryan, the protagonist in the new hero LG G7 ThinQ TVC, a forward-thinking individual who doesn't always buy into hype. Ryan, like nearly 40 percent of the population, is anxious on purchasing a new phone. Ryan knows there has to be a better one out there, but Ryan hasn't seen any company do what it takes to get him to switch.

How it Works: If your name is Ryan, follow the below link to enter for a chance to win. If you're not a Ryan, but know one– convince them to enter! It won't be hard. After all, we do have a commercial with Aubrey Plaza . Show that to Ryan.

If your name is Ryan, follow the below link to enter for a chance to win. If you're not a Ryan, but know one– convince them to enter! It won't be hard. After all, we do have a with . Show that to Ryan. Link to Sweepstakes: whatsitgonnatakeryan.com , open to Ryans and also to any US resident through an alternate entry method.

, open to Ryans and also to any US resident through an alternate entry method. Prizes:

LG G7 ThinQ for the winner and seven of his/her friends



Appear on a Times Square billboard



Free Cupcakes for a year to celebrate

Length: Tuesday, June 26 – Tuesday, July 12

About the LG G7 ThinQ:

With the LG G7 ThinQ, LG stays committed to its mission of improving the quintessential smartphone experience by integrating useful AI features into the DNA of the phone. The AI Cam includes pet and food filters; the Boombox Speaker gives you loud, premium audio with a boost of bass; and the LG G7 ThinQ is the pick of global supergroup BTS. Equipped with the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform, the LG G7 ThinQ offers 4GB of RAM (LPDDR4x RAM) and 64GB of internal storage* (useable up to 46GB, UFS 2.1 ROM/MicroSD up to 2TB)".

So, What's It Gonna Take for you to switch? The LG G7 ThinQ for you and seven friends, a year of free cupcakes to test out the sweet AI Cam (eating optional), or your selfie on a giant billboard in Times Square?

For more information on LG's G7 ThinQ and the sweepstakes, visit http://www.lg.com/us/mobile-phones/g7-thinq-ryan-sweepstakes.

