LG Unveils Bergen County's First Corporate Certified Pollinator Garden at its Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair

Open to the public, more than 1,000 people attended the event and LG collected several thousand pounds of unwanted electronics. Attendees included local schools, community members, LG employees and their families. They participated in hands-on activities such as planting native plants and flowers in the Pollinator Garden, which is designed to attract a variety of bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and hummingbirds to encourage plant growth, clean the air, supply oxygen and support wildlife.

"The National Wildlife Federation is thrilled to certify LG's pollinator garden and for LG to be one of the first corporations to meet our ambitious requirements by planting more than 90% native plants such as milkweed for vulnerable monarch butterflies." said David Mizejewski, National Wildlife Federation Naturalist. "One of the most important ways we can help wildlife is to create and restore habitat with native plants which is exactly what this pollinator garden at LG provides."

Attendees also had the opportunity to take part in product giveaways, tour LG's Inspiration Lab and Campus and in collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation, learn more about sustainable best practices and how to establish a Certified Wildlife Habitat where they live, work and play.

Esteemed guest speakers at the LG's Earth Day fair included:

Chris Jung , President and CEO of LG Electronics North America

Mayor Mark Park , Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Mayor Mark Sokolich , Fort Lee, NJ

Beth Meyers , VP, Corporate Education Partnerships at Discovery Education

David Mizejewski , National Wildlife Federation Naturalist

Ranger Rick, Mascot of the National Wildlife Federation

"We are thrilled with the success of the Life's Good Earth Day Fair," said Laura Barbieri, Head of CSR and Community Relations, LG Electronics. "It was inspiring to see the community come together to learn more about LG's continued dedication to environmental responsibility to make Life Good for all. We look forward to continuing our efforts to make a positive impact on our planet."

To learn more about LG's commitment to conservationism and environmental stewardship, visit www.lg.com/us/earth-day for more information.

