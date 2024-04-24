LG Unveils Bergen County's First Corporate Certified Pollinator Garden at its Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair

Community Engagement Event Recycles thousands of pounds of E-Waste and further enhances LG's Commitment to making "Life Good" through Bettering the Planet

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' North American Innovation Campus hosted the Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair to showcase LG's commitment to bettering the planet and making "Life Good" for all. The event extends LG Electronics' recent announcement of its $150,000 commitment in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation and global edtech leader Discovery Education to host a K-12 educational series about vulnerable and endangered species tied to its Times Square billboard.

Attendees plant native species at the new pollinator garden at Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in& Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Earning a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification through the NWF, LG's garden is outfitted with native plants, designed to attract a mixture of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles, which will encourage biodiversity, plant growth, clean air, and support wildlife. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)
Chris Jung, President and CEO of LG Electronics& North America, speaks at the Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in& Englewood Cliffs, NJ. The event hosted a range of activities that highlighted the importance of sustainable practices including an e-waste drive and the unveiling of the new pollinator garden at LG's headquarters. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)
Attendees plant native species at the new pollinator garden at Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in& Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Earning a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification through the NWF, LG's garden is outfitted with native plants, designed to attract a mixture of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles, which will encourage biodiversity, plant growth, clean air, and support wildlife. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)
Chris Jung, left, President and CEO of LG Electronics& North America, and naturalist Dave Mizejewski, of the National Wildlife Federation, unveil the new pollinator garden at Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in& Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Earning a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification through the NWF, LG's garden is outfitted with native plants, designed to attract a mixture of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles, which will encourage biodiversity, plant growth, clean air, and support wildlife. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)
Chris Jung, center left, President and CEO of LG Electronics& North America, and Mayor Mark Park, center right, of Englewood Cliffs, plant native species at the new pollinator garden at Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in& Englewood Cliffs, NJ. The event hosted a range of activities that highlighted the importance of sustainable practices including the unveiling of the pollinator garden which earned a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification from National Wildlife Federation. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)
Attendees plant native species at the new pollinator garden at Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in& Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Earning a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification through the NWF, LG's garden is outfitted with native plants, designed to attract a mixture of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles, which will encourage biodiversity, plant growth, clean air, and support wildlife. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)
John Taylor, VP of Public Affairs and Communications, LG Electronics; Beth Meyer, VP, Social Impact Partnership at Discovery Education; naturalist Dave Mizejewski of National Wildlife Federation; Chris Jung, President and CEO of LG Electronics& North America, Mayor Mark Park, of Englewood Cliffs; Chulho Huh, VP, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics; Mayor Mark Sokolich, of Fort Lee; and Louis Giagrande, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics, left to right, attend Life's Good Earth Day Community Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in& Englewood Cliffs, NJ. The event hosted a range of activities that highlighted the importance of sustainable practices - including an e-waste drive and the unveiling of the new pollinator garden at LG's headquarters. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)
Open to the public, more than 1,000 people attended the event and LG collected several thousand pounds of unwanted electronics. Attendees included local schools, community members, LG employees and their families. They participated in hands-on activities such as planting native plants and flowers in the Pollinator Garden, which is designed to attract a variety of bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and hummingbirds to encourage plant growth, clean the air, supply oxygen and support wildlife.

"The National Wildlife Federation is thrilled to certify LG's pollinator garden and for LG to be one of the first corporations to meet our ambitious requirements by planting more than 90% native plants such as milkweed for vulnerable monarch butterflies." said David Mizejewski, National Wildlife Federation Naturalist. "One of the most important ways we can help wildlife is to create and restore habitat with native plants which is exactly what this pollinator garden at LG provides."

Attendees also had the opportunity to take part in product giveaways, tour LG's Inspiration Lab and Campus and in collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation, learn more about sustainable best practices and how to establish a Certified Wildlife Habitat where they live, work and play.

Esteemed guest speakers at the LG's Earth Day fair included:

  • Chris Jung, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America
  • Mayor Mark Park, Englewood Cliffs, NJ
  • Mayor Mark Sokolich, Fort Lee, NJ
  • Beth Meyers, VP, Corporate Education Partnerships at Discovery Education
  • David Mizejewski, National Wildlife Federation Naturalist
  • Ranger Rick, Mascot of the National Wildlife Federation

"We are thrilled with the success of the Life's Good Earth Day Fair," said Laura Barbieri, Head of CSR and Community Relations, LG Electronics. "It was inspiring to see the community come together to learn more about LG's continued dedication to environmental responsibility to make Life Good for all. We look forward to continuing our efforts to make a positive impact on our planet."

To learn more about LG's commitment to conservationism and environmental stewardship, visit www.lg.com/us/earth-day for more information. 

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

