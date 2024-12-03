Is Your Skincare Really Working? LaFlore's Revolutionary Kit Provides the Answer

LaFlore's Skin Health Testing Kit takes the guess work out of what it takes to have healthy skin. Post this

LaFlore® Live Probiotic Skincare is leading the future of skincare with their personalized Skin Health Testing Kit, powered by Sequential. This easy-to-use test strip system evaluates the health of your skin's microbiome, providing a scientific analysis of its unique needs. The resulting 20-page report provides numerous revelations like which bacteria are causing your skin concerns, the difference between your chronological skin age versus your actual age and a clinically guided skincare regimen to eliminate guesswork ensuring optimal results, saving you time, money, and the long-term health of your skin.

"To truly understand the health of your skin, you need to understand the 'invisible players' within the skin microbiome. The LaFlore Skin Health Testing Kit is powered by over 25,000+ microbiome samples and is the first of its kind, delivering personalized skincare recommendations to achieve lasting skin health," explains Dr. Oliver Worsley, CEO of Sequential.

What Each Test Will Reveal:

The Current State of The Skin Microbiome: LaFlore's lab partner, Sequential Bio LTD uses a method known as quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) that evaluates specific markers in the skin microbiome and how they impact skin health. This includes bacterial diversity, which plays a key role in common skin concerns like acne, rosacea, dermatitis and even accelerated aging. The True Age of the Skin: Using advanced testing methods, the test determines the actual age of one's skin compared to their chronological age, offering insights into its health and vitality. This allows for tailored skincare regimens to address specific aging concerns. Personalized Recommendations: Based on the test results, the report offers clinically determined recommendations for rebalancing the skin microbiome such as ideal skincare ingredients and products as well as monthly facial suggestions. This personalized approach ensures that one receives the most effective solutions for their unique skin needs.

To learn more about the Skin Health Testing Kit visit - https://www.laflore.com/pages/personal-skin-health-testing-kit.

About LaFlore® Live Probiotic Skincare:

LaFlore® takes a probiotic approach to skin health, offering a range of products formulated with prebiotics, postbiotics, and LIVE shelf-stable probiotics (US 10,959,950). This unique blend helps restore and maintain a healthy skin microbiome, leading to a visible improvement in skin health. By neutralizing harmful bacteria, reducing inflammation, and boosting collagen production, LaFlore helps you achieve a clearer, smoother, and more radiant complexion. Their commitment to natural ingredients, vegan and cruelty-free practices, and dermatologist-tested formulas ensures that you can feel confident in your choice for effective and sustainable skincare.

To learn more about LaFlore visit laflore.com

About LaFlore's Testing Partner:

Sequential Bio Ltd. specializes in microbiome research, using next-generation sequencing to study the effects of products on microbiomes. With a vast database of over 25,000 samples, they provide science-backed solutions for personal care and pharmaceuticals.

LaFlore® Live Probiotic Skincare

Shelby Isaacson

P: 727.687.1570

E: [email protected]

SOURCE LaFlore Live Probiotic Skincare