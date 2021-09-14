Through a 3-pronged approach called Activate, Collaborate, and Enable , the Tiger Pistol team illustrates how brands can collaborate with their channel partners to boost sales, awareness, and traffic to exponentially drive results around thousands of micro-campaigns. Tiger Pistol makes it simple to build a strategy with each approach broken down into its own section, complete with explanations, industry statistics, use cases and client results.

Among the critical areas addressed in "Is Your Social Advertising Plan Thinking Small Enough?" are how to:

Activate the modern shopper by seamlessly allowing them to covert digitally or in-store

Collaborate with a complex channel partner networks

Empower independent representatives beyond sharing assets for social media with effective social advertising that can be launched in under 5 minutes

"Scale and complexity barriers are no longer acceptable reasons to continue to offer lackluster solutions to local franchises, resellers, channel partners, or agents. Tiger Pistol, and other companies like us, are allowing marketers to innovate in local social at a level that has never been seen before," said Donny Dye, SVP, Sales and Marketing at Tiger Pistol. "Collaboration is vital to this shift as modern local shoppers are now purchasing across every path from curbside pickup, delivery, directly from the brand, and, yes, definitely in store. These engagement models are critical to allow brands to have a local connection to where they sell their products and in turn a connection with their consumer."

Get instant access to the eBook now at https://go.tigerpistol.com/social-engagment-models-ebook .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning social advertising platform of 2020, makes high performance collaborative advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition and sales growth. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite brands with their channel partners (retailers, dealers, agents) to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Facebook Marketing Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 500,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

