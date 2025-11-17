IS4S Awarded Direct-to-Phase II SBIR to Deliver Next-Generation Fireset System -- Company's North Alabama Range to Support AFRL Detonation Research

HACKLEBURG, Ala. and HAMILTON, Ala., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S) has been awarded a Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to design, fabricate, and install an advanced high-voltage fireset system in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The system will enable AFRL to conduct next-generation detonation and initiation research for future Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DoE) weapon system development.

IS4S Awarded Direct-to-Phase II SBIR to Deliver Next-Generation Fireset System

The program will be executed primarily from IS4S's North Alabama Range, the company's newest office, engineering lab, and test range. Located in Hackleburg, Alabama, the North Alabama Range expands pulsed-power and test-system capabilities into the North Alabama region.

"This SBIR award represents a major milestone for IS4S, the local community, and our North Alabama Range as its first dedicated program win," shared Zac Shotts, IS4S vice president and site lead. "This new program allows IS4S to apply our decades of expertise in high-voltage systems and energetic testing to solve critical national defense challenges, while also creating high-quality engineering and technical jobs right here in Marion County."

About the Program

The Direct-to-Phase II SBIR program builds on prior research and development by moving promising technologies directly into advanced prototyping and deployment. Under this award, IS4S will:

Develop and build a modern fireset system optimized for reliable, repeatable operation.





Deliver and install the system at an AFRL test facility.





Providehands-on training to AFRL personnel to ensure safe, efficient operation.





Incorporate design improvements that increase reliability, reduce maintenance, and improve experimental consistency.

Why It Matters

Fireset systems are used in controlled research to safely trigger and measure explosive events—essential tools for understanding how initiation systems perform. By improving precision and reliability, this new IS4S system will help AFRL researchers collect higher-quality data, reduce testing costs, and accelerate the design of safer and more effective defense technologies. The project strengthens IS4S's position as a leader in advanced testing and pulsed-power systems while growing high-tech engineering jobs in North Alabama.

For more information visit the IS4S website at www.is4s.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE IS4S