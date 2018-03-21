iS5 Communications Inc. Closes an Investment Round With Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures GmbH

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iS5Com recently launched its exciting RAPTOR™ Series Platform at Distributech in San Antonio, Texas. RAPTOR™ provides users the ability to securely connect and manage their mission-critical networks. The RAPTOR™ iBiome OS encompasses all Layer 2 and Layer 3 protocols as a standard. It enables users to take advantage of its unique security features, Seamless Redundancy (HSR/PRP), third-party software applications, and cryptographic technologies to provide security for SCADA systems. The platform approach allows RAPTOR™ to be scalable today and into the future. RAPTOR™ addresses the need for advancements in cyber-secure communications technology that protects critical assets in Operational Technology (OT) systems.

With this new funding round, iS5Com is well-positioned to execute its market penetration strategy together with an established Corporate Venture Capital Fund. Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures GmbH will support this development with its industrial expertise, technical know-how, and global market presence. "I am very excited to have Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures GmbH as an investor and partner. Phoenix Contact brings incredible reach, technology, and experience to our Company," said Clive Dias, Founder and CEO of iS5Com. "The investment will help accelerate the further development and growth of RAPTOR; and it allows us to showcase our own innovative technology and solutions."

Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures GmbH has completed its 6th investment fund and 2nd in North America round in iS5 Communications Inc. (www.is5com.com). iS5Com is a Canadian-based network company which develops and manufactures Intelligent Industrial Ethernet products and provides integrated services and solutions for mission-critical infrastructure networks. "The new product series of RAPTOR with its modularity and specific design is currently very unique in the market. The hardware and software in combination with the platform approach developed for different markets have convinced us from the first minute. The know-how of iS5Com together with Phoenix Contact will result quickly in positive results," stated Marcus Böker, Managing Director of Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures GmbH.

The investment round was led by Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures GmbH. The completion of the round was done by the existing management and investors.

About PHOENIX CONTACT Innovation Ventures GmbH

PHOENIX CONTACT Innovation Ventures GmbH is the global corporate venture capital company of the PHOENIX CONTACT Group, a global manufacturer and supplier of components and systems for electrical connection and industrial automation technology. The venture capital company invests in startups with business models that are related to electrical connection technology, industrial digitization, automation and control technology, and associated markets.

www.phoenixcontact-innovationventures.com

About iS5 communications Inc.

iS5Com is a global provider of integrated services, solutions, and a manufacturer of Intelligent Industrial Ethernet products. Our products are designed to meet the stringent demand requirements of utility sub-stations, roadside transportation, rail, and industrial applications. iS5Com's services and products are key enablers of advanced technology implementation such as the Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Oil Field, and Internet of Things. All products have the ability to transmit data efficiently without the loss of any packets under harsh environments and EMI conditions. iS5Com is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

