ISA Awards Scholarships to 31 Students from 7 Countries

News provided byThe International Society of Automation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:00 ET
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the recipients of its 2026 scholarships. Thirty-one students from seven countries have been awarded 62,000 USD to support tuition and research activities.
ISA scholarships are awarded to college or university students who demonstrate outstanding potential for long-range contribution to the fields of automation, instrumentation, systems and control. The scholarship awards support tuition and related expenses and research activities and initiatives. More information about the program is available at www.isa.org/scholarships.
"On behalf of ISA, I am pleased to congratulate this year's outstanding scholarship recipients," said Claire Fallon, CEO of ISA. "Investing in the next generation of automation professionals is central to our mission of creating a better world through automation. We are proud to recognize so many talented students and look forward to the contributions they will make in advancing and strengthening our field."
Recipients of ISA scholarships in 2026 in the named endowment category include:
Luis Matias Jimenez Sanchez
Universidad de las Américas – Quito, Pichincha, EC
Bob & Mary Ives Endowment
Lauren Fortier
Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Massachusetts, US
Daris & Gerald Wilbanks Endowment
Tanishka Manoj Dixit
Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Technology – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Huston Endowment
Recipients of ISA scholarships in the 2026 General Education Fund include:
Arya Prasanna Pakhare
Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Technology – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Khushi Varma
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Mohamadali Tofigh
University of Alberta – Edmonton, Alberta, CA
Paayal Kapoor
Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Pranav Ganesh Ram
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli – Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, IN
Prapti Bordoloi
University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
Yifan Li
Tsinghua University – Beijing, Beijing, CN
Danyal Saqib
University of British Columbia – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA
Abubakar Habeeb Akolawole
University of Ilorin – Ilorin, Kwara, NG
Kavya Ramteke
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Kishan Ajay Dubey
Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Maxwell Alton Mamishev
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign – Champaign, Illinois, US
Mayuresh Rhushikesh Joshi
Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Chembur, Maharashtra, IN
Niraj Pattnayak
U.V. Patel College of Engineering, Ganpat University – Mehsana, Gujarat, IN
Noreen Abdelwahab
University of British Columbia – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA
Roshan Kumar J
REVA University – Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN
Shreya S
REVA University – Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN
Shruti Kokil
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Suhani Jagdish Patil
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Chethan S
REVA University – Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN
Deyi Kong
University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
Madhu Sudhan N
REVA University – Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Manikandan Pandiyan
University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, Michigan, US
Rucha Dhananjay Palsikar
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Sayalee Mahagaonkar
Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Shrivatsa Deshmukh
University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
Thom Hall
Aims Community College – Greeley, Colorado, US
Yasmeen Hassan Al Lawati
Sultan Qaboos University – Al Seeb, Muscat, OM
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.
SOURCE The International Society of Automation
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