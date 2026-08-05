ISA Awards Scholarships to 31 Students from 7 Countries

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the recipients of its 2026 scholarships. Thirty-one students from seven countries have been awarded 62,000 USD to support tuition and research activities.

ISA scholarships are awarded to college or university students who demonstrate outstanding potential for long-range contribution to the fields of automation, instrumentation, systems and control. The scholarship awards support tuition and related expenses and research activities and initiatives. More information about the program is available at www.isa.org/scholarships.

"On behalf of ISA, I am pleased to congratulate this year's outstanding scholarship recipients," said Claire Fallon, CEO of ISA. "Investing in the next generation of automation professionals is central to our mission of creating a better world through automation. We are proud to recognize so many talented students and look forward to the contributions they will make in advancing and strengthening our field."

Recipients of ISA scholarships in 2026 in the named endowment category include:

Luis Matias Jimenez Sanchez

Universidad de las Américas – Quito, Pichincha, EC

Bob & Mary Ives Endowment

Lauren Fortier

Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Massachusetts, US

Daris & Gerald Wilbanks Endowment

Tanishka Manoj Dixit

Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Technology – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Huston Endowment

Recipients of ISA scholarships in the 2026 General Education Fund include:

Arya Prasanna Pakhare

Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Technology – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Khushi Varma

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Mohamadali Tofigh

University of Alberta – Edmonton, Alberta, CA

Paayal Kapoor

Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN

Pranav Ganesh Ram

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli – Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, IN

Prapti Bordoloi

University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, Minnesota, US

Yifan Li

Tsinghua University – Beijing, Beijing, CN

Danyal Saqib

University of British Columbia – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA

Abubakar Habeeb Akolawole

University of Ilorin – Ilorin, Kwara, NG

Kavya Ramteke

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Kishan Ajay Dubey

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN

Maxwell Alton Mamishev

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign – Champaign, Illinois, US

Mayuresh Rhushikesh Joshi

Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Chembur, Maharashtra, IN

Niraj Pattnayak

U.V. Patel College of Engineering, Ganpat University – Mehsana, Gujarat, IN

Noreen Abdelwahab

University of British Columbia – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA

Roshan Kumar J

REVA University – Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN

Shreya S

REVA University – Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN

Shruti Kokil

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Suhani Jagdish Patil

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Chethan S

REVA University – Bengaluru, Karnataka, IN

Deyi Kong

University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, Minnesota, US

Madhu Sudhan N

REVA University – Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Manikandan Pandiyan

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, Michigan, US

Rucha Dhananjay Palsikar

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Sayalee Mahagaonkar

Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN

Shrivatsa Deshmukh

University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, Minnesota, US

Thom Hall

Aims Community College – Greeley, Colorado, US

Yasmeen Hassan Al Lawati

Sultan Qaboos University – Al Seeb, Muscat, OM

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation