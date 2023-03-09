ISA Joins Industry Leaders at World Halal Food Council in Dubai

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Jalel Aossey, president of ISA, Inc., a Halal education and certification body based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was a featured speaker at the WHFC (World Halal Food Council) assembly meeting held in Dubai, UAE on Sunday February 19. ISA is one of the original WHFC founding members from over two decades ago.

World Halal Food Council Assembly, Gulfood Dubai UAE

This event was the largest gathering of Halal certifying bodies in the world and the first since the pandemic. Nearly 90 members attended from more than 33 organizations and 26 countries. The focus included the restructuring the WHFC with the intent of driving Halal education and information for each member's domestic and international consumers, manufacturers, distributors, and trade partners who play a key role as net exporters of food products to restore and strengthen the global supply chain.

Mr. Aossey assessed and summarized the meeting by saying, "With a renewed spirit of cooperation and focused efforts, The World Halal Food Council will continue its decades long focus on addressing matters most relevant to the growth of the global Halal market. The next generation of WHFC leadership and members are among the strongest and most influential in the Halal industry. We are committed to addressing the needs of the rapidly expanding Halal marketplace."

While in Dubai, ISA's management team also attended one of the largest annual trade shows - Gulfood https://www.gulfood.com/. It featured over 5000 food and beverage industry experts, manufacturers, exhibitors, executives and entrepreneurs from 126 countries and was the highest attended Gulfood event to date. It also served as an opportunity for ISA to meet a number of its current USA clients who were exhibiting.

About ISA

ISA, Inc. (Islamic Services of America is a leading USA based Halal certification and auditing organization serving companies, the community, and the Halal industry for over 45 years. Contact ISA at [email protected] or visit the ISA website for more information at www.isahalal.com.

