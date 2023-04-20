ISA Pharmaceuticals to Attend and Present at Upcoming Scientific and Business Conferences in May and June of 2023
Apr 20, 2023, 03:00 ET
OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA Pharmaceuticals, B.V., a clinical stage biotech company developing immunotherapies to treat cancers and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that it will be participating and presenting in person, at the following scientific and business conferences in May and June of 2023.
ISA's versatile synthetic long peptide (SLP®) immunotherapy platform is yielding multiple, highly promising clinical stage immunotherapeutics for the treatment of different cancer types and infectious diseases. It has demonstrated to be best-in-class technology to strongly and specifically activate the human immune system. SLP immunotherapeutics have been tested in multiple human clinical proof-of-concept and phase 2 trials, both as monotherapies and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or standard-of-care chemotherapy.
LSX World Congress
Date: 3-4 May 2023, London, UK
Attending: Gerben Moolhuizen
CIMT 2023
Date: 3-5 May 2023, Mainz, Germany
Poster presentation to be announced
Attending: Esmé van der Gracht
Bio€quity Europe
Date: 14-16 May 2023, Dublin, Ireland
Company Presentation by: Gerben Moolhuizen
Attending: Gerben Moolhuizen, Anton Mat
ASCO Annual Meeting
Date: 2-6 June 2023, Boston, US
Poster presentation to be announced
Attending: Gerben Moolhuizen, Cornelis (Kees) Melief, Leon Hooftman
BIO International Convention
Date: 5-8 June, Boston, US
Attending: Anton Mat
EASL Congress
Date: 21-24 June 2023, Vienna, Austria
Attending: Anton Mat
If you would like to meet with the ISA Pharmaceuticals team at any of the above events, please contact us at [email protected]. For more information, please visit us at isa-pharma.com.
About ISA Pharmaceuticals
ISA Pharmaceuticals is an immunotherapy company developing treatments for various cancers and infectious diseases. ISA has best-in-class technology to stimulate and activate the human immune system, specifically T cells, to fight diseased or infected cells. Its lead asset ISA101b is in late-stage clinical trials for human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV16)-induced cancers in a collaboration with biotechnology company Regeneron. Other assets are in preclinical stage development and include immunotherapies to treat patients that suffer from cancers that over-express PRAME, chronic hepatitis B or SARS-CoV2 infections. For more information, please visit www.isa-pharma.com.
SOURCE ISA Pharmaceuticals
Share this article