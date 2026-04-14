ISA Secures U.S. Patent for RapidSign™, a Faster, More Secure E-Signature Platform

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Software Automation (ISA), a subsidiary of IIP Group Holdings, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,598,066 for its RapidSign™ technology.

RapidSign™ is a digital signature platform designed to make signing documents faster, simpler, and more secure, without adding friction for users.

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Originally developed as part of ISA's Rapid eApp™ platform, RapidSign™ quickly evolved into a standalone solution with broader applications across industries. The technology enables real-time, remote signing while protecting sensitive data through advanced security protocols.

Built for Speed, Simplicity, and Security

RapidSign™ addresses a common challenge in digital workflows: balancing strong security with a seamless user experience.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time remote signing from multiple parties

Secure storage of documents and signature data

Built-in authentication without complex user steps

Automatic removal of sensitive data after completion

Together, these features allow organizations to complete transactions faster while maintaining high standards for data protection and compliance.

"The goal was to remove friction from the signing process without compromising security," said Zachary Bornheimer, inventor of the patented system. "RapidSign™ delivers a simple, reliable experience for users while protecting highly sensitive information behind the scenes."

Expanding Commercial Opportunities

The patent strengthens ISA's intellectual property portfolio and creates new opportunities for licensing and integration.

"This is our second approved technology patent, with several more pending," said Jim Higgins, CEO of IIP Group. "RapidSign™ opens the door for broader partnerships and reinforces our commitment to building practical, high-impact technology."

"We see this as a foundational innovation," added Managing Partner John Spinner. "It creates new opportunities for how secure digital transactions are handled across industries."

About Insurance Software Automation

Insurance Software Automation (ISA) develops technology solutions that streamline workflows and improve efficiency across the insurance industry and beyond. ISA is a subsidiary of IIP Group Holdings, Inc.

For more information, visit insurancesoftwareautomation.com.

Press Contact:

Bill Tyson

Managing Partner & Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE IIP Group