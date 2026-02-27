Isaac Hayes Estate and Trump Campaign Resolve Music Lawsuit, Reaffirming Artist Rights

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hayes family and the Estate of Isaac Hayes, Jr. announce that the lawsuit filed against Donald John Trump and Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc., regarding the unauthorized use of the song "Hold On, I'm Comin'", has been mutually resolved. The Estate is satisfied with the outcome of this matter.

This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal dispute. It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property and copyright rights, particularly as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works. Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture remain enduring and invaluable. As stewards of his legacy, the Estate remains committed to ensuring his work is respected and properly protected.

The Estate is proud that this matter has helped advance a broader conversation around intellectual property rights and the responsibility to honor creators and their estates. Protecting ownership is not only about preserving the past — it is about safeguarding dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.

The Hayes family and Estate extend sincere gratitude to legal counsel James L. Walker Jr. and Brittney R. Dobbins, copyright administrator Liz Gamer, and the Walker and Associates team for their diligence, professionalism, and strategic guidance throughout this process. Their collaborative efforts were instrumental in reaching this resolution.

With appreciation,

Isaac Hayes III

President, The Estate of Isaac Hayes

President & CEO, Isaac Hayes Enterprises

SOURCE Isaac Hayes III