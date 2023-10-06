Isaac Mizrahi and Selma Blair Join Forces to Launch Accessible Fashion Collection Exclusively with QVC

Collection combines style with inclusive accessibility solutions

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® , a world leader in live video commerce ("vCommerce"), announced today that it has collaborated with award-winning fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi and actress, advocate, and QVC® Brand Ambassador for Accessibility Selma Blair to launch universal and accessible fashion collection Isaac Mizrahi Live!™ x Selma Blair, exclusively for QVC. The first-ever collection from longtime friends and collaborators premieres on-air and on QVC.com on October 6.

Selma Blair, QVC's Brand Ambassador for Accessibility, stands hand in hand with award-winning fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, smiling on a photo shoot set. Selma wears a pink blazer with a white blouse, a pearl necklace, pink pants, and heels. Issac is dressed in dark colors. The background is a color block split screen of neutral and pink.

Celebrating the idea of accessible and inclusive fashion for wherever we are in the arc of life, the collection is inspired by Selma's personal style, her passion and her empowering perspective. Developed through collaborative efforts with the disability community, this collection seamlessly incorporates accessible features like easy open necklines, magnetic closures, stretch fabrics, flat seams and more, using universal design principles.

"At QVC we believe fashion should be inclusive and should make people feel their most confident," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and VP of Fashion Merchandising for QVC. "We are so proud of this collection that perfectly marries Selma's iconic style with universal design and accessibility. Selma and Isaac are championing fashion that transcends barriers, and we know our customers will love to see their relationship and hear their story behind the collection."

The first assortment in the collection features 15 styles including shirts, sweaters, jackets, pants and accessories ranging in price from $49-$129. Pants include seated designs that include a wheelchair fit which was developed with input from the disability community during the design and fit process. All apparel is available in an inclusive size range from XXS-3X. Additional assortments are scheduled to launch in November and March 2024.

QVC has a long commitment to customer inclusivity. Virtually from its launch, QVC has offered fashion in a wide range of sizes for all women. QVC's interactive video commerce model provides an exceptional level of insight into customer trends and customer feedback to help drive the development and improvement of products and collections.

"Isaac is a longtime friend and favorite designer of mine, with equal parts style and personality - beloved by the women he has so beautifully dressed. So, when I decided I wanted to create chicer more accessible wardrobe options, I knew I had to do it with Isaac," said Blair. "Fashion has always been my love language and this collection is a celebration of color and thoughtful design pieces that I am excited to share. I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to work with Isaac, the community and QVC to create more beautiful and accessible options that are all filled with love."

"I have always been a champion of inclusivity and have designed my QVC collections to make women feel beautiful and confident. This collaboration with Selma is a natural expression of our shared passion for style and bringing more universal fashion to the world," said Mizrahi. "Selma brings this incredible perspective in that she understands how clothing should fit and function. Together we are delivering beautiful style through accessible clothing. I'm excited to bring these fabulous designs to our QVC customers."

Join Isaac Mizrahi and Selma Blair as they share their most personal collaboration yet, Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair. The collection is available on QVC.com and will premiere on-air Friday, October 6 at 1 p.m. EST with Isaac Mizrahi and Selma Blair.

