Isaac OneHealth, Built for Dentistry, Achieves Perfect 100% on Medical Licensing Examination -- Proving Dental AI Has Reached World-Class Healthcare AI Standards

Dental Clinical AI Platform Scores Perfectly on Most Challenging USMLE Questions, Joining OpenEvidence as Second Healthcare AI to Reach Milestone; Achievement Validates Cross-Domain Clinical Intelligence Built on Fraction of Typical Healthcare AI Budget

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust AI announced today that Isaac OneHealth, the clinical AI platform transforming dental practice, has achieved a perfect 100% score on the most challenging questions from the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) — the same 324-question benchmark that established the gold standard for healthcare AI performance. This makes Isaac only the second healthcare AI system in history to reach this milestone, following OpenEvidence's achievement in August 2025.

USMLE Benchmark Performance, December 2025

The result is particularly significant because Isaac OneHealth was purpose-built for dentistry and has been validated by over 6,000 practicing dentists. The USMLE benchmark — which tests medical, not dental knowledge, using the most difficult questions across all three examination steps — demonstrates that Isaac's clinical reasoning capabilities extend far beyond its primary specialty, matching the world's best healthcare AI across domains.

"OpenEvidence pioneered this benchmark and showed what's possible when you build clinical AI the right way," said Dr. Bernard Casse, CEO and co-founder of Trust AI. "We have tremendous respect for what they've accomplished in medicine. What we've now demonstrated is that you can build clinical AI that achieves the same level of excellence — with the ability to work across specialties — in a capital-efficient way that makes this technology accessible to more areas of healthcare."

From Dental Excellence to Cross-Domain Validation

Trust AI emerged from stealth mode four months ago with a singular focus: transform how dentists access clinical knowledge, make treatment decisions, and manage their practices. The clinical intelligence platform's rapid adoption during private beta and public launch — now serving 6,000+ dentists who joined through word-of-mouth alone — validated its practical utility in real-world dental practice.

Testing Isaac on the USMLE was about validation, not expansion. "We wanted to know if the clinical intelligence we built for dentistry represented genuinely world-class healthcare AI," explained Dr. Divian Patel, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer. "The USMLE is the gold standard for assessing clinical reasoning in medicine. Achieving 100% on the most challenging questions confirms that dentists using Isaac every day are working with AI that meets the highest standards in all of healthcare."

Why This Matters for Dentists

For the 6,000+ dentists using Isaac OneHealth, the USMLE result validates what they experience daily: access to clinical intelligence that rivals specialist-level expertise across both dental and medical domains.

"Dentists encounter patients with complex medical histories, drug interactions, and systemic conditions daily," explained Dr. Shervin Molayem, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Isaac's cross-domain reasoning means practitioners can confidently navigate these intersections with world-class support."

The clinical intelligence platform adds thousands of dentists monthly mostly through organic growth alone. This reflects Isaac's practical value: when asked how to perform a posterior superior alveolar nerve block, Isaac delivers step-by-step clinical instructions, angulation specifics, safety protocols, and practical pearls - not just citations.

The Training Philosophy Behind the Results

Isaac's breakthrough combines three data sources that create institutional clinical wisdom: peer-reviewed academic literature for evidence-based foundations, open internet data capturing real-world clinical experience and practical knowledge, proprietary data, and continuous specialist feedback loops that refine clinical reasoning. This hybrid approach delivers what dentists actually experience in Isaac's responses: the clinical judgment of a 25-year veteran coupled with instant access to the latest research breakthroughs.

"OpenEvidence has pioneered an exceptional academic-focused approach, training exclusively on medical journals like NEJM and JAMA," Dr. Casse explained. "We have deep respect for that rigor. Our philosophy is different: we believe the best clinical AI must combine academic literature with the practical wisdom that exists across the open internet and direct specialist feedback. Clinical excellence lives not just in published papers, but in the boots-on-the-ground experience shared by practitioners solving real-world problems every day."

This methodology enables Isaac to achieve world-class benchmark performance while delivering more actionable clinical guidance - and doing so capital-efficiently enough to make this technology accessible across healthcare specialties.

Building Dentistry's Operating System

While the USMLE benchmark validates Isaac's clinical foundation, Trust AI's focus remains on transforming dental practices. The company will soon be releasing the first AI-Native Patient Management System (PMS) — extending from clinical decision support to practice management, insurance claim processing, patient communication, diagnosis, and treatment planning.

"The USMLE result tells us our foundation is rock-solid," said Dr. Casse. "Now we're focused on what matters most: making every dentist more confident, every practice more efficient, and every patient better served."

About Trust AI and Isaac OneHealth

Trust AI is building Dentistry's Operating System through its flagship product, Isaac OneHealth, a 100+ billion parameter model that serves as a clinical partner providing specialist-level clinical intelligence, treatment planning support, and practice automation — replacing dozens of fragmented tools in a unified platform.

SOURCE Trust AI