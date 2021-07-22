Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Practice Group with Attorney Jordan A. Brown

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles & Burkholder LLC (Isaac Wiles), a full-service law firm in Columbus Ohio, is pleased to announce the addition of Associate, Jordan A. Brown, to the firm's Estate Planning, Trust & Probate practice group where he will handle matters related to elder law and estate administration and planning, with an additional focus on income and gift tax planning. "We are happy to have Jordan as a new member of our growing Estate Planning group," said Isaac Wiles Partner and Chair of the firm's Estate Planning, Trust & Probate practice group, John C. Lucas.

Mr. Brown is a member of both the Columbus Bar Association (CBA) and the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). He attended The Ohio State University for his undergraduate studies and then went on to earn his law degree (J.D.) from Capital University Law School, graduating magna cum laude (2019). He is admitted to practice in Ohio (2019) and the United States Tax Court (2020).

Prior to joining Isaac Wiles, Jordan worked as a law clerk for several boutique law firms in Columbus, assisting attorneys with estate planning & administration, trust administration, business formation & management, real estate, intellectual property, tax, and guardianship cases. As a student at Capital University Law School, he was awarded the CALI Award for Estates and Trusts and was a tax preparer for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

