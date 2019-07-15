Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands Family Law Group with Attorney Matthew Rinear

Mr. Rinear is a member of both the Columbus Bar Association (CBA) and the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). He attended Ohio University for his undergraduate studies with a B.S. in Communications/Telecommunications and then went on to earn his law degree (J.D.) from Capital University Law School.

For highly personal and sensitive life events such as marriage, divorce or adoption, the Isaac Wiles family law group provides the kind of insight and support needed for effective agreements and resolutions. Whether it's dealing with the complexity of adoption, a thorough prenuptial document, a cooperative dissolution or an adversarial divorce, Isaac Wiles provides a uniquely human combination of experience and empathy.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our 60-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.

www.isaacwiles.com

SOURCE Isaac Wiles Law Firm