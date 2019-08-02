Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands Litigation Group with Partner, Donald C. Brey

Don brings over thirty-five years of experience advising and representing clients in the areas of litigation and administrative law, ethics, and campaign and election law. His administrative law and litigation practice has been wide and varies from business disputes, licensing matters and election contests, to constitutional disputes, extraordinary writ actions and Appellate and Supreme Court cases. He was named Columbus 2019 "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers in America ® in First Amendment Litigation.

Don Brey frequently advises and represents religious and other non-profit organizations on a wide variety of issues. He also advises office holders, candidates and other politically active individuals and organizations on campaign finance law, compliance issues regarding appropriate fundraising and spending, candidate filings, and campaign speech issues. Don has been recognized as an Ohio Super Lawyer since 2014.

He appears routinely before the Ohio Elections Commission, the Ohio Ethics Commission, the Inspector General's office, and the Joint Legislative Ethics Commission. He also handles cases before the Ohio Supreme Court's Board of Ethics and Grievances, the Disciplinary Counsel and bar association Certified Grievance Committees. He is a well-respected counselor in the area of ethics and professional responsibility and has been designated one of the Best Lawyers in America® by Best Lawyers® for over a decade.

Don Brey received his J.D. from Yale Law School and he is admitted to practice in Ohio, the Northern and Southern Districts of Ohio, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our 60-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.

