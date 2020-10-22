Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands Litigation Group with the Addition of Brian T. Johnson

Mr. Johnson focuses his business counseling, conflict management, and dispute resolution practice in the areas of: banking and financial institutions; including credit restructuring, receiverships, and workouts; technology and trade secrets protection, secured transactions, business "divorces" & shareholder disputes, probate litigation, business torts, and general business litigation. He has counseled and represented clients from some of the largest entities in the United States to individuals and sole proprietorships in managing conflicts, resolving business disputes, and litigating claims and defenses. He has successfully led his clients through litigation in trial courts, appellate courts, administrative authorities, and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, including arbitration and mediation.

Mr. Johnson received his J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School, graduation cum laude in 1995. He also attended Trinity Divinity School, M.Div. in 1992 and prior to that, earned his B.A. (History) from Wheaton College in 1989. He is licensed to practice in: Ohio, (1995), the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the United States Supreme Court.

Brian Johnson is a current member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Columbus Bar Association, the Central Ohio Christian Legal Society and serves as the Global Development and Missions Director at Ethos Church in Lewis Center, Ohio.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses, closely held companies and individuals, our 53 -plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success. www.isaacwiles.com.

