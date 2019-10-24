Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands Litigation Practice Group with the Addition of Attorney Matthew R. Aumann

Matt Aumann is a member of the Columbus Bar Association (CBA), the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA), and The Ohio Council of School Board Attorneys. He attended Miami University for his undergraduate studies and then went on to earn his law degree (J.D.) from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. He is admitted to practice in the State of Ohio; the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio; and the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio.

Matt started his career serving education-related entities. After serving as a law clerk at the Ohio Department of Education, he provided general counseling to school districts, educational service centers and joint vocational school districts all across the state. His day-to-day counseling ranged from licensure questions, to eminent domain, to non-renewals and terminations.

Matt then expanded his public sector practice to include: cities, townships, libraries, transportation authorities and universities, among others. In addition to addressing the "day-to-day," he has been on-the-ground for a 21-day strike, represented public employers before the State Employment Relations Board and has conducted high profile employee investigations in unionized environments.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses, closely held companies and individuals, our 55-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.

For more information, go to www.isaacwiles.com.

SOURCE Isaac Wiles Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.isaacwiles.com

