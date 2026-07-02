Isabela Herrera Assumes Leadership of Banvelca, Continuing a Two-Century Legacy

MIAMI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabela Herrera, a member of an eighth generation of international bankers, has assumed leadership of Banvelca, one of the longest-standing heritage organizations associated with the Herrera Velutini family. This appointment coincides with a new personal chapter following her marriage to Matthew Carmona, celebrated in Antibes, France, last April, according to MP Publishing.

"Our responsibility is to make decisions that will still make sense 50 years from now." Isabela Herrera. Banvelca. Post this Isabela Herrera. Banvelca

At a time when global markets are reacting to inflation, geopolitical conflicts, and central bank decisions, this transition takes place amid growing interest in long-term investment strategies, particularly among family offices and wealth managers seeking to protect assets in an increasingly volatile economic environment.

"The biggest mistake of modern markets is confusing the short term with permanence," stated Isabela, Principal at Banvelca.

Isabela Herrera, a cum laude graduate of NYU Stern School of Business with a degree in Finance and Data Science, began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in New York, advising senior executives on complex transactions across the financial services sector.

With roots dating back to 1781, when Juan Bautista Velutini founded Banvelca & Company in Naples, the organization has weathered wars, financial crises, political upheavals, and technological transformations for more than two centuries. According to Isabela Herrera, the main lesson from that historical experience is that resilience matters more than the ability to predict the market's next move. "Our responsibility is to make decisions that will still make sense 50 years from now."

Innovation and Diversification

While much of the financial industry remains focused on quarterly results, Herrera argues that multigenerational institutions must operate with much longer time horizons. In her view, the challenge is not only adapting to new regulations or technologies, but also preserving a decision-making culture that is oriented toward the future.

The executive believes that innovation should not be understood solely as the adoption of new tools or emerging asset classes. Rather, it involves applying diversification principles developed over generations to a constantly evolving financial landscape.

This perspective has also led the organization to evaluate new opportunities within emerging financial ecosystems, including digital assets, while maintaining its historic principles of prudence and wealth preservation.

Beyond Capital

In her opinion, one of the greatest challenges facing family organizations is transferring not only wealth, but also institutional culture, judgment, and the ability to think long term.

"One of the most underestimated modern challenges is the transfer of business culture, rather than capital," she said.

As she takes on leadership at Banvelca, Herrera maintains that the guiding question behind strategic decisions remains simple: whether a decision made today will still appear wise half a century from now.

In an era defined by immediacy, this philosophy seeks to demonstrate that true financial strength does not depend on predicting the future, but on building institutions capable of withstanding it.

SOURCE MP Publishing