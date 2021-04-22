Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Strong results reflect strategic moves; loan portfolio metrics remain strong

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the first quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $5.4 million and earnings per common share of $0.68.

First quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • Net interest income was $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and increased $1.2 million when compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Elimination of debt and higher-cost funding throughout 2020 and a decline in interest rates led to a $2.1 million decline in interest expenses in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 due largely to improving credit quality indicators and economic factors.
  • Total deposits increased $77.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Outstanding shares of ISBA stock have declined nearly 40,000 since December 31, 2020, as part of a buyback program and changes in the dividend reinvestment plan. The goal is to improve key metrics that positively affect shareholder value and price.

"Isabella Bank Corporation started 2021 with a strong first quarter that reflects the rebounding strength of our communities and the positive returns from the intentional actions we've taken in alignment with our five-year strategic plan," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

"New initiatives designed to support the changing needs of our customers, leverage the interest rate environment and improve key metrics were leading contributors to our excellent results in the first quarter."

Net income

Net income for the first quarter 2021 was $5.4 million compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first quarter increased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income has been up from March 2020 in each of the last four quarters due largely to PPP loans. Income from PPP interest totaled $2.3 million in 2020 and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income and expenses: Net gain on sold mortgage loans is a key reason noninterest income increased $534,000 in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2020. Ongoing operating expense controls led to noninterest expenses declining $128,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2021, the same percentage recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, which included enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped offset the year-long, low-interest-rate environment. As the economy recovers and interest rates rise, improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets is expected.

Assets

Total assets were $2 billion as of March 31, 2021, and assets under management were $2.8 billion. Assets under management are up $335.2 million, or 13.8%, in comparison to March 31, 2020.

Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $298.5 million, investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $454.5 million and assets on the consolidated balance sheet.

The securities portfolio increased $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to purchases of U.S. Treasury securities.

Loans

Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. During the first quarter 2021, gross loans declined $42.4 million, largely driven by reduced volume in advances to mortgage brokers.  A second round of participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program resulted in advances of more than 650 PPP loans totaling $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter 2021, an increase of $321.5 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase of deposits is largely the result of PPP loan proceeds and from customers receiving government stimulus checks.

Liquidity

The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $740 million of cash and available funds as of March 31, 2021. This total is comprised of $322 million in cash and cash equivalents, $219 million in available lines of credit and approximately $200 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital

The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.2% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.0%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.6%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.5% as of March 31, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend

During the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.75 as of March 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.97%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com.  Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA."  The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com), its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com), and analyst coverage is provided by Piper Sander Companies (www.pipersandler.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


March 31

2021

December 31

2020

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

25,775

$

31,296

Interest bearing balances due from banks

295,792

215,344

Total cash and cash equivalents

321,567

246,640

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

367,324

339,228

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

1,965

2,741

Loans


Commercial

725,540

756,686

Agricultural

91,629

100,461

Residential real estate

305,909

307,543

Consumer

72,840

73,621

Gross loans

1,195,918

1,238,311

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,271

9,744

Net loans

1,186,647

1,228,567

Premises and equipment

24,886

25,140

Corporate owned life insurance policies

28,057

28,292

Accrued interest receivable

6,422

6,882

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383

17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,324

48,331

Other assets

12,857

14,174

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,015,432

$

1,957,378

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$

404,710

$

375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits

328,440

302,444

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

823,916

781,286

Certificates of deposit over $250

86,515

107,192

Total deposits

1,643,581

1,566,317

Borrowed funds

141,967

158,747

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,602

13,726

Total liabilities

1,797,150

1,738,790

Shareholders' equity


Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,958,883 shares (including 65,274 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

141,366

142,247

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,272

4,183

Retained earnings

67,728

64,460

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,916

7,698

Total shareholders' equity

218,282

218,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,015,432

$

1,957,378

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended 

 March 31

2021

2020

Interest income


Loans, including fees

$

13,097

$

13,254

Available-for-sale securities


Taxable

1,165

1,489

Nontaxable

865

1,053

Federal funds sold and other

163

405

Total interest income

15,290

16,201

Interest expense


Deposits

1,668

2,791

Borrowings

421

1,408

Total interest expense

2,089

4,199

Net interest income

13,201

12,002

Provision for loan losses

(523)

788

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,724

11,214

Noninterest income


Service charges and fees

1,695

1,353

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

745

151

Wealth management fees

696

572

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

186

182

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

146

524

Other

64

216

Total noninterest income

3,532

2,998

Noninterest expenses


Compensation and benefits

5,877

5,869

Furniture and equipment

1,373

1,461

Occupancy

945

867

Other

2,622

2,748

Total noninterest expenses

10,817

10,945

Income before federal income tax expense

6,439

3,267

Federal income tax expense

1,041

203

NET INCOME

$

5,398

$

3,064

Earnings per common share


Basic

$

0.68

$

0.39

Diluted

$

0.67

$

0.38

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.27

$

0.27

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$

1,201,693

$

13,097

4.36

%

$

1,168,070

$

13,254

4.54

%

Taxable investment securities

190,450

1,165

2.45

%

251,797

1,489

2.37

%

Nontaxable investment securities

131,850

1,194

3.62

%

152,368

1,418

3.72

%

Fed funds sold

2



%





%

Other

295,104

163

0.22

%

90,297

405

1.79

%

Total earning assets

1,819,099

15,619

3.43

%

1,662,532

16,566

3.99

%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,833)





(7,968)




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,944





21,556




Premises and equipment

25,151





26,252




Accrued income and other assets

113,101





110,786




Total assets

$

1,976,462





$

1,813,158




INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

315,189

$

77

0.10

%

$

235,161

$

83

0.14

%

Savings deposits

531,302

149

0.11

%

426,634

634

0.59

%

Time deposits

367,892

1,442

1.57

%

404,717

2,074

2.05

%

Borrowed funds

144,145

421

1.17

%

270,648

1,408

2.08

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,358,528

2,089

0.62

%

1,337,160

4,199

1.26

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

383,189





246,262




Other

13,910





14,130




Shareholders' equity

220,835





215,606




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,976,462





$

1,813,158




Net interest income (FTE)

$

13,530





$

12,367


Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)



2.98

%




2.98

%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

March 31

2021

March 31

2020

March 31

2019

PER SHARE




Basic earnings

$

0.68

$

0.39

$

0.44

Diluted earnings

$

0.67

$

0.38

$

0.43

Dividends

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.26

Tangible book value

$

21.35

$

21.10

$

19.47

Quoted market value




High

$

22.50

$

24.50

$

24.50

Low

$

19.45

$

16.00

$

22.25

Close (1)

$

21.75

$

18.00

$

23.75

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,958,883

7,921,291

7,906,078

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,969,462

7,892,421

7,888,885

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

8,088,524

8,055,607

8,088,341

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




Return on average total assets

1.09

%

0.68

%

0.77

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.78

%

5.68

%

7.00

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

12.53

%

7.35

%

9.29

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.98

%

2.98

%

3.02

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)




Loans sold with servicing retained

$

298,514

$

257,285

$

259,127

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

454,459

$

359,968

$

475,560

Total assets under management

$

2,768,405

$

2,433,157

$

2,541,661

ASSET QUALITY (1)




Nonaccrual status loans

$

4,532

$

6,913

$

7,260

Performing TDRs

$

28,947

$

20,228

$

22,305

Foreclosed assets

$

384

$

564

$

401

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(50)

$

30

$

11

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.38

%

0.59

%

0.64

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.26

%

0.43

%

0.44

%

ALLL to gross loans

0.78

%

0.74

%

0.73

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)




Shareholders' equity to assets

10.83

%

11.87

%

11.20

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.56

%

9.09

%

8.91

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.77

%

12.72

%

12.45

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.77

%

12.72

%

12.45

%

Total risk-based capital

14.54

%

13.41

%

13.12

%

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020

March 31

2020

Commercial

$

725,540

$

756,686

$

821,102

$

799,632

$

695,278

Agricultural

91,629

100,461

102,263

103,162

108,856

Residential real estate

305,909

307,543

304,559

307,926

302,016

Consumer

72,840

73,621

75,384

73,665

69,786

Gross loans

$

1,195,918

$

1,238,311

$

1,303,308

$

1,284,385

$

1,175,936


March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020

March 31

2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

404,710

$

375,395

$

353,082

$

340,321

$

249,424

Interest bearing demand deposits

328,440

302,444

287,809

263,567

237,392

Savings deposits

555,688

505,497

474,483

458,167

435,207

Certificates of deposit

331,413

358,165

354,210

352,118

358,534

Brokered certificates of deposit

14,029

14,029

14,029

14,029

27,458

Internet certificates of deposit

9,301

10,787

11,482

12,476

14,068

Total deposits

$

1,643,581

$

1,566,317

$

1,495,095

$

1,440,678

$

1,322,083


March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020

March 31

2020

U.S. Treasury

$

29,371

$



$



$



$


States and political subdivisions

140,329

143,656

148,401

146,785

163,116

Auction rate money market preferred

3,224

3,237

3,194

2,979

2,726

Mortgage-backed securities

75,835

88,652

104,165

119,029

126,554

Collateralized mortgage obligations

116,865

101,983

107,294

111,621

114,793

Corporate

1,700

1,700






Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$

367,324

$

339,228

$

363,054

$

380,414

$

407,189


March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020

March 31

2020

FHLB advances

$

90,000

$

90,000

$

205,000

$

205,000

$

235,000

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates

51,967

68,747

33,349

31,268

28,171

Borrowed funds

$

141,967

$

158,747

$

238,349

$

236,268

$

263,171

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020

Service charges and fees


ATM and debit card fees

$

999

$

794

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

436

587

Freddie Mac servicing fee

214

159

Net OMSR income (loss)

(32)

(261)

Other fees for customer services

78

74

Total service charges and fees

1,695

1,353

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

745

151

Wealth management fees

696

572

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

186

182

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

146

524

All other

64

216

Total noninterest income

$

3,532

$

2,998


Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020

Compensation and benefits

$

5,877

$

5,869

Furniture and equipment

1,373

1,461

Occupancy

945

867

Other


Audit, consulting, and legal fees

436

433

ATM and debit card fees

417

323

FDIC insurance premiums

231

156

Memberships and subscriptions

211

199

Marketing costs

209

203

Loan underwriting fees

190

166

Director fees

159

182

Donations and community relations

146

330

All other

623

756

Total other noninterest expenses

2,622

2,748

Total noninterest expenses

$

10,817

$

10,945

