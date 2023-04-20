Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Isabella Bank Corporation

Apr 20, 2023, 21:45 ET

Solid start to 2023; net income of $5.3 million

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) announced strong earnings results for the first quarter of 2023. The Corporation reported net income of $5.3 million and earnings per common share of $0.70, both substantial increases from the same period in 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income increased 12% to $5.3 million, compared to first quarter 2022.
  • Net interest income improved 14%, compared to first quarter 2022.
  • Deposits grew more than $69 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2022.
  • Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 4.52%, as of March 31, 2023.

The Corporation's significant growth in net interest income results largely from a combination of increased interest rates and growth in its loan portfolio. Those more than offset a climb in interest expense that accompanied a quarter of excellent growth in deposits.

"We are very pleased with our first quarter operating results," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Isabella Bank's stability as a community bank and its already strong liquidity position were further enhanced in the quarter, in sharp contrast to challenges elsewhere in the banking sector.

"Isabella Bank's continued growth reflects our complete suite of financial products and services delivered by staff customers trust," Evans said. "Significantly, we opened a full-service branch in Saginaw at the end of March — our fifth branch in Saginaw County. This growth in our footprint demonstrates our role and commitment to consumer and business customers as a prominent, independent community bank."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for first quarter 2023 was $5.3 million, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, increasing 12.4%. Earnings per common share were $0.70 for the first quarter of 2023, above the $0.63 reported for the same period in 2022.

Net interest income: Net interest income for first quarter 2023 increased $1.9 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same period in 2022. Rising rates on loans and investment securities led to a $3.8 million increase in gross interest income. However, the combination of continued growth in deposits and rising interest rates led to a $2.0 million increase in interest expense during the quarter.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $254,000 during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decline was mainly driven by a $300,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights, as rising interest rates have led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced. Noninterest expenses increased $878,000, primarily the result of increased compensation, professional services, and FDIC insurance expense.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.22% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.86% for the same period in 2022. The marked improvement is the result of the implementation of strategic programs focused on improving the net yield in a rising rate environment, which included a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.92 billion as of March 31, 2023. Managed assets includes loans sold and serviced of $259.5 million as well as $571.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion. During the first quarter, gross loans increased $6.5 million primarily due to growth within the commercial and consumer portfolios. The adherence to strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $6.1 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits increased $69.3 million, or 3.97%, since December 31, 2022, driven by growth in money market and CD accounts, in addition to new customer relationships.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.25%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.73%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.67%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of March 31, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.52%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


March 31
2023

December 31
2022

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           21,987

$           27,420

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

76,736

11,504

Total cash and cash equivalents

98,723

38,924

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

568,650

580,481

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

171

379

Loans

1,270,651

1,264,173

Less allowance for credit losses

12,640

9,850

Net loans

1,258,011

1,254,323

Premises and equipment

26,304

25,553

Corporate owned life insurance policies

33,208

32,988

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,746

15,746

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,286

48,287

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

35,525

33,586

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,084,624

$      2,030,267

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$         478,829

$         494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

383,602

372,155

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

867,435

810,642

Certificates of deposit over $250

83,662

67,132

Total deposits

1,813,528

1,744,275

Borrowed funds


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

31,995

57,771

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,267

29,245

Total borrowed funds

61,262

87,016

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

16,501

12,766

Total liabilities

1,891,291

1,844,057

Shareholders' equity


Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,540,015 shares (including 175,663 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and
7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022

127,717

128,651

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

5,344

5,005

Retained earnings

90,586

89,748

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(30,314)

(37,194)

Total shareholders' equity

193,333

186,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,084,624

$      2,030,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended 

 March 31

2023

2022

Interest income


Loans, including fees

$           14,889

$           12,378

Available-for-sale securities


Taxable

2,502

1,615

Nontaxable

718

660

Federal funds sold and other

486

109

Total interest income

18,595

14,762

Interest expense


Deposits

2,829

936

Borrowings


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

149

9

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


72

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266

266

Total interest expense

3,244

1,283

Net interest income

15,351

13,479

Provision for credit losses

41

37

Net interest income after provision for credit losses     

15,310

13,442

Noninterest income


Service charges and fees

1,978

2,209

Wealth management fees

786

754

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

226

210

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

67

224

Other

236

150

Total noninterest income

3,293

3,547

Noninterest expenses


Compensation and benefits

6,589

6,074

Furniture and equipment

1,597

1,450

Occupancy

1,005

966

Other

3,007

2,830

Total noninterest expenses

12,198

11,320

Income before federal income tax expense

6,405

5,669

Federal income tax expense

1,084

935

NET INCOME

$              5,321

$              4,734

Earnings per common share


Basic

$                0.70

$                0.63

Diluted

$                0.70

$                0.62

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.28

$                0.27

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing
liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All
interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the
following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings
are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$    1,268,269

$         14,889

4.70 %

$    1,235,788

$         12,378

4.01 %

Taxable investment securities

504,889

2,471

1.96 %

421,503

1,615

1.53 %

Nontaxable investment securities

106,240

1,021

3.84 %

101,604

920

3.62 %

Fed funds sold

17


4.50 %

3


0.06 %

Other

60,583

486

3.21 %

163,353

109

0.27 %

Total earning assets

1,939,998

18,867

3.89 %

1,922,251

15,022

3.13 %

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,660)




(9,128)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

25,039




26,839



Premises and equipment

25,864




24,461



Accrued income and other assets

71,063




102,805



Total assets

$    2,049,304




$    2,067,228















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$       379,717

$              146

0.15 %

$       383,474

$                50

0.05 %

Savings deposits

645,987

1,466

0.91 %

615,335

159

0.10 %

Time deposits

267,463

1,217

1.82 %

290,146

727

1.00 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

39,709

149

1.50 %

49,058

9

0.07 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



— %

14,889

72

1.93 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,253

266

3.64 %

29,166

266

3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,362,129

3,244

0.95 %

1,382,068

1,283

0.37 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

486,491




458,343



Other

13,094




16,898



Shareholders' equity

187,590




209,919



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,049,304




$    2,067,228



Net interest income (FTE)

$         15,623




$         13,739

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)



3.22 %




2.86 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

March 31
2023

March 31
2022

March 31
2021

PER SHARE




Basic earnings

$            0.70

$            0.63

$            0.68

Diluted earnings

$            0.70

$            0.62

$            0.67

Dividends

$            0.28

$            0.27

$            0.27

Tangible book value

$          19.24

$          19.56

$          21.35

Quoted market value




High

$          25.10

$          26.00

$          22.50

Low

$          22.08

$          24.50

$          19.45

Close (1)

$          24.80

$          25.85

$          21.75

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,540,015

7,542,758

7,958,883

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,556,585

7,533,711

7,969,462

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding          

7,634,417

7,639,688

8,088,524

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




Return on average total assets

1.04 %

0.92 %

1.09 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.35 %

9.02 %

9.78 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

15.28 %

11.72 %

12.53 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.22 %

2.86 %

2.98 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)




Loans sold with servicing retained

$      259,512

$      275,556

$      298,514

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      571,453

$      501,829

$      454,459

Total assets under management

$   2,915,589

$   2,838,318

$   2,768,405

ASSET QUALITY (1)




Nonaccrual loans

$             488

$             747

$          4,532

Foreclosed assets

$             414

$             187

$             384

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$                (9)

$              (64)

$              (50)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.38 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.26 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.99 %

0.76 %

0.78 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)




Shareholders' equity to assets

9.27 %

9.50 %

10.83 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.58 %

8.12 %

8.56 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.71 %

12.83 %

13.77 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.71 %

12.83 %

13.77 %

Total risk-based capital

15.77 %

15.84 %

14.54 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

March 31
2022

Commercial

$         755,595

$         744,440

$         730,504

$         772,567

$         727,614

Agricultural

94,760

104,985

96,850

94,726

88,169

Residential real estate

336,186

336,694

334,412

329,795

328,559

Consumer

84,110

78,054

74,385

74,822

74,029

Gross loans

$      1,270,651

$      1,264,173

$      1,236,151

$      1,271,910

$      1,218,371


March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

March 31
2022

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         478,829

$         494,346

$         510,127

$         488,110

$         461,473

Interest bearing demand deposits

383,602

372,155

368,537

370,284

387,187

Savings deposits

662,495

625,734

651,129

635,397

635,195

Certificates of deposit

288,103

251,541

260,741

265,477

279,708

Internet certificates of deposit

499

499

499

598

598

Total deposits

$      1,813,528

$      1,744,275

$      1,791,033

$      1,759,866

$      1,764,161


March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

March 31
2022

U.S. Treasury

$         212,086

$         208,701

$         206,791

$         214,474

$         218,268

States and political subdivisions

108,719

117,512

114,000

119,649

114,015

Auction rate money market preferred

2,716

2,342

2,479

2,497

2,867

Mortgage-backed securities

37,797

39,070

41,042

45,796

49,578

Collateralized mortgage obligations

200,252

205,728

209,720

167,572

152,441

Corporate

7,080

7,128

7,201

7,602

7,750

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$         568,650

$         580,481

$         581,233

$         557,590

$         544,919


March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

March 31
2022

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without
stated maturity dates

$           31,995

$           57,771

$           52,479

$           47,247

$           51,353

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




10,000

10,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,267

29,245

29,225

29,203

29,181

Total borrowed funds

$           61,262

$           87,016

$           81,704

$           86,450

$           90,534

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Service charges and fees


ATM and debit card fees

$               1,160

$               1,093

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

611

609

Freddie Mac servicing fee

159

171

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(36)

264

Other fees for customer services

84

72

Total service charges and fees

1,978

2,209

Wealth management fees

786

754

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

226

210

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

67

224

Other

236

150

Total noninterest income

$               3,293

$               3,547


Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Compensation and benefits

$               6,589

$               6,074

Furniture and equipment

1,597

1,450

Occupancy

1,005

966

Other


Audit, consulting, and legal fees

535

549

ATM and debit card fees

400

434

Marketing costs

245

239

Memberships and subscriptions

240

217

FDIC insurance premiums

228

125

Loan underwriting fees

215

182

Director fees

204

201

Donations and community relations

184

287

All other

756

596

Total other noninterest expenses

3,007

2,830

Total noninterest expenses

$             12,198

$             11,320

   

