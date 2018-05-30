Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

"I am pleased to announce our second quarter dividend of $0.26 per share which represents a 4.00% increase over the cash dividend paid for the second quarter of 2017. The Corporation continues to experience strong deposit and loan growth which is essential to our continued success and ability to increase shareholder value," commented Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Isabella Bank Corporation.

Isabella Bank Corporation is headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan with total assets of $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2018. Isabella Bank, the banking subsidiary of Isabella Bank Corporation, was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 115 years. Isabella Bank has 29 banking locations and a loan production office throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties, including Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw and has been recognized on the Detroit Free Press list of "Top Workplaces" for the past five years.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com).

