Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Earnings per common share were $0.62 for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.32 for the first half of the year.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

"Our financial performance remains strong despite the challenges our industry faces with current interest rate dynamics," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Competition for deposits was strong during the quarter, leading to continued pressure on our net interest margin and a decline in deposits. Despite this decline, our liquidity position remains strong.

"We are safeguarding the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives that will enhance shareholder value and the customer experience. One such action, for which planning began last year, is our first move into Bay County. The upcoming opening of our Bay City loan production office (LPO) is a great opportunity for us to assist individuals and businesses throughout the area with their loan needs," Evans said. "The continued growth of our footprint demonstrates our ongoing commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for second quarter 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the first six months of the year was $10 million, remaining stable year over year. Interest income continued to improve in the second quarter and nearly offset the increase in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits.

Net interest income: Net interest income for second quarter 2023 decreased $248,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of the year, net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2022. Rising interest rates and continued loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.4 million and $7.2 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022. While the Bank continues to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings, implemented in prior periods, rising interest rates on deposits led to a $3.6 million and $5.6 million increase in interest expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared the same periods in 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of both 2023 and 2022. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $245,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $554,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income, as rising interest rates led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced. Noninterest expenses increased $878,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022. The increase was primarily the result of increased expense related to compensation, equipment, and FDIC insurance.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.11% and 3.17% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.16% and 3.01% for the same periods in 2022. While the second quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first half of 2023 improved significantly through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023. Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $255 million as well as $594 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth. Investment and trust assets increased $80 million, or 15.5%, since December 31, 2022.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion. Gross loans increased $63.8 million during the second quarter and rose $70.2 million compared to December 31, 2022. This reflects growth in the consumer portfolio and a resumption of the Bank's engagement with a mortgage participation program. Adherence to strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $3.7 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $29.3 million, or 1.7%, since December 31, 2022. The decline occurred during the second quarter, and was driven by strong pricing competition within the industry.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.17%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.08%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.00%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $20.50 as of June 30, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.46%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



June 30

2023

December 31

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,584

$ 27,420 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 4,296

11,504 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,880

38,924 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 530,497

580,481 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 362

379 Loans 1,334,402

1,264,173 Less allowance for credit losses 12,833

9,850 Net loans 1,321,569

1,254,323 Premises and equipment 26,383

25,553 Corporate owned life insurance policies 33,433

32,988 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,746

15,746 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,285

48,287 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 36,293

33,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,042,448

$ 2,030,267 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 458,845

$ 494,346 Interest bearing demand deposits 335,922

372,155 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 824,272

810,642 Certificates of deposit over $250 95,909

67,132 Total deposits 1,714,948

1,744,275 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 37,102

57,771 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000

— Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,290

29,245 Total borrowed funds 121,392

87,016 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,677

12,766 Total liabilities 1,854,017

1,844,057 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,496,826 shares (including 195,217 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 126,278

128,651 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 5,395

5,005 Retained earnings 93,175

89,748 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (36,417)

(37,194) Total shareholders' equity 188,431

186,210 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,042,448

$ 2,030,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 15,931

$ 13,179

$ 30,820

$ 25,557 Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 2,382

2,027

4,884

3,642 Nontaxable 665

704

1,383

1,364 Federal funds sold and other 517

192

1,003

301 Total interest income 19,495

16,102

38,090

30,864 Interest expense













Deposits 4,109

854

6,938

1,790 Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 171

8

320

17 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 270

47

270

119 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266

266

532

532 Total interest expense 4,816

1,175

8,060

2,458 Net interest income 14,679

14,927

30,030

28,406 Provision for credit losses 196

485

237

522 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,483

14,442

29,793

27,884 Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 2,047

2,284

4,025

4,493 Wealth management fees 981

784

1,767

1,538 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 226

222

452

432 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 56

170

123

394 Other 294

135

530

285 Total noninterest income 3,604

3,595

6,897

7,142 Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,561

6,037

13,150

12,111 Furniture and equipment 1,613

1,442

3,210

2,892 Occupancy 993

929

1,998

1,895 Other 3,372

3,253

6,379

6,083 Total noninterest expenses 12,539

11,661

24,737

22,981 Income before federal income tax expense 5,548

6,376

11,953

12,045 Federal income tax expense 918

1,081

2,002

2,016 NET INCOME $ 4,630

$ 5,295

$ 9,951

$ 10,029 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.62

$ 0.70

$ 1.32

$ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.61

$ 0.69

$ 1.31

$ 1.31 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 0.56

$ 0.54

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans (1) $ 1,300,593

$ 15,931

4.90 %

$ 1,259,573

$ 13,179

4.19 % Taxable investment securities 485,897

2,356

1.94 %

475,010

2,027

1.71 % Nontaxable investment securities 97,755

946

3.87 %

109,367

975

3.57 % Fed funds sold 4

—

4.70 %

6

—

1.47 % Other 37,664

517

5.49 %

77,176

192

1.00 % Total earning assets 1,921,913

19,750

4.11 %

1,921,132

16,373

3.41 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for credit losses (12,759)









(9,288)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,807









22,838







Premises and equipment 26,401









24,269







Accrued income and other assets 80,374









84,590







Total assets $ 2,040,736









$ 2,043,541































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 348,341

194

0.22 %

$ 375,123

56

0.06 % Savings deposits 628,673

1,849

1.18 %

627,916

171

0.11 % Time deposits 303,117

2,066

2.73 %

274,284

627

0.91 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 35,495

171

1.93 %

46,029

8

0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 20,404

270

5.29 %

10,000

47

1.88 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,275

266

3.63 %

29,188

266

3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,365,305

4,816

1.41 %

1,362,540

1,175

0.34 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 462,953









470,139







Other 16,906









15,237







Shareholders' equity 195,572









195,625







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,040,736









$ 2,043,541







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 14,934









$ 15,198



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







3.11 %









3.16 %

(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans (1) $ 1,284,520

$ 30,820

4.80 %

$ 1,247,746

$ 25,557

4.10 % Taxable investment securities 495,340

4,827

1.95 %

448,405

3,642

1.62 % Nontaxable investment securities 101,973

1,967

3.86 %

105,507

1,895

3.59 % Fed funds sold 10

—

4.77 %

4

—

1.12 % Other 49,059

1,003

4.09 %

120,027

301

0.50 % Total earning assets 1,930,902

38,617

4.00 %

1,921,689

31,395

3.27 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for credit losses (12,709)









(9,209)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,918









24,827







Premises and equipment 26,132









24,364







Accrued income and other assets 75,746









93,648







Total assets $ 2,044,989









$ 2,055,319































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 363,942

340

0.19 %

$ 379,275

106

0.06 % Savings deposits 637,281

3,315

1.04 %

621,661

330

0.11 % Time deposits 285,389

3,283

2.30 %

282,172

1,354

0.96 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 37,656

320

1.70 %

47,535

17

0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,193

270

5.30 %

12,431

119

1.91 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,264

532

3.64 %

29,177

532

3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,363,725

8,060

1.18 %

1,372,251

2,458

0.36 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 474,656









464,271







Other 15,005









16,061







Shareholders' equity 191,603









202,736







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,044,989









$ 2,055,319







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 30,557









$ 28,937



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







3.17 %









3.01 %

(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.62

$ 0.70

$ 0.84

$ 0.78

$ 0.70 Diluted earnings $ 0.61

$ 0.70

$ 0.83

$ 0.77

$ 0.69 Dividends $ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 18.69

$ 19.24

$ 18.25

$ 16.96

$ 18.85 Quoted market value

















High $ 26.00

$ 25.10

$ 24.02

$ 24.95

$ 26.25 Low $ 19.13

$ 22.08

$ 21.00

$ 21.39

$ 23.00 Close (1) $ 20.50

$ 24.80

$ 23.50

$ 21.40

$ 24.80 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,496,826

7,540,015

7,559,421

7,564,348

7,553,113 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,498,584

7,556,585

7,564,405

7,555,333

7,545,001 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,567,527

7,634,417

7,648,152

7,650,950

7,650,145 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.91 %

1.04 %

1.24 %

1.13 %

1.04 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.47 %

11.35 %

14.01 %

12.13 %

10.83 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.58 %

15.28 %

19.14 %

16.15 %

14.38 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.11 %

3.22 %

3.43 %

3.28 %

3.16 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)

















Loans sold with servicing retained $ 254,934

$ 259,512

$ 264,206

$ 268,879

$ 273,294 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 593,530

$ 571,453

$ 513,918

$ 464,136

$ 454,535 Total assets under management $ 2,890,912

$ 2,915,589

$ 2,808,391

$ 2,796,992

$ 2,776,202 ASSET QUALITY (1)

















Nonaccrual loans $ 414

$ 488

$ 457

$ 580

$ 540 Foreclosed assets $ 405

$ 414

$ 439

$ 240

$ 241 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (3)

$ (9)

$ (230)

$ 41

$ (11) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.96 %

0.99 %

0.78 %

0.78 %

0.76 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 9.23 %

9.27 %

9.17 %

8.56 %

9.31 % Tier 1 leverage 8.70 %

8.58 %

8.61 %

8.44 %

8.38 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.39 %

12.71 %

12.91 %

12.92 %

12.44 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.39 %

12.71 %

12.91 %

12.92 %

12.44 % Total risk-based capital 15.37 %

15.77 %

15.79 %

15.85 %

15.33 %

(1) At end of period

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Six Months Ended

June 30

2023

June 30

2022

June 30

2021 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 1.32

$ 1.33

$ 1.26 Diluted earnings $ 1.31

$ 1.31

$ 1.24 Dividends $ 0.56

$ 0.54

$ 0.54 Tangible book value $ 18.69

$ 18.85

$ 21.73 Quoted market value









High $ 26.00

$ 26.25

$ 23.90 Low $ 19.13

$ 23.00

$ 19.45 Close (1) $ 20.50

$ 24.80

$ 23.00 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,496,826

7,553,113

7,946,658 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,528,251

7,539,799

7,956,889 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,601,613

7,645,357

8,075,763 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 0.97 %

0.98 %

1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.39 %

9.89 %

9.06 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.89 %

13.00 %

11.61 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.17 %

3.01 %

2.88 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 254,934

$ 273,294

$ 290,033 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 593,530

$ 454,535

$ 493,287 Total assets under management $ 2,890,912

$ 2,776,202

$ 2,814,727 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual loans $ 414

$ 540

$ 3,329 Foreclosed assets $ 405

$ 241

$ 365 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (12)

$ (75)

$ (108) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 %

0.05 %

0.28 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.05 %

0.19 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.96 %

0.76 %

0.78 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 9.23 %

9.31 %

10.88 % Tier 1 leverage 8.70 %

8.38 %

8.46 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.39 %

12.44 %

13.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.39 %

12.44 %

13.81 % Total risk-based capital 15.37 %

15.33 %

17.00 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022 Commercial and industrial $ 194,914

$ 189,185

$ 178,428

$ 180,124

$ 175,674 Commercial real estate 564,254

566,410

566,012

552,399

559,602 Advances to mortgage brokers 39,099

—

—

1,484

37,291 Agricultural 96,689

94,760

104,985

97,527

94,726 Residential real estate 343,474

336,186

336,694

330,232

329,795 Consumer 95,972

84,110

78,054

74,385

74,822 Gross loans $ 1,334,402

$ 1,270,651

$ 1,264,173

$ 1,236,151

$ 1,271,910



June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 458,845

$ 478,829

$ 494,346

$ 510,127

$ 488,110 Interest bearing demand deposits 335,922

383,602

372,155

368,537

370,284 Savings deposits 606,644

662,495

625,734

651,129

635,397 Certificates of deposit 313,288

288,103

251,541

260,741

265,477 Internet certificates of deposit 249

499

499

499

598 Total deposits $ 1,714,948

$ 1,813,528

$ 1,744,275

$ 1,791,033

$ 1,759,866



June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022 U.S. Treasury $ 209,353

$ 212,086

$ 208,701

$ 206,791

$ 214,474 States and political subdivisions 95,242

108,719

117,512

114,000

119,649 Auction rate money market preferred 2,637

2,716

2,342

2,479

2,497 Mortgage-backed securities 35,532

37,797

39,070

41,042

45,796 Collateralized mortgage obligations 180,996

200,252

205,728

209,720

167,572 Corporate 6,737

7,080

7,128

7,201

7,602 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 530,497

$ 568,650

$ 580,481

$ 581,233

$ 557,590



June 30

2023

March 31

2023

December 31

2022

September 30

2022

June 30

2022 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 37,102

$ 31,995

$ 57,771

$ 52,479

$ 47,247 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000

—

—

—

10,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,290

29,267

29,245

29,225

29,203 Total borrowed funds $ 121,392

$ 61,262

$ 87,016

$ 81,704

$ 86,450

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,244

$ 1,202

$ 2,404

$ 2,295 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 588

631

1,199

1,240 Freddie Mac servicing fee 162

167

321

338 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (41)

213

(77)

477 Other fees for customer services 94

71

178

143 Total service charges and fees 2,047

2,284

4,025

4,493 Wealth management fees 981

784

1,767

1,538 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 226

222

452

432 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 56

170

123

394 Other 294

135

530

285 Total noninterest income $ 3,604

$ 3,595

$ 6,897

$ 7,142



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022 Compensation and benefits $ 6,561

$ 6,037

$ 13,150

$ 12,111 Furniture and equipment 1,613

1,442

3,210

2,892 Occupancy 993

929

1,998

1,895 Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 557

605

1,092

1,154 ATM and debit card fees 409

508

809

942 Other losses 425

233

572

316 Marketing costs 240

364

485

603 Memberships and subscriptions 230

207

470

424 FDIC insurance premiums 233

131

461

256 Donations and community relations 256

139

440

426 Loan underwriting fees 216

215

431

397 Director fees 198

187

402

388 All other 608

664

1,217

1,177 Total other noninterest expenses 3,372

3,253

6,379

6,083 Total noninterest expenses $ 12,539

$ 11,661

$ 24,737

$ 22,981

