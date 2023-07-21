Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Growth in loans, Isabella Wealth during Q2; results remain strong despite interest rate headwinds

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.  Earnings per common share were $0.62 for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.32 for the first half of the year.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Loans grew $64 million, or 5%, during the quarter.
  • Interest income improved 21%, compared to second quarter of 2022.
  • Assets managed by Isabella Wealth grew more than $22 million, or 4%, during the quarter.
  • Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.46%, as of June 30, 2023.

"Our financial performance remains strong despite the challenges our industry faces with current interest rate dynamics," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Competition for deposits was strong during the quarter, leading to continued pressure on our net interest margin and a decline in deposits.  Despite this decline, our liquidity position remains strong. 

"We are safeguarding the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives that will enhance shareholder value and the customer experience.  One such action, for which planning began last year, is our first move into Bay County.  The upcoming opening of our Bay City loan production office (LPO) is a great opportunity for us to assist individuals and businesses throughout the area with their loan needs," Evans said.  "The continued growth of our footprint demonstrates our ongoing commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for second quarter 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.  Net income for the first six months of the year was $10 million, remaining stable year over year.  Interest income continued to improve in the second quarter and nearly offset the increase in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits.

Net interest income: Net interest income for second quarter 2023 decreased $248,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022.  For the first six months of the year, net interest income increased $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2022.  Rising interest rates and continued loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.4 million and $7.2 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022.  While the Bank continues to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings, implemented in prior periods, rising interest rates on deposits led to a $3.6 million and $5.6 million increase in interest expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, compared the same periods in 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of both 2023 and 2022.  For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $245,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $554,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income, as rising interest rates led to a decline in both the volume and balance of loans serviced.  Noninterest expenses increased $878,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022.  The increase was primarily the result of increased expense related to compensation, equipment, and FDIC insurance.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.11% and 3.17% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.16% and 3.01% for the same periods in 2022.  While the second quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first half of 2023 improved significantly through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023.  Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $255 million as well as $594 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.  Investment and trust assets increased $80 million, or 15.5%, since December 31, 2022.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion.  Gross loans increased $63.8 million during the second quarter and rose $70.2 million compared to December 31, 2022.  This reflects growth in the consumer portfolio and a resumption of the Bank's engagement with a mortgage participation program.  Adherence to strong underwriting standards continued to be reflected in the low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $3.7 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $29.3 million, or 1.7%, since December 31, 2022.  The decline occurred during the second quarter, and was driven by strong pricing competition within the industry. 

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.  As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.17%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.08%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.00%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $20.50 as of June 30, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.46%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30
2023

December 31
2022

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           25,584

$           27,420

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

4,296

11,504

Total cash and cash equivalents

29,880

38,924

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

530,497

580,481

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

362

379

Loans

1,334,402

1,264,173

Less allowance for credit losses

12,833

9,850

Net loans

1,321,569

1,254,323

Premises and equipment

26,383

25,553

Corporate owned life insurance policies

33,433

32,988

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,746

15,746

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,285

48,287

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

36,293

33,586

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,042,448

$      2,030,267

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$         458,845

$         494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

335,922

372,155

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

824,272

810,642

Certificates of deposit over $250

95,909

67,132

Total deposits

1,714,948

1,744,275

Borrowed funds


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

37,102

57,771

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

55,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,290

29,245

Total borrowed funds

121,392

87,016

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

17,677

12,766

Total liabilities

1,854,017

1,844,057

Shareholders' equity


Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,496,826 shares (including 195,217 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and 7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022

126,278

128,651

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

5,395

5,005

Retained earnings

93,175

89,748

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(36,417)

(37,194)

Total shareholders' equity

188,431

186,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,042,448

$      2,030,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended 

 June 30

Six Months Ended 

 June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income






Loans, including fees

$           15,931

$             13,179

$           30,820

$           25,557

Available-for-sale securities






Taxable

2,382

2,027

4,884

3,642

Nontaxable

665

704

1,383

1,364

Federal funds sold and other

517

192

1,003

301

Total interest income

19,495

16,102

38,090

30,864

Interest expense






Deposits

4,109

854

6,938

1,790

Borrowings






Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

171

8

320

17

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

270

47

270

119

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266

266

532

532

Total interest expense

4,816

1,175

8,060

2,458

Net interest income

14,679

14,927

30,030

28,406

Provision for credit losses

196

485

237

522

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,483

14,442

29,793

27,884

Noninterest income






Service charges and fees

2,047

2,284

4,025

4,493

Wealth management fees

981

784

1,767

1,538

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

226

222

452

432

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

56

170

123

394

Other

294

135

530

285

Total noninterest income

3,604

3,595

6,897

7,142

Noninterest expenses






Compensation and benefits

6,561

6,037

13,150

12,111

Furniture and equipment

1,613

1,442

3,210

2,892

Occupancy

993

929

1,998

1,895

Other

3,372

3,253

6,379

6,083

Total noninterest expenses

12,539

11,661

24,737

22,981

Income before federal income tax expense

5,548

6,376

11,953

12,045

Federal income tax expense

918

1,081

2,002

2,016

NET INCOME

$              4,630

$               5,295

$              9,951

$           10,029

Earnings per common share






Basic

$                0.62

$                 0.70

$                1.32

$                1.33

Diluted

$                0.61

$                 0.69

$                1.31

$                1.31

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.28

$                 0.27

$                0.56

$                0.54

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans (1)

$    1,300,593

$         15,931

4.90 %

$    1,259,573

$         13,179

4.19 %

Taxable investment securities

485,897

2,356

1.94 %

475,010

2,027

1.71 %

Nontaxable investment securities

97,755

946

3.87 %

109,367

975

3.57 %

Fed funds sold

4


4.70 %

6


1.47 %

Other

37,664

517

5.49 %

77,176

192

1.00 %

Total earning assets

1,921,913

19,750

4.11 %

1,921,132

16,373

3.41 %

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,759)




(9,288)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,807




22,838



Premises and equipment

26,401




24,269



Accrued income and other assets

80,374




84,590



Total assets

$    2,040,736




$    2,043,541















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$       348,341

194

0.22 %

$       375,123

56

0.06 %

Savings deposits

628,673

1,849

1.18 %

627,916

171

0.11 %

Time deposits

303,117

2,066

2.73 %

274,284

627

0.91 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

35,495

171

1.93 %

46,029

8

0.07 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

20,404

270

5.29 %

10,000

47

1.88 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,275

266

3.63 %

29,188

266

3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,365,305

4,816

1.41 %

1,362,540

1,175

0.34 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

462,953




470,139



Other

16,906




15,237



Shareholders' equity

195,572




195,625



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,040,736




$    2,043,541



Net interest income (FTE)

$         14,934




$         15,198

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)



3.11 %




3.16 %

(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans (1)

$    1,284,520

$         30,820

4.80 %

$    1,247,746

$         25,557

4.10 %

Taxable investment securities

495,340

4,827

1.95 %

448,405

3,642

1.62 %

Nontaxable investment securities

101,973

1,967

3.86 %

105,507

1,895

3.59 %

Fed funds sold

10


4.77 %

4


1.12 %

Other

49,059

1,003

4.09 %

120,027

301

0.50 %

Total earning assets

1,930,902

38,617

4.00 %

1,921,689

31,395

3.27 %

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,709)




(9,209)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,918




24,827



Premises and equipment

26,132




24,364



Accrued income and other assets

75,746




93,648



Total assets

$    2,044,989




$    2,055,319















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$       363,942

340

0.19 %

$       379,275

106

0.06 %

Savings deposits

637,281

3,315

1.04 %

621,661

330

0.11 %

Time deposits

285,389

3,283

2.30 %

282,172

1,354

0.96 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

37,656

320

1.70 %

47,535

17

0.07 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,193

270

5.30 %

12,431

119

1.91 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,264

532

3.64 %

29,177

532

3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,363,725

8,060

1.18 %

1,372,251

2,458

0.36 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

474,656




464,271



Other

15,005




16,061



Shareholders' equity

191,603




202,736



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,044,989




$    2,055,319



Net interest income (FTE)

$         30,557




$         28,937

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)



3.17 %




3.01 %

(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans AFS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

PER SHARE








Basic earnings

$            0.62

$            0.70

$            0.84

$            0.78

$            0.70

Diluted earnings

$            0.61

$            0.70

$            0.83

$            0.77

$            0.69

Dividends

$            0.28

$            0.28

$            0.28

$            0.27

$            0.27

Tangible book value

$          18.69

$          19.24

$          18.25

$          16.96

$          18.85

Quoted market value








High

$          26.00

$          25.10

$          24.02

$          24.95

$          26.25

Low

$          19.13

$          22.08

$          21.00

$          21.39

$          23.00

Close (1)

$          20.50

$          24.80

$          23.50

$          21.40

$          24.80

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,496,826

7,540,015

7,559,421

7,564,348

7,553,113

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,498,584

7,556,585

7,564,405

7,555,333

7,545,001

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,567,527

7,634,417

7,648,152

7,650,950

7,650,145

PERFORMANCE RATIOS








Return on average total assets

0.91 %

1.04 %

1.24 %

1.13 %

1.04 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.47 %

11.35 %

14.01 %

12.13 %

10.83 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

12.58 %

15.28 %

19.14 %

16.15 %

14.38 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.11 %

3.22 %

3.43 %

3.28 %

3.16 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)








Loans sold with servicing retained

$      254,934

$      259,512

$      264,206

$      268,879

$      273,294

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      593,530

$      571,453

$      513,918

$      464,136

$      454,535

Total assets under management

$   2,890,912

$   2,915,589

$   2,808,391

$   2,796,992

$   2,776,202

ASSET QUALITY (1)








Nonaccrual loans

$             414

$             488

$             457

$             580

$             540

Foreclosed assets

$             405

$             414

$             439

$             240

$             241

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$                (3)

$                (9)

$            (230)

$               41

$              (11)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.96 %

0.99 %

0.78 %

0.78 %

0.76 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)








Shareholders' equity to assets

9.23 %

9.27 %

9.17 %

8.56 %

9.31 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.70 %

8.58 %

8.61 %

8.44 %

8.38 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.39 %

12.71 %

12.91 %

12.92 %

12.44 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.39 %

12.71 %

12.91 %

12.92 %

12.44 %

Total risk-based capital

15.37 %

15.77 %

15.79 %

15.85 %

15.33 %

(1) At end of period

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Six Months Ended

June 30
2023

June 30
2022

June 30
2021

PER SHARE




Basic earnings

$            1.32

$            1.33

$            1.26

Diluted earnings

$            1.31

$            1.31

$            1.24

Dividends

$            0.56

$            0.54

$            0.54

Tangible book value

$          18.69

$          18.85

$          21.73

Quoted market value




High

$          26.00

$          26.25

$          23.90

Low

$          19.13

$          23.00

$          19.45

Close (1)

$          20.50

$          24.80

$          23.00

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,496,826

7,553,113

7,946,658

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,528,251

7,539,799

7,956,889

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,601,613

7,645,357

8,075,763

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




Return on average total assets

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.00 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.39 %

9.89 %

9.06 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

13.89 %

13.00 %

11.61 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.17 %

3.01 %

2.88 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)




Loans sold with servicing retained

$      254,934

$      273,294

$      290,033

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      593,530

$      454,535

$      493,287

Total assets under management

$   2,890,912

$   2,776,202

$   2,814,727

ASSET QUALITY (1)




Nonaccrual loans

$             414

$             540

$          3,329

Foreclosed assets

$             405

$             241

$             365

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$              (12)

$              (75)

$            (108)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.28 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.19 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.96 %

0.76 %

0.78 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)




Shareholders' equity to assets

9.23 %

9.31 %

10.88 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.70 %

8.38 %

8.46 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.39 %

12.44 %

13.81 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.39 %

12.44 %

13.81 %

Total risk-based capital

15.37 %

15.33 %

17.00 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

Commercial and industrial

$         194,914

$         189,185

$         178,428

$         180,124

$         175,674

Commercial real estate

564,254

566,410

566,012

552,399

559,602

Advances to mortgage brokers

39,099



1,484

37,291

Agricultural

96,689

94,760

104,985

97,527

94,726

Residential real estate

343,474

336,186

336,694

330,232

329,795

Consumer

95,972

84,110

78,054

74,385

74,822

Gross loans

$      1,334,402

$      1,270,651

$      1,264,173

$      1,236,151

$      1,271,910

June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         458,845

$         478,829

$         494,346

$         510,127

$         488,110

Interest bearing demand deposits

335,922

383,602

372,155

368,537

370,284

Savings deposits

606,644

662,495

625,734

651,129

635,397

Certificates of deposit

313,288

288,103

251,541

260,741

265,477

Internet certificates of deposit

249

499

499

499

598

Total deposits

$      1,714,948

$      1,813,528

$      1,744,275

$      1,791,033

$      1,759,866

June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

U.S. Treasury

$         209,353

$         212,086

$         208,701

$         206,791

$         214,474

States and political subdivisions

95,242

108,719

117,512

114,000

119,649

Auction rate money market preferred

2,637

2,716

2,342

2,479

2,497

Mortgage-backed securities

35,532

37,797

39,070

41,042

45,796

Collateralized mortgage obligations

180,996

200,252

205,728

209,720

167,572

Corporate

6,737

7,080

7,128

7,201

7,602

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$         530,497

$         568,650

$         580,481

$         581,233

$         557,590

June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2022

June 30
2022

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates

$           37,102

$           31,995

$           57,771

$           52,479

$           47,247

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

55,000




10,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,290

29,267

29,245

29,225

29,203

Total borrowed funds

$         121,392

$           61,262

$           87,016

$           81,704

$           86,450

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Service charges and fees






ATM and debit card fees

$               1,244

$               1,202

$               2,404

$               2,295

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

588

631

1,199

1,240

Freddie Mac servicing fee

162

167

321

338

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(41)

213

(77)

477

Other fees for customer services

94

71

178

143

Total service charges and fees

2,047

2,284

4,025

4,493

Wealth management fees

981

784

1,767

1,538

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

226

222

452

432

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

56

170

123

394

Other

294

135

530

285

Total noninterest income

$               3,604

$               3,595

$               6,897

$               7,142

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Compensation and benefits

$               6,561

$               6,037

$             13,150

$             12,111

Furniture and equipment

1,613

1,442

3,210

2,892

Occupancy

993

929

1,998

1,895

Other






Audit, consulting, and legal fees

557

605

1,092

1,154

ATM and debit card fees

409

508

809

942

Other losses

425

233

572

316

Marketing costs

240

364

485

603

Memberships and subscriptions

230

207

470

424

FDIC insurance premiums

233

131

461

256

Donations and community relations

256

139

440

426

Loan underwriting fees

216

215

431

397

Director fees

198

187

402

388

All other

608

664

1,217

1,177

Total other noninterest expenses

3,372

3,253

6,379

6,083

Total noninterest expenses

$             12,539

$             11,661

$             24,737

$             22,981

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

