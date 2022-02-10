Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and 2021 Earnings

Record assets, loans and net income of $19.5 million in 2021; EPS jumps 81%

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.8 million for the quarter and a record $19.5 million for the year. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago. Earnings per common share were $0.63 in the fourth quarter and $2.48 for the year 2021, also increases from the same periods of 2020.

2021 Highlights:

  • Net income in 2021 reached a record $19.5 million, increasing 79%, compared to 2020.
  • Net interest income in 2021 improved by $2.4 million compared to 2020, enabled by interest expense declining $6.4 million.
  • Total assets reached a record $2 billion and total assets under management reached a record $2.8 billion at the end of 2021.
  • Loans increased $62.7 million, or 5.1%, reaching a record $1.3 billion during 2021, driven by growth in the commercial and residential mortgage loan portfolios.
  • Deposits increased $144 million, or 9.2%, during 2021, largely the result of new customer accounts, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and government stimulus funds.
  • Successful subordinated debt issuance of $30 million at a rate of 3.25%.
  • Completion of a tender offer during the fourth quarter, resulting in the Corporation purchasing 5% of outstanding shares at $27.00 per share for a total of $10.7 million.

"Our successful subordinated debt issuance in 2021 aligns with our strategic initiatives to deliver long-term shareholder value," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "A portion of the proceeds from the issuance were used for our subsequent tender offer, and the remaining proceeds may be used to support continued stock repurchases and expansion activity.

"Our successful Dutch auction tender offer reduced ISBA shares outstanding and will likely improve several key metrics for shareholders," Evans said. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our ongoing commitment to improve shareholder value.

"Overall, we continue to grow our customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "Our 2021 results, which set multiple records, are a testament to our continued focus on meeting the needs of our customers while pursuing strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $723,000 in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $19.5 million, compared to $10.9 million in 2020.

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2021: Net interest income for fourth quarter 2021 decreased $70,000 compared to the same period in 2020. While interest income declined $1.4 million due to continued low interest rates, interest expense also decreased $1.3 million, or 45.2%, largely due to a reduction in higher-cost borrowings over the last year. Provision for loan losses decreased $175,000 compared to 2020 and was the result of improvement in credit quality.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2020. Lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowing benefited the Corporation with a $6.4 million, or 46.4%, decrease in interest expense during 2021. The decrease in interest expense outpaced a gross interest income decline of $4.1 million during 2021 caused by the lower interest rates and a pause in advances to mortgage brokers. The provision for loan losses also contributed to a positive net interest income result through a $2.2 million decrease compared to 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2021: Noninterest income decreased $511,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a reduction in gain on sale of loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter decreased $7.4 million, attributed to a $7.6 million cost to extinguish $100 million of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income of $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased $601,000 compared to 2020. While service charges and fees increased $1.1 million when compared to the previous year, 2020 also included an additional $1.0 million related to gain on sale of loans and $620,000 related to gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies.  Noninterest expenses decreased for the year ended December 31, 2021 by $7.5 million compared to 2020, tied to the $100 million FHLB debt extinguishment in 2020.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.86% and 2.87% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2021, respectively, compared to 3.04% and 2.96% for the same periods in 2020. The net yield for 2021 reflected a full year's impact of the decline in interest rates that occurred in the first half of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.0 billion and assets under management were $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2021, both record levels.  Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $278.8 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $516.2 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $124.5 million, or 4.6%, compared to December 31, 2020. Isabella Wealth also reached record levels during 2021 and increased 16.3% during the year.

Loans: During 2021, total loans increased $62.7 million and totaled a record $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021.  As customer demand increased, along with advances to mortgage brokers, the commercial loan portfolio increased $50.8 million, or 6.7%, during 2021.  Competition for agricultural loans continued to be strong in 2021 and the portfolio declined $6.5 million during the year.  Residential mortgage loans increased $18.8 million, or 6.1%, during 2021, while consumer loans recorded a slight decline.

Deposits: Total deposits were a record $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $144 million, or 9.2%, since December 31, 2020.  Growth in 2021 was largely the result of new customer accounts, funding from PPP loans, and government stimulus funds.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.54%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.91% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.60%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $25.50 as of December 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.24%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31
2021

December 31
2020

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           25,563

$           31,296

Interest bearing balances due from banks

79,767

215,344

Total cash and cash equivalents

105,330

246,640

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

490,601

339,228

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

1,735

2,741

Loans


Commercial

807,439

756,686

Agricultural

93,955

100,461

Residential real estate

326,361

307,543

Consumer

73,282

73,621

Gross loans

1,301,037

1,238,311

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,103

9,744

Net loans

1,291,934

1,228,567

Premises and equipment

24,419

25,140

Corporate owned life insurance policies

32,472

28,292

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383

17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,302

48,331

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

19,982

21,056

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,032,158

$      1,957,378

                                   LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$         448,352

$         375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits

364,563

302,444

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

818,841

781,286

Certificates of deposit over $250

78,583

107,192

Total deposits

1,710,339

1,566,317

Borrowed funds


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

50,162

68,747

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

20,000

90,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,158

Total borrowed funds

99,320

158,747

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,451

13,726

Total liabilities

1,821,110

1,738,790

Shareholders' equity


Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and
7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

129,052

142,247

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,545

4,183

Retained earnings

75,592

64,460

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,859

7,698

Total shareholders' equity

211,048

218,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,032,158

$      1,957,378

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended 

 December 31

Year Ended 

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income






Loans, including fees

$           12,776

$           13,997

$           51,410

$           54,102

Available-for-sale securities






Taxable

1,391

1,302

4,920

5,214

Nontaxable

684

880

3,077

3,830

Federal funds sold and other

190

223

706

1,026

Total interest income

15,041

16,402

60,113

64,172

Interest expense






Deposits

1,079

1,850

5,442

8,884

Borrowings






Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

13

14

53

36

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

209

994

1,302

4,905

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

266


615

Total interest expense

1,567

2,858

7,412

13,825

Net interest income

13,474

13,544

52,701

50,347

Provision for loan losses

81

256

(518)

1,665

Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

13,393

13,288

53,219

48,682

Noninterest income






Service charges and fees

2,125

1,855

7,614

6,544

Wealth management fees

797

701

3,071

2,578

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

235

1,063

1,694

2,716

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

223

197

800

755

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life
insurance policies

121

18

271

891

Net income (loss) on joint venture investment


269


577

Other

107

16

372

362

Total noninterest income

3,608

4,119

13,822

14,423

Noninterest expenses






Compensation and benefits

6,056

6,009

23,749

23,772

Furniture and equipment

1,413

1,469

5,462

5,787

Occupancy

935

889

3,661

3,557

Loss on extinguishment of debt


7,643


7,643

Other

2,793

2,628

10,822

10,474

Total noninterest expenses

11,197

18,638

43,694

51,233

Income before federal income tax
expense

5,804

(1,231)

23,347

11,872

Federal income tax expense

1,010

(508)

3,848

987

NET INCOME

$              4,794

$                (723)

$           19,499

$           10,885

Earnings per common share






Basic

$                0.63

$              (0.10)

$                2.48

$                1.37

Diluted

$                0.63

$              (0.10)

$                2.45

$                1.34

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.27

$                0.27

$                1.08

$                1.08

 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$    1,226,192

$         12,776

4.17%

$    1,258,775

$         13,997

4.45%

Taxable investment securities

383,175

1,391

1.45%

205,522

1,302

2.53%

Nontaxable investment securities

104,115

889

3.42%

134,026

1,200

3.58%

Fed funds sold

9


0.01%

3


—%

Other

199,605

190

0.38%

227,920

223

0.39%

Total earning assets

1,913,096

15,246

3.19%

1,826,246

16,722

3.66%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,082)




(9,603)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,852




28,606



Premises and equipment

24,534




25,656



Accrued income and other assets

109,238




119,230



Total assets

$    2,066,638




$    1,990,135















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$       367,130

$                48

0.05%

$       285,731

$                94

0.13%

Savings deposits

584,475

157

0.11%

487,014

148

0.12%

Time deposits

306,817

874

1.14%

383,436

1,608

1.68%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

60,508

13

0.09%

49,427

14

0.11%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,543

209

2.06%

174,728

994

2.28%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,143

266

3.65%



—%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,388,616

1,567

0.45%

1,380,336

2,858

0.83%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

449,766




370,042



Other

12,002




16,446



Shareholders' equity

216,254




223,311



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,066,638




$    1,990,135



Net interest income (FTE)

$         13,679




$         13,864

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)



2.86%




3.04%

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$    1,208,141

$         51,410

4.26%

$    1,236,169

$         54,102

4.38%

Taxable investment securities

297,357

4,920

1.65%

229,468

5,214

2.27%

Nontaxable investment securities

117,997

4,235

3.59%

140,665

5,189

3.69%

Fed funds sold

5


0.02%

4


0.06%

Other

255,246

706

0.28%

142,717

1,026

0.72%

Total earning assets

1,878,746

61,271

3.26%

1,749,023

65,531

3.75%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,396)




(8,837)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

29,139




24,987



Premises and equipment

24,760




25,846



Accrued income and other assets

109,625




118,195



Total assets

$  2,032,874




$  1,909,214















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$       345,015

$              216

0.06%

$       262,188

$              357

0.14%

Savings deposits

558,102

616

0.11%

456,088

1,212

0.27%

Time deposits

336,094

4,610

1.37%

387,881

7,315

1.89%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

57,453

53

0.09%

35,518

36

0.10%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

69,342

1,302

1.88%

210,451

4,905

2.33%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

17,000

615

3.62%



—%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,383,006

7,412

0.54%

1,352,126

13,825

1.02%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

416,247




320,820



Other

12,858




15,613



Shareholders' equity

220,763




220,655



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  2,032,874




$  1,909,214



Net interest income (FTE)

$       53,859




$       51,706

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)



2.87%




2.96%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Year Ended

December 31
2021

December 31
2020

December 31
2019

PER SHARE




Basic earnings

$            2.48

$            1.37

$            1.65

Diluted earnings

$            2.45

$            1.34

$            1.61

Dividends

$            1.08

$            1.08

$            1.05

Tangible book value

$          21.61

$          21.29

$          20.45

Quoted market value




High

$          29.00

$          24.50

$          24.80

Low

$          19.45

$          15.60

$          22.01

Close (1)

$          25.50

$          19.57

$          24.31

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,532,641

7,997,247

7,910,804

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,853,398

7,959,705

7,909,794

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,965,961

8,106,091

8,095,042

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




Return on average total assets

0.96%

0.57%

0.72%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.83%

4.93%

6.25%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

11.31%

6.34%

8.17%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.87%

2.96%

3.07%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)




Loans sold with servicing retained

$      278,844

$      301,377

$      259,375

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      516,243

$      443,967

$      436,181

Total assets under management

$  2,827,245

$  2,702,722

$  2,509,754

ASSET QUALITY (1)




Nonaccrual status loans

$          1,245

$          5,313

$          6,535

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$        25,276

$        22,200

$        21,194

Foreclosed assets

$             211

$             527

$             456

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$             123

$            (140)

$             466

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.10%

0.43%

0.55%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08%

0.31%

0.40%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.70%

0.79%

0.67%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)




Shareholders' equity to assets

10.39%

11.17%

11.59%

Tier 1 leverage

7.97%

8.37%

9.01%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.07%

12.97%

12.56%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.07%

12.97%

12.56%

Total risk-based capital

14.94%

13.75%

13.18%

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31
2021

September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

Commercial

$         807,439

$         757,993

$         723,888

$         725,540

$         756,686

Agricultural

93,955

93,782

95,197

91,629

100,461

Residential real estate

326,361

321,620

312,567

305,909

307,543

Consumer

73,282

75,163

75,011

72,840

73,621

Gross loans

$      1,301,037

$      1,248,558

$      1,206,663

$      1,195,918

$      1,238,311


December 31
2021

September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         448,352

$         430,950

$         428,410

$         404,710

$         375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits

364,563

374,137

326,971

328,440

302,444

Savings deposits

596,662

572,136

549,134

555,688

505,497

Certificates of deposit

297,696

312,027

326,214

331,413

358,165

Brokered certificates of deposit




14,029

14,029

Internet certificates of deposit

3,066

3,066

5,777

9,301

10,787

Total deposits

$      1,710,339

$      1,692,316

$      1,636,506

$      1,643,581

$      1,566,317


December 31
2021

September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

U.S. Treasury

$         209,703

$         192,069

$         132,593

$           29,371

$                  —

States and political subdivisions

121,205

128,689

130,960

140,329

143,656

Auction rate money market preferred

3,242

3,246

3,260

3,224

3,237

Mortgage-backed securities

56,148

62,030

68,155

75,835

88,652

Collateralized mortgage obligations

92,301

100,767

109,294

116,865

101,983

Corporate

8,002

7,583

4,192

1,700

1,700

Available-for-sale securities, at
fair value

$         490,601

$         494,384

$         448,454

$         367,324

$         339,228


December 31
2021

September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$           20,000

$           60,000

$           70,000

$           90,000

$           90,000

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

50,162

67,519

62,274

51,967

68,747

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,158

29,136

29,121


Total borrowed funds

$           99,320

$         156,655

$         161,395

$         141,967

$         158,747

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service charges and fees






ATM and debit card fees

$               1,318

$               1,043

$               4,600

$               3,723

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

621

474

2,139

1,847

Freddie Mac servicing fee

175

149

747

625

Net OMSR income (loss)

(56)

123

(184)

44

Other fees for customer services

67

66

312

305

Total service charges and fees

2,125

1,855

7,614

6,544

Wealth management fees

797

701

3,071

2,578

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

235

1,063

1,694

2,716

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

223

197

800

755

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

121

18

271

891

Net income (loss) on joint venture investment


269


577

Other

107

16

372

362

Total noninterest income

$               3,608

$               4,119

$             13,822

$             14,423

Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Compensation and benefits

$               6,056

$               6,009

$             23,749

$             23,772

Furniture and equipment

1,413

1,469

5,462

5,787

Occupancy

935

889

3,661

3,557

Loss on extinguishment of debt


7,643


7,643

Other






Audit, consulting, and legal fees

513

488

2,066

1,836

ATM and debit card fees

458

417

1,810

1,441

Marketing costs

256

200

939

877

Memberships and subscriptions

215

194

877

740

Loan underwriting fees

221

248

849

825

Donations and community relations

253

157

705

723

Director fees

198

168

703

695

FDIC insurance premiums

161

153

690

612

All other

518

603

2,183

2,725

Total other noninterest expenses

2,793

2,628

10,822

10,474

Total noninterest expenses

$             11,197

$             18,638

$             43,694

$             51,233

