Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Successful $30 million subordinated debt offering complete

Jul 23, 2021, 11:12 ET

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter and $10 million for the first six months of 2021, both increased compared to the same periods a year ago.  Earnings per common share were $0.58 in the second quarter and $1.26 for the first half of the year, up from the same periods of 2020 at $0.53 and $0.91, respectively.

Highlights include:

  • Completed a $30 million private placement of subordinated notes with an initial interest rate of 3.25%.
  • Net interest income — $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense initiatives reduced costs by 45.9%, or $1.6 million, compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Noninterest expense controls continue to benefit the Corporation.
  • Loan payment deferrals, to provide short-term relief to customers, continued to decline as customers resumed contractual payments. As of June 30, 2021, loan deferrals totaled just 0.3% of gross loans.

"We delivered another strong financial quarter following our record performance from the previous quarter," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "Here at Isabella Bank, we continue to be a resource to our customers in a recovering economy. We facilitated over 950 PPP loans for a total of $99.5 million in 2020, and funded another 845 PPP loans for a total of $54.6 million this year. We also assisted customers by removing selected deposit account related charges and fees in day-to-day banking and temporarily waiving others."

On June 2, 2021, the Corporation completed a private placement of $30 million in fixed-to-floating rate notes due in 2031. The subordinated notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.25% until June 15, 2026, after which time until maturity, the notes convert to a floating rate instrument. The notes, issued to institutional investors, are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under regulatory guidelines. The Corporation expects to use proceeds from issuance of the notes for general corporate purposes, including potential repurchases of common stock and merger and acquisition activity.

"We are strengthening our ability to increase our presence while we continue to manage operating costs," Evans said. "We also remain committed to increasing earnings and shareholder value through growth in our loan portfolio and Isabella Wealth."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $4.6 million, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income was $10 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 increased by $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2020. Fees related to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") have contributed significantly to interest income in 2021; however, fewer total loans and an interest rate decline led to a $2.1 million decrease in interest income when comparing the first two quarters of 2021 to 2020. Conversely, the reduction in interest rates, as well as reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, led to a $3.7 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

Noninterest income and expenses: Net gains on sold mortgage loans along with service charges and fees accounted for much of a $603,000 increase in noninterest income for the first six months of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. Noninterest expenses declined $333,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2020, reflecting management's continued focus on reducing operating expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.88% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2.95% in the first six months of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, such as  enhanced pricing related to loans and reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped, although the current interest rate environment has had a negative impact on the yield of interest-earning assets. Future improvement is expected at a gradual pace.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets and assets under management were $2 billion and $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, respectively. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $290 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $493 million, in addition to assets on our consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management are up $243 million, or 9.4%, compared to June 30, 2020. Market improvement and growth in new client assets managed by Isabella Wealth, as well as growth in deposits, account for this increase.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. Approximately $62 million of PPP loans are included in the commercial loan balance. During the first six months of 2021, gross loans declined $31.6 million, largely driven by a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, which also is included in the commercial loan portfolio.  Credit quality indicators remained strong and economic factors continued to improve in the second quarter.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.64 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $70.2 million since December 31, 2020. Since June 2020, total deposits have increased 13.6%. The increase of deposits is the result of funds from PPP loans, customers receiving stimulus checks, and attracting new customers.

Liquidity

The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $797 million of cash and available funds as of June 30, 2021. This total is comprised of $248.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $248.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $300 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital

The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.5% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.2%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.5%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 17.0% as of June 30, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend

During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.00 as of June 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.70%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com.  Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA."  The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30
2021

December 31
2020

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

29,549

$

31,296

Interest bearing balances due from banks

218,640

215,344

Total cash and cash equivalents

248,189

246,640

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

448,454

339,228

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

1,189

2,741

Loans


Commercial

723,888

756,686

Agricultural

95,197

100,461

Residential real estate

312,567

307,543

Consumer

75,011

73,621

Gross loans

1,206,663

1,238,311

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,360

9,744

Net loans

1,197,303

1,228,567

Premises and equipment

24,463

25,140

Corporate owned life insurance policies

28,238

28,292

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383

17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,317

48,331

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

17,871

21,056

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,031,407

$

1,957,378

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$

428,410

$

375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits

326,971

302,444

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

796,173

781,286

Certificates of deposit over $250

84,952

107,192

Total deposits

1,636,506

1,566,317

Borrowed funds


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

62,274

68,747

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

70,000

90,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,121


Total borrowed funds

161,395

158,747

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,516

13,726

Total liabilities

1,810,417

1,738,790

Shareholders' equity


Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,946,658 shares (including 82,474 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247
shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

140,694

142,247

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,368

4,183

Retained earnings

70,204

64,460

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,724

7,698

Total shareholders' equity

220,990

218,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,031,407

$

1,957,378

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended 

 June 30

Six Months Ended 

 June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income






Loans, including fees

$

12,504

$

13,297

$

25,601

$

26,551

Available-for-sale securities






Taxable

1,140

1,352

2,305

2,841

Nontaxable

803

986

1,668

2,039

Federal funds sold and other

193

234

356

639

Total interest income

14,640

15,869

29,930

32,070

Interest expense






Deposits

1,444

2,247

3,112

5,038

Borrowings






Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

11

7

27

15

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

389

1,311

794

2,711

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

83



83


Total interest expense

1,927

3,565

4,016

7,764

Net interest income

12,713

12,304

25,914

24,306

Provision for loan losses

31

105

(492)

893

Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

12,682

12,199

26,406

23,413

Noninterest income






Service charges and fees

1,830

1,386

3,525

2,739

Wealth management fees

806

656

1,502

1,228

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

375

466

1,120

617

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

190

189

376

371

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

4

349

150

873

Other

110

200

174

416

Total noninterest income

3,315

3,246

6,847

6,244

Noninterest expenses






Compensation and benefits

5,700

5,793

11,577

11,662

Furniture and equipment

1,327

1,431

2,700

2,892

Occupancy

915

912

1,860

1,779

Other

2,553

2,564

5,175

5,312

Total noninterest expenses

10,495

10,700

21,312

21,645

Income before federal income tax
expense

5,502

4,745

11,941

8,012

Federal income tax expense

881

558

1,922

761

NET INCOME

$

4,621

$

4,187

$

10,019

$

7,251

Earnings per common share






Basic

$

0.58

$

0.53

$

1.26

$

0.91

Diluted

$

0.57

$

0.52

$

1.24

$

0.90

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.54

$

0.54

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$

1,200,998

$

12,504

4.16

%

$

1,241,856

$

13,297

4.28

%

Taxable investment securities

281,245

1,140

1.62

%

237,769

1,352

2.27

%

Nontaxable investment securities

122,514

1,117

3.65

%

141,229

1,333

3.78

%

Fed funds sold

3



0.01

%

12



0.04

%

Other

265,227

193

0.29

%

111,702

234

0.84

%

   Total earning assets

1,869,987

14,954

3.20

%

1,732,568

16,216

3.74

%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,326)





(8,769)




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,629





20,389




Premises and equipment

24,826





25,854




Accrued income and other assets

106,780





120,444




   Total assets

$

2,020,896





$

1,890,486




INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

330,586

$

45

0.05

%

$

249,735

$

86

0.14

%

Savings deposits

550,145

149

0.11

%

447,416

257

0.23

%

Time deposits

347,155

1,250

1.44

%

387,636

1,904

1.96

%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

52,239

11

0.08

%

31,036

7

0.09

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

84,725

389

1.84

%

222,802

1,311

2.35

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

9,551

83

3.48

%





%

   Total interest bearing liabilities

1,374,401

1,927

0.56

%

1,338,625

3,565

1.07

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

412,600





317,035




Other

12,478





15,355




Shareholders' equity

221,417





219,471




   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,020,896





$

1,890,486




Net interest income (FTE)

$

13,027





$

12,651


Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)



2.79

%




2.92

%


Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

Average
Yield /
Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$

1,201,344

$

25,601

4.26

%

$

1,204,961

$

26,551

4.41

%

Taxable investment securities

236,099

2,305

1.95

%

244,783

2,841

2.32

%

Nontaxable investment securities

127,157

2,311

3.63

%

146,799

2,751

3.75

%

Fed funds sold

3



0.01

%

6



0.07

%

Other

280,083

356

0.25

%

101,000

639

1.27

%

   Total earning assets

1,844,686

30,573

3.31

%

1,697,549

32,782

3.86

%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,574)





(8,368)




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,787





20,972




Premises and equipment

24,987





26,052




Accrued income and other assets

109,898





115,615




   Total assets

$

1,998,784





$

1,851,820




INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

322,931

$

122

0.08

%

$

242,448

$

169

0.14

%

Savings deposits

540,776

298

0.11

%

437,025

891

0.41

%

Time deposits

357,466

2,692

1.51

%

396,178

3,978

2.01

%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

53,187

27

0.10

%

30,980

15

0.10

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

87,348

794

1.82

%

231,264

2,711

2.34

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

4,665

83

3.56

%





%

   Total interest bearing liabilities

1,366,373

4,016

0.59

%

1,337,895

7,764

1.16

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

397,959





281,638




Other

13,311





14,747




Shareholders' equity

221,141





217,540




   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,998,784





$

1,851,820




Net interest income (FTE)

$

26,557





$

25,018


Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)



2.88

%




2.95

%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

June 30
2020

PER SHARE








Basic earnings (loss)

$

0.58

$

0.68

$

(0.10)

$

0.55

$

0.53

Diluted earnings (loss)

$

0.57

$

0.67

$

(0.10)

$

0.54

$

0.52

Dividends

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.27

Tangible book value

$

21.73

$

21.35

$

21.29

$

21.75

$

21.52

Quoted market value








   High

$

23.90

$

22.50

$

21.95

$

19.00

$

19.50

   Low

$

21.00

$

19.45

$

15.73

$

15.75

$

15.60

   Close (1)

$

23.00

$

21.75

$

19.57

$

16.74

$

18.25

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,946,658

7,958,883

7,997,247

8,007,901

7,977,019

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,944,455

7,969,462

8,006,144

7,966,811

7,924,318

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

8,063,164

8,088,524

8,133,157

8,111,283

8,068,748

PERFORMANCE RATIOS








Return on average total assets

0.91

%

1.09

%

(0.15)

%

0.90

%

0.89

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.35

%

9.78

%

(1.30)

%

7.78

%

7.63

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

10.69

%

12.53

%

(1.63)

%

9.93

%

9.81

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.79

%

2.98

%

3.04

%

2.89

%

2.92

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)








Loans sold with servicing retained

$

290,033

$

298,514

$

301,377

$

289,524

$

263,332

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

493,287

$

454,459

$

443,967

$

403,730

$

395,214

Total assets under management

$

2,814,727

$

2,768,405

$

2,702,722

$

2,664,951

$

2,571,773

ASSET QUALITY (1)








Nonaccrual status loans

$

3,329

$

4,532

$

5,313

$

4,946

$

5,319

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$

26,785

$

28,947

$

22,200

$

23,257

$

20,536

Foreclosed assets

$

365

$

384

$

527

$

651

$

776

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(58)

$

(50)

$

18

$

(113)

$

(75)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.28

%

0.38

%

0.43

%

0.38

%

0.42

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19

%

0.26

%

0.31

%

0.30

%

0.33

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.78

%

0.78

%

0.79

%

0.73

%

0.69

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)








Shareholders' equity to assets

10.88

%

10.83

%

11.17

%

11.29

%

11.50

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.46

%

8.56

%

8.37

%

8.76

%

8.86

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.81

%

13.77

%

12.97

%

12.90

%

12.90

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.81

%

13.77

%

12.97

%

12.90

%

12.90

%

Total risk-based capital

17.00

%

14.54

%

13.75

%

13.64

%

13.60

%

(1) At end of period

Six Months Ended

June 30
2021

June 30
2020

June 30
2019

PER SHARE




Basic earnings

$

1.26

$

0.91

$

0.97

Diluted earnings

$

1.24

$

0.90

$

0.95

Dividends

$

0.54

$

0.54

$

0.52

Tangible book value

$

21.73

$

21.52

$

20.17

Quoted market value




   High

$

23.90

$

24.50

$

24.50

   Low

$

19.45

$

15.60

$

22.25

   Close (1)

$

23.00

$

18.25

$

23.25

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,946,658

7,977,019

7,918,494

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,956,889

7,927,298

7,895,610

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

8,075,763

8,081,475

8,084,965

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




Return on average total assets

1.00

%

0.78

%

0.85

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.06

%

6.67

%

7.58

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

11.61

%

4.30

%

9.73

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.88

%

2.95

%

3.04

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)




Loans sold with servicing retained

$

290,033

$

263,332

$

257,062

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

493,287

$

395,214

$

487,180

Total assets under management

$

2,814,727

$

2,571,773

$

2,568,834

ASSET QUALITY (1)




Nonaccrual status loans

$

3,329

$

5,319

$

8,107

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$

26,785

$

20,536

$

20,310

Foreclosed assets

$

365

$

776

$

513

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(108)

$

(45)

$

193

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.28

%

0.42

%

0.70

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19

%

0.33

%

0.49

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.78

%

0.69

%

0.68

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)




Shareholders' equity to assets

10.88

%

11.50

%

11.41

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.46

%

8.86

%

9.03

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.81

%

12.90

%

12.43

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.81

%

12.90

%

12.43

%

Total risk-based capital

17.00

%

13.60

%

13.06

%

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

June 30
2020

Commercial

$

723,888

$

725,540

$

756,686

$

821,102

$

799,632

Agricultural

95,197

91,629

100,461

102,263

103,162

Residential real estate

312,567

305,909

307,543

304,559

307,926

Consumer

75,011

72,840

73,621

75,384

73,665

Gross loans

$

1,206,663

$

1,195,918

$

1,238,311

$

1,303,308

$

1,284,385


June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

June 30
2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

428,410

$

404,710

$

375,395

$

353,082

$

340,321

Interest bearing demand deposits

326,971

328,440

302,444

287,809

263,567

Savings deposits

549,134

555,688

505,497

474,483

458,167

Certificates of deposit

326,214

331,413

358,165

354,210

352,118

Brokered certificates of deposit



14,029

14,029

14,029

14,029

Internet certificates of deposit

5,777

9,301

10,787

11,482

12,476

Total deposits

$

1,636,506

$

1,643,581

$

1,566,317

$

1,495,095

$

1,440,678


June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

June 30
2020

U.S. Treasury

$

132,593

$

29,371

$



$



$


States and political subdivisions

130,960

140,329

143,656

148,401

146,785

Auction rate money market preferred

3,260

3,224

3,237

3,194

2,979

Mortgage-backed securities

68,155

75,835

88,652

104,165

119,029

Collateralized mortgage obligations

109,294

116,865

101,983

107,294

111,621

Corporate

4,192

1,700

1,700




Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$

448,454

$

367,324

$

339,228

$

363,054

$

380,414


June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

June 30
2020

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$

70,000

$

90,000

$

90,000

$

205,000

$

205,000

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates

62,274

51,967

68,747

33,349

31,268

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,121








Total borrowed funds

$

161,395

$

141,967

$

158,747

$

238,349

$

236,268

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service charges and fees






ATM and debit card fees

$

1,127

$

883

$

2,126

$

1,677

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

481

350

917

937

Freddie Mac servicing fee

181

155

395

314

Net OMSR income (loss)

(68)

(89)

(100)

(350)

Other fees for customer services

109

87

187

161

Total service charges and fees

1,830

1,386

3,525

2,739

Wealth management fees

806

656

1,502

1,228

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

375

466

1,120

617

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

190

189

376

371

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

4

349

150

873

All other

110

200

174

416

Total noninterest income

$

3,315

$

3,246

$

6,847

$

6,244


Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Compensation and benefits

$

5,700

$

5,793

$

11,577

$

11,662

Furniture and equipment

1,327

1,431

2,700

2,892

Occupancy

915

912

1,860

1,779

Other






Audit, consulting, and legal fees

452

498

888

931

ATM and debit card fees

462

328

879

651

Marketing costs

238

265

447

468

Memberships and subscriptions

217

159

428

358

Loan underwriting fees

200

212

390

378

FDIC insurance premiums

129

144

360

300

Director fees

180

177

339

359

Donations and community relations

108

105

254

435

All other

567

676

1,190

1,432

Total other noninterest expenses

2,553

2,564

5,175

5,312

Total noninterest expenses

$

10,495

$

10,700

$

21,312

$

21,645

