Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Isabella Bank Corporation

Oct 24, 2024, 16:15 ET

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company" or "we") reported third quarter 2024 net income of $3.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the third quarter 2024 totaled $4.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Return on assets of 0.62%, core return on assets of 0.87% (non-GAAP measure)
  • Loan growth of 12% annualized
  • Deposit growth of 14% annualized
  • Net interest margin of 2.98%
  • Nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio of 0.04%

"Profitability from operations improved during the third quarter as we delivered quarter-over-quarter expansion in net interest income with strong growth on both sides of the balance sheet while maintaining our disciplined approach to credit quality," said Isabella Bank Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind. "Core earnings increased 31% over the second quarter 2024. That benefit was offset by a $1.6 million charge, as previously announced, related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a customer.

"Along with higher loan yields, our quarterly results include the benefit of recovering two previously charged-off commercial loans," he added. "With continued improvement in our top-line results, our focus is on opportunities to boost return on assets and lower the efficiency ratio. I am proud of our teamwork, dedication to risk management, and our commitment to provide consistent, sustainable long-term earnings."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024)

Total assets grew $46.8 million to $2.1 billion primarily due to loan growth funded by growth in deposits during the third quarter. Excess cash generated during the quarter was used to pay off wholesale borrowings totaling $24.7 million.

Securities available-for-sale increased $1.2 million to $506.8 million at the end of third quarter 2024. The increase was due to a $13.1 million improvement in the net unrealized loss, which was offset by $11.9 million of principal paydowns on mortgage-related securities and municipal security maturities. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $21 million and $34 million at the end of the third and second quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total available-for-sale securities improved to 4% from 6% at the end of the second quarter of 2024 mostly due to a decrease in short-term bond yields. While bond rates may vary from quarter to quarter, we expect unrealized losses will continue to decrease as the bonds approach their maturity dates over the next three years.

Total loans grew $42.6 million to $1.42 billion at the end of the third quarter, led by a $36.9 million increase in advances to mortgage brokers. Residential loans increased $4.7 million on steady new volume and continued slowing of prepayments. Excluding advances to mortgage brokers, commercial loans increased $4.2 million due to continued growth in commercial and industrial loans and agricultural loans. At the end of September, $12.6 million of additional commercial real estate construction loans closed and the majority are expected to be funded early in the fourth quarter.

The allowance for credit losses decreased $460,000 to $12.6 million at the end of third quarter of 2024. Most of the decrease is due to improvement in historical loss experience, driven by the recovery of two previously charged-off loans in the quarter totaling $314,000. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased by $447,000 to $547,000 at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of total loans was 0.16% compared to 0.05% at the end of third quarter of 2023. The increase is mostly the result of one agricultural loan with a balance of $1.1 million that is now current.

Total deposits were up $59.5 million to $1.78 billion at the end of the third quarter. The increase is consistent with normal seasonal patterns at the end of the third quarter that are generally experienced in money market accounts due to an inflow from businesses and municipalities. Certificates of Deposit accounts (CDs) were up $15.1 million, attributed to new accounts and customers' anticipation of lower deposit rates going into the fourth quarter 2024. Demand for retail CDs continues because of the rate environment.

Tangible book value per share was $22.14 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $20.60 on June 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.23 and $3.60 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 53,000 during the third quarter for a value of $1.0 million at an average price of $19.23.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2023 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets (NIM) was 2.98%, compared to 2.85% last quarter and 2.99% in the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from two commercial loans that previously were charged off, which contributed 6 basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.21% and 2.23% during third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The weighted average maturity of our U.S. Treasury portfolio is less than 2 years, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities, or to pay off borrowed funds. The yield on loans expanded to 5.73% in third quarter, up from 5.17% in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding loan recoveries, the yield on loans was 5.65%. The expansion in loan yields is a result of higher rates on new loans and fixed rate commercial loans that have and continue repricing to variable rates. At the end of the third quarter, approximately 41% of commercial loans are fixed at rates that are lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next three to five years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.43% from 1.77% in the third quarter of 2023, but have stabilized compared to the cost in the previous quarter of 2.39%.

The provision for credit losses was $946,000 in the third quarter, compared to a credit of $292,000 for the same period in 2023. The current year quarter includes the impact from the recovery of the contractual principal of two previously charged-off commercial loans totaling $314,000. That benefit was offset by a $1.6 million charge related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer. The loans to the customer and related parties are well collateralized, and no additional credit provisioning was necessary in the third quarter. The credit in the prior year quarter mostly reflects loan recoveries in excess of charge-off activity.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Customer service fees grew $99,000 based on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income increased $145,000, or 17%, due to higher assets under management (AUM). AUM increased $89.2 million over the prior year quarter driven by growth in new accounts and higher security valuations.

Noninterest expenses were $13.2 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $12.7 million in same quarter of 2023. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $612,000 reflecting annual merit increases in 2024, and higher incentive compensation as compared to the third quarter of 2023.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com). 

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, or included in any subsequent filing by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. The Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.

Table Index

Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)

Selected Financial Data

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend

Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend

Average Yields and Costs

Average Balances

Asset Quality Analysis

Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)


Three Months Ended

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

PER SHARE








Basic earnings

$        0.44

$       0.47

$       0.42

$       0.51

$       0.59

Diluted earnings

0.44

0.46

0.42

0.51

0.58

Core diluted earnings (2)

0.61

0.46

0.41

0.50

0.58

Dividends

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

Book value (1)

28.63

27.06

26.80

27.04

24.71

Tangible book value (1)

22.14

20.60

20.35

20.59

18.27

Market price (1)

21.21

18.20

19.40

21.50

21.05

Common shares outstanding (1) (3)

7,438,720

7,474,016

7,488,101

7,485,889

7,490,557

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)

7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739

7,526,514

7,570,374

PERFORMANCE RATIOS








Return on average total assets

0.62 %

0.68 %

0.61 %

0.73 %

0.86 %

Core return on average total assets (2)

0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.85 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

6.26 %

6.97 %

6.19 %

7.98 %

9.17 %

Core return on average shareholders' equity (2)

8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 %

7.97 %

9.05 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

8.15 %

9.19 %

8.12 %

10.73 %

12.27 %

Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

10.71 %

12.11 %

Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (2)

2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 %

2.99 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %

68.41 %

70.56 %

Gross loan to deposit ratio (1)

79.93 %

80.22 %

77.22 %

78.29 %

75.43 %

Shareholders' equity to total assets (1)

10.11 %

9.82 %

9.75 %

9.83 %

8.74 %

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.00 %

7.65 %

7.58 %

7.66 %

6.61 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT








Wealth assets under management (1)

679,858

647,850

660,645

641,027

590,666

ASSET QUALITY








Nonaccrual loans (1)

547

994

1,283

982

520

Foreclosed assets (1)

546

629

579

406

509

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

1,359

393

46

381

(254)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.10 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

(0.02) %

Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)

0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

0.96 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)








Tier 1 leverage

8.77 %

8.83 %

8.80 %

8.76 %

8.77 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 %

12.54 %

12.43 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 %

12.54 %

12.43 %

Total risk-based capital

14.90 %

15.29 %

15.31 %

15.52 %

15.39 %

(1) At end of period

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

(3) Whole shares

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

ASSETS








Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$         27,019

$         22,690

$         22,987

$         25,628

$         48,862

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

359

869

2,231

8,044

67,017

Total cash and cash equivalents

27,378

23,559

25,218

33,672

115,879










Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

506,806

505,646

517,585

528,148

516,897

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

Mortgage loans held-for-sale

504

637

366


105










Loans

1,424,283

1,381,636

1,365,508

1,349,463

1,334,674

Less allowance for credit losses

12,635

13,095

13,390

13,108

12,767

Net loans

1,411,648

1,368,541

1,352,118

1,336,355

1,321,907










Premises and equipment

27,674

27,843

27,951

27,639

26,960

Bank-owned life insurance policies

34,625

34,382

34,131

33,892

33,654

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,283

48,283

48,284

48,284

48,285

Other assets

37,221

38,486

39,161

38,216

42,041

Total assets

$    2,106,901

$    2,060,139

$    2,057,576

$    2,058,968

$    2,118,490

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Liabilities








Demand deposits

$       421,493

$       412,193

$       413,272

$       428,505

$       445,043

Interest bearing demand deposits

376,592

338,329

349,401

320,737

363,558

Savings

600,150

603,328

639,491

628,079

628,795

Certificates of deposit

383,597

368,449

366,143

346,374

332,078

Total deposits

1,781,832

1,722,299

1,768,307

1,723,695

1,769,474

Short-term borrowings

52,434

44,194

42,998

46,801

52,330

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

15,000

45,000


40,000

65,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,402

29,380

29,357

29,335

29,312

Total borrowed funds

96,836

118,574

72,355

116,136

146,642










Other liabilities

15,248

17,017

16,240

16,735

17,251

Total liabilities

1,893,916

1,857,890

1,856,902

1,856,566

1,933,367

Shareholders' equity








Common stock

125,218

126,126

126,656

127,323

127,680

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

3,981

3,951

3,890

3,693

3,641

Retained earnings

101,065

99,808

98,318

97,282

95,533

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(17,279)

(27,636)

(28,190)

(25,896)

(41,731)

Total shareholders' equity

212,985

202,249

200,674

202,402

185,123

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,106,901

$    2,060,139

$    2,057,576

$    2,058,968

$    2,118,490

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Nine Months Ended 

 September 30

2024

2023

Interest income


Loans

$         57,150

$         48,090

Available-for-sale securities

8,437

9,230

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

472

226

Federal funds sold and other

750

1,029

Total interest income

66,809

58,575

Interest expense


Deposits

22,107

11,953

Short-term borrowings

1,026

604

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,597

887

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

799

799

Total interest expense

25,529

14,243

Net interest income

41,280

44,332

Provision for credit losses

1,508

(55)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

39,772

44,387

Noninterest income


Service charges and fees

6,333

6,085

Wealth management fees

2,990

2,625

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

748

681

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

138

232

Other

395

688

Total noninterest income

10,604

10,311

Noninterest expenses


Compensation and benefits

21,236

19,789

Occupancy and equipment

7,970

7,743

Other professional services

1,628

1,764

ATM and debit card fees

1,459

1,280

FDIC insurance premiums

823

689

Other

5,683

6,130

Total noninterest expenses

38,799

37,395

Income before income tax expense

11,577

17,303

Income tax expense

1,684

2,939

Net income

$           9,893

$         14,364

Earnings per common share


Basic

$              1.32

$              1.91

Diluted

1.32

1.89

Cash dividends per common share

0.84

0.84

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

Interest income








Loans

$         20,230

$         18,863

$         18,057

$         17,580

$         17,270

Available-for-sale securities

2,749

2,804

2,884

2,926

2,963

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

168

158

146

129

91

Federal funds sold and other

194

263

293

421

161

Total interest income

23,341

22,088

21,380

21,056

20,485

Interest expense








Deposits

7,631

7,313

7,163

6,399

5,015

Short-term borrowings

384

321

321

357

284

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

571

638

388

422

617

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

267

266

266

266

267

Total interest expense

8,853

8,538

8,138

7,444

6,183

Net interest income

14,488

13,550

13,242

13,612

14,302

Provision for credit losses

946

170

392

684

(292)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

13,542

13,380

12,850

12,928

14,594

Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

2,159

2,128

2,046

2,212

2,060

Wealth management fees

1,003

1,048

939

932

858

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

252

253

243

239

229

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

37

67

34

85

109

Other

77

112

206

48

158

Total noninterest income

3,528

3,608

3,468

3,516

3,414

Noninterest expenses








Compensation and benefits

7,251

6,970

7,015

6,116

6,639

Occupancy and equipment

2,645

2,619

2,706

2,554

2,535

Other professional services

588

527

513

576

672

ATM and debit card fees

503

487

469

487

471

FDIC insurance premiums

291

280

252

233

228

Other

1,950

2,012

1,721

1,949

2,113

Total noninterest expenses

13,228

12,895

12,676

11,915

12,658

Income before income tax expense

3,842

4,093

3,642

4,529

5,350

Income tax expense

561

612

511

726

937

Net income

$           3,281

$           3,481

$           3,131

$           3,803

$           4,413

Earnings per common share








Basic

$              0.44

$              0.47

$              0.42

$              0.51

$              0.59

Diluted

0.44

0.46

0.42

0.51

0.58

Cash dividends per common share

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.  Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS







Loans (1)

5.73 %

5.52 %

5.38 %

5.20 %

5.17 %

Available-for-sale securities

2.21 %

2.24 %

2.26 %

2.23 %

2.23 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5.24 %

4.98 %

4.60 %

4.04 %

2.83 %

Fed funds sold

5.55 %

5.51 %

5.72 %

5.71 %

5.47 %

Other

5.29 %

7.53 %

4.67 %

6.20 %

3.62 %

Total interest earning assets

4.77 %

4.61 %

4.47 %

4.35 %

4.27 %

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES








Interest bearing demand deposits

0.33 %

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.63 %

0.28 %

Savings

2.28 %

2.18 %

2.11 %

1.76 %

1.44 %

Certificates of deposit

4.13 %

4.01 %

3.84 %

3.60 %

3.20 %

Short-term borrowings

3.17 %

3.18 %

3.18 %

2.83 %

2.42 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5.60 %

5.64 %

5.64 %

5.64 %

5.51 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

3.61 %

3.64 %

3.65 %

3.60 %

3.62 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.28 %

2.11 %

1.77 %

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2)

2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 %

2.99 %










Net interest spread

2.34 %

2.22 %

2.19 %

2.24 %

2.50 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS






Loans (1)

$      1,403,810

$      1,375,523

$      1,348,749

$      1,340,271

$      1,325,455

Available-for-sale securities (2)

536,379

545,827

557,030

564,068

572,038

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

Fed funds sold

4

7

7

13

13

Other (3)

14,597

14,054

25,210

26,823

17,638

Total interest earning assets

1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758

1,943,937

1,927,906

NONEARNING ASSETS








Allowance for credit losses

(13,125)

(13,431)

(13,100)

(12,780)

(12,937)

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

25,903

23,931

24,018

23,244

25,287

Premises and equipment

27,868

27,999

28,022

27,444

26,629

Other assets

87,002

80,539

84,059

71,592

74,244

Total assets

$      2,095,200

$    2,067,211

$      2,066,757

$      2,053,437

$      2,041,129

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES








Interest bearing demand deposits

$         358,383

$         342,931

$         345,842

$         317,996

$         342,175

Savings

599,679

613,601

633,904

634,539

595,372

Certificates of deposit

375,936

366,440

357,541

338,852

324,399

Short-term borrowings

48,151

40,593

40,623

50,049

46,574

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,588

45,510

27,692

29,674

44,429

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,388

29,365

29,342

29,320

29,298

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,452,125

1,438,440

1,434,944

1,400,430

1,382,247

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

418,973

411,282

412,228

446,747

451,123

Other liabilities

15,658

16,755

16,151

17,302

16,802

Shareholders' equity

208,444

200,734

203,434

188,958

190,957

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      2,095,200

$      2,067,211

$      2,066,757

$      2,053,437

$      2,041,129

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost

(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

NONPERFORMING ASSETS








Commercial and industrial

$             120

$             271

$             567

$             491

$               17

Commercial real estate



234


Agricultural


167

189

205

208

Residential real estate

427

556

293

286

295

Consumer





Total nonaccrual loans

547

994

1,283

982

520

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

64

15


87

Total nonperforming loans

611

1,009

1,283

1,069

520

Foreclosed assets

546

629

579

406

509

Debt securities

12

12

12

12

77

Total nonperforming assets

$          1,169

$          1,650

$          1,874

$          1,487

$          1,106

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans

2,309.87 %

1,317.40 %

1,043.65 %

1,334.83 %

2,455.19 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES








Allowance at beginning of period

$        13,095

$        13,390

$        13,108

$        12,767

$        12,833

Charge-offs

1,767

527

191

452

179

Recoveries

408

134

145

71

433

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

1,359

393

46

381

(254)

Provision for credit losses - loans

899

98

328

722

(320)

Allowance at end of period

$        12,635

$        13,095

$        13,390

$        13,108

$        12,767

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

0.96 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments

498

450

379

315

352

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

47

72

64

(38)

28

Reserve to unfunded commitments

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)








Commercial and industrial

$               (6)

$             334

$               (2)

$             242

$             (41)

Commercial real estate

(318)

(29)

(6)

(3)

(3)

Agricultural



(2)

(6)

Residential real estate

(20)

(19)

(63)

(14)

(266)

Consumer

1,703

107

119

162

56

Total

$          1,359

$             393

$               46

$             381

$           (254)

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date annualized to average loans)

0.39 %

0.11 %

0.01 %

0.11 %

(0.08) %

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized to average loans)

0.17 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.03) %

DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS








Accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$          2,226

$          1,484

$          7,938

$          3,895

$             715

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

64

15


87

Total accruing past due loans

2,290

1,499

7,938

3,982

715

Nonaccrual loans

547

994

1,283

982

520

Total past due and nonaccrual loans

$          2,837

$          2,493

$          9,221

$          4,964

$          1,235

CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Analysis

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

Annualized Growth %
Quarter to Date

Commercial and industrial

$       240,589

$       238,245

$       226,281

$       209,738

$       195,814

3.94 %

Commercial real estate

547,038

547,005

561,123

564,244

566,639

0.02 %

Advances to mortgage brokers

76,187

39,300

29,688

18,541

24,807

N/M

Agricultural

96,794

94,996

93,695

99,994

99,233

7.57 %

Total commercial loans

960,608

919,546

910,787

892,517

886,493

17.86 %

Residential real estate

369,846

365,188

356,658

356,418

348,196

5.10 %

Consumer

93,829

96,902

98,063

100,528

99,985

(12.68) %

Gross loans

$    1,424,283

$    1,381,636

$    1,365,508

$    1,349,463

$    1,334,674

12.35 %


Deposit Analysis

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

Annualized Growth %
Quarter to Date

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$       421,493

$       412,193

$       413,272

$       428,505

$       445,043

9.02 %

Interest bearing demand deposits

376,592

338,329

349,401

320,737

363,558

45.24 %

Savings

600,150

603,328

639,491

628,079

628,795

(2.11) %

Certificates of deposit

383,597

368,449

366,143

346,374

332,078

16.45 %

Total deposits

$    1,781,832

$    1,722,299

$    1,768,307

$    1,723,695

$    1,769,474

13.83 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)



Three Months Ended


September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

December 31
2023

September 30
2023

Net income

$        3,281

$        3,481

$        3,131

$        3,803

$        4,413

Nonrecurring items:









Net gains on sale of available-for-sale securities





Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

4

6

69

8

75

Other

(1,622)




Income tax impact

340

(1)

(14)

(2)

(16)

Total nonrecurring items

(1,278)

5

55

6

59

Core net income

(A)

$        4,559

$        3,476

$        3,076

$        3,797

$        4,354











Noninterest expenses

$     13,228

$     12,895

$     12,676

$     11,915

$     12,658

Amortization of acquisition intangibles


1


1

Core noninterest expense

(B)

$     13,228

$     12,894

$     12,676

$     11,914

$     12,658











Net interest income

$     14,488

$     13,550

$     13,242

$     13,612

$     14,302

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

232

237

246

246

250

Net interest income (FTE)

(C)

14,720

13,787

13,488

13,858

14,552

Noninterest income

3,528

3,608

3,468

3,516

3,414

Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

53

53

51

50

48

Core revenue (FTE)

18,301

17,448

17,007

17,424

18,014

Nonrecurring items









Net gains on sale of available-for-sale securities





Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

4

6

69

8

75

Total nonrecurring items

4

6

69

8

75

Core revenue

(D)

$     18,297

$     17,442

$     16,938

$     17,416

$     17,939

Efficiency ratio

(B/D)

72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %

68.41 %

70.56 %











Average earning assets

(E)

1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758

1,943,937

1,927,906

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)

(C/E)

2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 %

2.99 %











Average assets

(F)

2,095,200

2,067,211

2,066,757

2,053,437

2,041,129

Average shareholders' equity

(G)

208,444

200,734

203,434

188,958

190,957

Average tangible shareholders' equity

(H)

160,161

152,451

155,150

140,674

142,672

Average diluted shares outstanding (1)

(I)

7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739

7,526,515

7,570,374











Core diluted earnings per share

(A/I)

$          0.61

$          0.46

$          0.41

$          0.50

$          0.58

Core return on average assets

(A/F)

0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.85 %

Core return on average shareholders' equity

(A/G)

8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 %

7.97 %

9.05 %

Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity

(A/H)

11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

10.71 %

12.11 %

Whole shares (1)

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

