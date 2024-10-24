Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company" or "we") reported third quarter 2024 net income of $3.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the third quarter 2024 totaled $4.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Return on assets of 0.62%, core return on assets of 0.87% (non-GAAP measure)

Loan growth of 12% annualized

Deposit growth of 14% annualized

Net interest margin of 2.98%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio of 0.04%

"Profitability from operations improved during the third quarter as we delivered quarter-over-quarter expansion in net interest income with strong growth on both sides of the balance sheet while maintaining our disciplined approach to credit quality," said Isabella Bank Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind. "Core earnings increased 31% over the second quarter 2024. That benefit was offset by a $1.6 million charge, as previously announced, related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a customer.

"Along with higher loan yields, our quarterly results include the benefit of recovering two previously charged-off commercial loans," he added. "With continued improvement in our top-line results, our focus is on opportunities to boost return on assets and lower the efficiency ratio. I am proud of our teamwork, dedication to risk management, and our commitment to provide consistent, sustainable long-term earnings."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024)

Total assets grew $46.8 million to $2.1 billion primarily due to loan growth funded by growth in deposits during the third quarter. Excess cash generated during the quarter was used to pay off wholesale borrowings totaling $24.7 million.

Securities available-for-sale increased $1.2 million to $506.8 million at the end of third quarter 2024. The increase was due to a $13.1 million improvement in the net unrealized loss, which was offset by $11.9 million of principal paydowns on mortgage-related securities and municipal security maturities. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $21 million and $34 million at the end of the third and second quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total available-for-sale securities improved to 4% from 6% at the end of the second quarter of 2024 mostly due to a decrease in short-term bond yields. While bond rates may vary from quarter to quarter, we expect unrealized losses will continue to decrease as the bonds approach their maturity dates over the next three years.

Total loans grew $42.6 million to $1.42 billion at the end of the third quarter, led by a $36.9 million increase in advances to mortgage brokers. Residential loans increased $4.7 million on steady new volume and continued slowing of prepayments. Excluding advances to mortgage brokers, commercial loans increased $4.2 million due to continued growth in commercial and industrial loans and agricultural loans. At the end of September, $12.6 million of additional commercial real estate construction loans closed and the majority are expected to be funded early in the fourth quarter.

The allowance for credit losses decreased $460,000 to $12.6 million at the end of third quarter of 2024. Most of the decrease is due to improvement in historical loss experience, driven by the recovery of two previously charged-off loans in the quarter totaling $314,000. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased by $447,000 to $547,000 at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of total loans was 0.16% compared to 0.05% at the end of third quarter of 2023. The increase is mostly the result of one agricultural loan with a balance of $1.1 million that is now current.

Total deposits were up $59.5 million to $1.78 billion at the end of the third quarter. The increase is consistent with normal seasonal patterns at the end of the third quarter that are generally experienced in money market accounts due to an inflow from businesses and municipalities. Certificates of Deposit accounts (CDs) were up $15.1 million, attributed to new accounts and customers' anticipation of lower deposit rates going into the fourth quarter 2024. Demand for retail CDs continues because of the rate environment.

Tangible book value per share was $22.14 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $20.60 on June 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.23 and $3.60 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 53,000 during the third quarter for a value of $1.0 million at an average price of $19.23.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2023 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets (NIM) was 2.98%, compared to 2.85% last quarter and 2.99% in the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from two commercial loans that previously were charged off, which contributed 6 basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.21% and 2.23% during third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The weighted average maturity of our U.S. Treasury portfolio is less than 2 years, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities, or to pay off borrowed funds. The yield on loans expanded to 5.73% in third quarter, up from 5.17% in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding loan recoveries, the yield on loans was 5.65%. The expansion in loan yields is a result of higher rates on new loans and fixed rate commercial loans that have and continue repricing to variable rates. At the end of the third quarter, approximately 41% of commercial loans are fixed at rates that are lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next three to five years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.43% from 1.77% in the third quarter of 2023, but have stabilized compared to the cost in the previous quarter of 2.39%.

The provision for credit losses was $946,000 in the third quarter, compared to a credit of $292,000 for the same period in 2023. The current year quarter includes the impact from the recovery of the contractual principal of two previously charged-off commercial loans totaling $314,000. That benefit was offset by a $1.6 million charge related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer. The loans to the customer and related parties are well collateralized, and no additional credit provisioning was necessary in the third quarter. The credit in the prior year quarter mostly reflects loan recoveries in excess of charge-off activity.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Customer service fees grew $99,000 based on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income increased $145,000, or 17%, due to higher assets under management (AUM). AUM increased $89.2 million over the prior year quarter driven by growth in new accounts and higher security valuations.

Noninterest expenses were $13.2 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $12.7 million in same quarter of 2023. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $612,000 reflecting annual merit increases in 2024, and higher incentive compensation as compared to the third quarter of 2023.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, or included in any subsequent filing by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. The Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)



Three Months Ended

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.44

$ 0.47

$ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.59 Diluted earnings 0.44

0.46

0.42

0.51

0.58 Core diluted earnings (2) 0.61

0.46

0.41

0.50

0.58 Dividends 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28 Book value (1) 28.63

27.06

26.80

27.04

24.71 Tangible book value (1) 22.14

20.60

20.35

20.59

18.27 Market price (1) 21.21

18.20

19.40

21.50

21.05 Common shares outstanding (1) (3) 7,438,720

7,474,016

7,488,101

7,485,889

7,490,557 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3) 7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739

7,526,514

7,570,374 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.62 %

0.68 %

0.61 %

0.73 %

0.86 % Core return on average total assets (2) 0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.85 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.26 %

6.97 %

6.19 %

7.98 %

9.17 % Core return on average shareholders' equity (2) 8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 %

7.97 %

9.05 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 8.15 %

9.19 %

8.12 %

10.73 %

12.27 % Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

10.71 %

12.11 % Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (2) 2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 %

2.99 % Efficiency ratio (2) 72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %

68.41 %

70.56 % Gross loan to deposit ratio (1) 79.93 %

80.22 %

77.22 %

78.29 %

75.43 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (1) 10.11 %

9.82 %

9.75 %

9.83 %

8.74 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 8.00 %

7.65 %

7.58 %

7.66 %

6.61 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

















Wealth assets under management (1) 679,858

647,850

660,645

641,027

590,666 ASSET QUALITY

















Nonaccrual loans (1) 547

994

1,283

982

520 Foreclosed assets (1) 546

629

579

406

509 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 1,359

393

46

381

(254) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.10 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

(0.02) % Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

0.96 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Tier 1 leverage 8.77 %

8.83 %

8.80 %

8.76 %

8.77 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 %

12.54 %

12.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 %

12.54 %

12.43 % Total risk-based capital 14.90 %

15.29 %

15.31 %

15.52 %

15.39 %

(1) At end of period (2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I (3) Whole shares

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023 ASSETS

















Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 27,019

$ 22,690

$ 22,987

$ 25,628

$ 48,862 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 359

869

2,231

8,044

67,017 Total cash and cash equivalents 27,378

23,559

25,218

33,672

115,879



















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 506,806

505,646

517,585

528,148

516,897 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 504

637

366

—

105



















Loans 1,424,283

1,381,636

1,365,508

1,349,463

1,334,674 Less allowance for credit losses 12,635

13,095

13,390

13,108

12,767 Net loans 1,411,648

1,368,541

1,352,118

1,336,355

1,321,907



















Premises and equipment 27,674

27,843

27,951

27,639

26,960 Bank-owned life insurance policies 34,625

34,382

34,131

33,892

33,654 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,283

48,283

48,284

48,284

48,285 Other assets 37,221

38,486

39,161

38,216

42,041 Total assets $ 2,106,901

$ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

$ 2,058,968

$ 2,118,490 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Liabilities

















Demand deposits $ 421,493

$ 412,193

$ 413,272

$ 428,505

$ 445,043 Interest bearing demand deposits 376,592

338,329

349,401

320,737

363,558 Savings 600,150

603,328

639,491

628,079

628,795 Certificates of deposit 383,597

368,449

366,143

346,374

332,078 Total deposits 1,781,832

1,722,299

1,768,307

1,723,695

1,769,474 Short-term borrowings 52,434

44,194

42,998

46,801

52,330 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000

45,000

—

40,000

65,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,402

29,380

29,357

29,335

29,312 Total borrowed funds 96,836

118,574

72,355

116,136

146,642



















Other liabilities 15,248

17,017

16,240

16,735

17,251 Total liabilities 1,893,916

1,857,890

1,856,902

1,856,566

1,933,367 Shareholders' equity

















Common stock 125,218

126,126

126,656

127,323

127,680 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 3,981

3,951

3,890

3,693

3,641 Retained earnings 101,065

99,808

98,318

97,282

95,533 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,279)

(27,636)

(28,190)

(25,896)

(41,731) Total shareholders' equity 212,985

202,249

200,674

202,402

185,123 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,106,901

$ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

$ 2,058,968

$ 2,118,490

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended September 30

2024

2023 Interest income





Loans $ 57,150

$ 48,090 Available-for-sale securities 8,437

9,230 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 472

226 Federal funds sold and other 750

1,029 Total interest income 66,809

58,575 Interest expense





Deposits 22,107

11,953 Short-term borrowings 1,026

604 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,597

887 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 799

799 Total interest expense 25,529

14,243 Net interest income 41,280

44,332 Provision for credit losses 1,508

(55) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,772

44,387 Noninterest income





Service charges and fees 6,333

6,085 Wealth management fees 2,990

2,625 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 748

681 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 138

232 Other 395

688 Total noninterest income 10,604

10,311 Noninterest expenses





Compensation and benefits 21,236

19,789 Occupancy and equipment 7,970

7,743 Other professional services 1,628

1,764 ATM and debit card fees 1,459

1,280 FDIC insurance premiums 823

689 Other 5,683

6,130 Total noninterest expenses 38,799

37,395 Income before income tax expense 11,577

17,303 Income tax expense 1,684

2,939 Net income $ 9,893

$ 14,364 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 1.32

$ 1.91 Diluted 1.32

1.89 Cash dividends per common share 0.84

0.84

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023 Interest income

















Loans $ 20,230

$ 18,863

$ 18,057

$ 17,580

$ 17,270 Available-for-sale securities 2,749

2,804

2,884

2,926

2,963 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 168

158

146

129

91 Federal funds sold and other 194

263

293

421

161 Total interest income 23,341

22,088

21,380

21,056

20,485 Interest expense

















Deposits 7,631

7,313

7,163

6,399

5,015 Short-term borrowings 384

321

321

357

284 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 571

638

388

422

617 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 267

266

266

266

267 Total interest expense 8,853

8,538

8,138

7,444

6,183 Net interest income 14,488

13,550

13,242

13,612

14,302 Provision for credit losses 946

170

392

684

(292) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,542

13,380

12,850

12,928

14,594 Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees 2,159

2,128

2,046

2,212

2,060 Wealth management fees 1,003

1,048

939

932

858 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 252

253

243

239

229 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 37

67

34

85

109 Other 77

112

206

48

158 Total noninterest income 3,528

3,608

3,468

3,516

3,414 Noninterest expenses

















Compensation and benefits 7,251

6,970

7,015

6,116

6,639 Occupancy and equipment 2,645

2,619

2,706

2,554

2,535 Other professional services 588

527

513

576

672 ATM and debit card fees 503

487

469

487

471 FDIC insurance premiums 291

280

252

233

228 Other 1,950

2,012

1,721

1,949

2,113 Total noninterest expenses 13,228

12,895

12,676

11,915

12,658 Income before income tax expense 3,842

4,093

3,642

4,529

5,350 Income tax expense 561

612

511

726

937 Net income $ 3,281

$ 3,481

$ 3,131

$ 3,803

$ 4,413 Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.44

$ 0.47

$ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.59 Diluted 0.44

0.46

0.42

0.51

0.58 Cash dividends per common share 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS















Loans (1) 5.73 %

5.52 %

5.38 %

5.20 %

5.17 % Available-for-sale securities 2.21 %

2.24 %

2.26 %

2.23 %

2.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5.24 %

4.98 %

4.60 %

4.04 %

2.83 % Fed funds sold 5.55 %

5.51 %

5.72 %

5.71 %

5.47 % Other 5.29 %

7.53 %

4.67 %

6.20 %

3.62 % Total interest earning assets 4.77 %

4.61 %

4.47 %

4.35 %

4.27 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

















Interest bearing demand deposits 0.33 %

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.63 %

0.28 % Savings 2.28 %

2.18 %

2.11 %

1.76 %

1.44 % Certificates of deposit 4.13 %

4.01 %

3.84 %

3.60 %

3.20 % Short-term borrowings 3.17 %

3.18 %

3.18 %

2.83 %

2.42 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5.60 %

5.64 %

5.64 %

5.64 %

5.51 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 3.61 %

3.64 %

3.65 %

3.60 %

3.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.43 %

2.39 %

2.28 %

2.11 %

1.77 % Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2) 2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 %

2.99 %



















Net interest spread 2.34 %

2.22 %

2.19 %

2.24 %

2.50 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I



AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS













Loans (1) $ 1,403,810

$ 1,375,523

$ 1,348,749

$ 1,340,271

$ 1,325,455 Available-for-sale securities (2) 536,379

545,827

557,030

564,068

572,038 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762 Fed funds sold 4

7

7

13

13 Other (3) 14,597

14,054

25,210

26,823

17,638 Total interest earning assets 1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758

1,943,937

1,927,906 NONEARNING ASSETS

















Allowance for credit losses (13,125)

(13,431)

(13,100)

(12,780)

(12,937) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 25,903

23,931

24,018

23,244

25,287 Premises and equipment 27,868

27,999

28,022

27,444

26,629 Other assets 87,002

80,539

84,059

71,592

74,244 Total assets $ 2,095,200

$ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

$ 2,053,437

$ 2,041,129 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 358,383

$ 342,931

$ 345,842

$ 317,996

$ 342,175 Savings 599,679

613,601

633,904

634,539

595,372 Certificates of deposit 375,936

366,440

357,541

338,852

324,399 Short-term borrowings 48,151

40,593

40,623

50,049

46,574 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,588

45,510

27,692

29,674

44,429 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,388

29,365

29,342

29,320

29,298 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,452,125

1,438,440

1,434,944

1,400,430

1,382,247 NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 418,973

411,282

412,228

446,747

451,123 Other liabilities 15,658

16,755

16,151

17,302

16,802 Shareholders' equity 208,444

200,734

203,434

188,958

190,957 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,095,200

$ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

$ 2,053,437

$ 2,041,129

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost

(3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter



ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023 NONPERFORMING ASSETS

















Commercial and industrial $ 120

$ 271

$ 567

$ 491

$ 17 Commercial real estate —

—

234

—

— Agricultural —

167

189

205

208 Residential real estate 427

556

293

286

295 Consumer —

—

—

—

— Total nonaccrual loans 547

994

1,283

982

520 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 64

15

—

87

— Total nonperforming loans 611

1,009

1,283

1,069

520 Foreclosed assets 546

629

579

406

509 Debt securities 12

12

12

12

77 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,169

$ 1,650

$ 1,874

$ 1,487

$ 1,106 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.05 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans 2,309.87 %

1,317.40 %

1,043.65 %

1,334.83 %

2,455.19 % ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Allowance at beginning of period $ 13,095

$ 13,390

$ 13,108

$ 12,767

$ 12,833 Charge-offs 1,767

527

191

452

179 Recoveries 408

134

145

71

433 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 1,359

393

46

381

(254) Provision for credit losses - loans 899

98

328

722

(320) Allowance at end of period $ 12,635

$ 13,095

$ 13,390

$ 13,108

$ 12,767 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

0.96 % Reserve for unfunded commitments 498

450

379

315

352 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 47

72

64

(38)

28 Reserve to unfunded commitments 0.15 %

0.14 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.11 % NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

















Commercial and industrial $ (6)

$ 334

$ (2)

$ 242

$ (41) Commercial real estate (318)

(29)

(6)

(3)

(3) Agricultural —

—

(2)

(6)

— Residential real estate (20)

(19)

(63)

(14)

(266) Consumer 1,703

107

119

162

56 Total $ 1,359

$ 393

$ 46

$ 381

$ (254) Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date annualized to average loans) 0.39 %

0.11 %

0.01 %

0.11 %

(0.08) % Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized to average loans) 0.17 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.03) % DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS

















Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 2,226

$ 1,484

$ 7,938

$ 3,895

$ 715 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 64

15

—

87

— Total accruing past due loans 2,290

1,499

7,938

3,982

715 Nonaccrual loans 547

994

1,283

982

520 Total past due and nonaccrual loans $ 2,837

$ 2,493

$ 9,221

$ 4,964

$ 1,235

CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

Loan Analysis

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

Annualized Growth %

Quarter to Date Commercial and industrial $ 240,589

$ 238,245

$ 226,281

$ 209,738

$ 195,814

3.94 % Commercial real estate 547,038

547,005

561,123

564,244

566,639

0.02 % Advances to mortgage brokers 76,187

39,300

29,688

18,541

24,807

N/M Agricultural 96,794

94,996

93,695

99,994

99,233

7.57 % Total commercial loans 960,608

919,546

910,787

892,517

886,493

17.86 % Residential real estate 369,846

365,188

356,658

356,418

348,196

5.10 % Consumer 93,829

96,902

98,063

100,528

99,985

(12.68) % Gross loans $ 1,424,283

$ 1,381,636

$ 1,365,508

$ 1,349,463

$ 1,334,674

12.35 %



Deposit Analysis

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

Annualized Growth %

Quarter to Date Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 421,493

$ 412,193

$ 413,272

$ 428,505

$ 445,043

9.02 % Interest bearing demand deposits 376,592

338,329

349,401

320,737

363,558

45.24 % Savings 600,150

603,328

639,491

628,079

628,795

(2.11) % Certificates of deposit 383,597

368,449

366,143

346,374

332,078

16.45 % Total deposits $ 1,781,832

$ 1,722,299

$ 1,768,307

$ 1,723,695

$ 1,769,474

13.83 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)





Three Months Ended



September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023 Net income

$ 3,281

$ 3,481

$ 3,131

$ 3,803

$ 4,413 Nonrecurring items:



















Net gains on sale of available-for-sale securities

—

—

—

—

— Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

4

6

69

8

75 Other

(1,622)

—

—

—

— Income tax impact

340

(1)

(14)

(2)

(16) Total nonrecurring items

(1,278)

5

55

6

59 Core net income (A) $ 4,559

$ 3,476

$ 3,076

$ 3,797

$ 4,354





















Noninterest expenses

$ 13,228

$ 12,895

$ 12,676

$ 11,915

$ 12,658 Amortization of acquisition intangibles

—

1

—

1

— Core noninterest expense (B) $ 13,228

$ 12,894

$ 12,676

$ 11,914

$ 12,658





















Net interest income

$ 14,488

$ 13,550

$ 13,242

$ 13,612

$ 14,302 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

232

237

246

246

250 Net interest income (FTE) (C) 14,720

13,787

13,488

13,858

14,552 Noninterest income

3,528

3,608

3,468

3,516

3,414 Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

53

53

51

50

48 Core revenue (FTE)

18,301

17,448

17,007

17,424

18,014 Nonrecurring items



















Net gains on sale of available-for-sale securities

—

—

—

—

— Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

4

6

69

8

75 Total nonrecurring items

4

6

69

8

75 Core revenue (D) $ 18,297

$ 17,442

$ 16,938

$ 17,416

$ 17,939 Efficiency ratio (B/D) 72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %

68.41 %

70.56 %





















Average earning assets (E) 1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758

1,943,937

1,927,906 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (C/E) 2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 %

2.99 %





















Average assets (F) 2,095,200

2,067,211

2,066,757

2,053,437

2,041,129 Average shareholders' equity (G) 208,444

200,734

203,434

188,958

190,957 Average tangible shareholders' equity (H) 160,161

152,451

155,150

140,674

142,672 Average diluted shares outstanding (1) (I) 7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739

7,526,515

7,570,374





















Core diluted earnings per share (A/I) $ 0.61

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.50

$ 0.58 Core return on average assets (A/F) 0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.85 % Core return on average shareholders' equity (A/G) 8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 %

7.97 %

9.05 % Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (A/H) 11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

10.71 %

12.11 %

Whole shares (1)

