Isabelle Adjahi Named Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainable Development for Lion Electric

In this new role, Ms. Adjahi will be responsible for developing and implementing an investor relations strategy aimed at maintaining relationships with investors and analysts through an ongoing dialogue about Lion's corporate, business, financial objectives and growth. Reporting to Nicolas Brunet, Lion's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, she will also lead company-wide ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) strategy and activities.

"We are delighted to welcome Isabelle to the Lion management team. In addition to her extensive investor relations experience, Isabelle has an established reputation among the investment community. I am confident that her strategic acumen and proven track record will make her highly effective in this role. We look forward to her contributions, as we are about to embark on our journey as a public company," said Nicolas Brunet. "In parallel, building a more sustainable future is at the very core of Lion's activities. Isabelle's contribution will provide greater insight to our many stakeholders who consider environmental, social and governance as essential elements of long-term, sustainable growth."

Ms. Adjahi has over 20 years of experience in investor relations. She most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications at WSP Global, one of the world's leading professional services firms listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), which has a market capitalization of $13 billion. She also was the company's Global Sustainability Sponsor. Prior to WSP Global, Ms. Adjahi was the Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Axcan Pharma, a TSX and NASDAQ-listed specialty pharmaceutical company. Throughout her career, she won numerous investor relations awards from IR Magazine, including "Best Investor Relations Officer" and "Best Overall Investor Relations". In 2016, she was also selected as a "Top Gun Investor Relations" by Brendan Wood International. Ms. Adjahi is a graduate of Lyon II University (France).

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.

Transaction with Northern Genesis

On November 30, 2020, Lion announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement and plan of reorganization pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lion will merge with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company focused on a commitment to sustainability and strong alignment with environmental, social and governance principles. Upon completion of the transaction, Lion is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol "LEV".

Lion Electric, The Bright Move

