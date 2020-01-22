Isagenix International Acquires Zija International

Companies share common goals, cultures, and missions focused on improving world health

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isagenix International, a global health and wellness company providing nutrition and lifestyle solutions, has announced its acquisition of Zija International, a well-established and respected direct selling company based in Lehi, Utah, with a strong line of high-quality plant-based product offerings.

"We are pleased to welcome Zija to the Isagenix family," said Jim Coover, Isagenix co-founder and chairman. "Our companies share common cultures and goals, and we look forward to the positive impact this acquisition will have for all parties."

When the transition is completed, Zija distributors will become part of the Isagenix family, which comprises more than 500,000 members in 14 markets globally. This addition will help strengthen Isagenix by expanding its associate and customer base, enhancing its plant-based product portfolio, and reinforcing its global footprint.

"This comes at a promising time for both Zija and Isagenix," said Travis Ogden, Isagenix chief executive officer. "It brings great synergies to both companies, and in joining forces, our aligned missions to impact world health will be stronger than ever."

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty, and financial wellness. With half a million customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs, and systems globally, Isagenix shares its products and solutions through a network of independent distributors in 14 markets. For more information visit Isagenix.com.

About Zija International

Zija has spent over a decade formulating innovative products to support peak wellness. Each of Zija's products serves a distinct purpose in the goal of health, wellness, and beauty. For more information, visit zijainternational.com.

