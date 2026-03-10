Isaiah Dominguez Returns with "Better Luck," Featuring Austin Jenckes: A Pacific Northwest Collaboration Bridging Indie Pop and Pop-Punk Roots

SEATTLE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter Isaiah Dominguez returns with his new single "Better Luck," featuring fellow Northwest vocalist Austin Jenckes. The indie pop track marks the second single from Dominguez's upcoming album Mellow Dramatic and his first solo release cycle in over five years.

Built on shimmering guitars and anthemic choruses, "Better Luck" blends polished indie pop with subtle nods to Dominguez's pop-punk roots. The song explores the uneasy emotional terrain that comes with realizing someone you trusted may not have had your best interests at heart. Through restless lyrics and cinematic tension, Dominguez captures the confusion, anxiety, and quiet heartbreak that often accompany fractured trust.

The collaboration between Dominguez and Jenckes reflects their shared Pacific Northwest roots and long-standing musical connection. Jenckes, widely recognized for his breakout appearance on The Voice, has built a reputation as a dynamic vocalist whose work spans rock, country, and Americana. On "Better Luck," he lends a powerful guest vocal that amplifies the song's emotional tension and complements Dominguez's introspective songwriting.

The single was produced by James Redfern, who also played a key role in facilitating the collaboration between the two artists. Redfern's production balances atmospheric textures with dynamic guitars, creating a soundscape that moves between intimate reflection and sweeping emotional release.

Dominguez brings significant experience to the project as a songwriter and collaborator. His career includes work alongside Rian Dawson (All Time Low), and This Providence, as well as collaborations with respected producers and industry figures including Johnny Minardi (Fueled By Ramen / Atlantic Music Group), Casey Bates (Portugal. The Man, MXPX), Geoff Ott (Nickelback, Something Corporate, Brandi Carlile), and Phinisey. Raised across Western Washington—from Olympia to Seattle to Bellingham—his music reflects the melodic ambition and introspective atmosphere often associated with the region's creative scene.

As the second single from Mellow Dramatic, "Better Luck" signals a new chapter for Dominguez as he returns to the stage and reintroduces his voice as a solo artist.

"Better Luck" will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning March 13, 2026.

