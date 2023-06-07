ISARA and The LightBridge Group Partner to Advance Post-Quantum Cryptography in Government

News provided by

ISARA

07 Jun, 2023, 10:40 ET

U.S. Government Takes Active Role in Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity

WATERLOO, ON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISARA, the leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and cryptographic risk management, and The LightBridge Group, today announced their strategic partnership to advance post-quantum cryptography solutions and risk management services across the U.S. government.

Continue Reading

"The LightBridge Group brings decades of government experience and insight which, in addition to its quantum science and cybersecurity expertise, complements ISARA's capabilities and roadmap plans. We warmly welcome this partnership and look forward to advancing PQC and cryptographic risk management, together, at the federal level," stated Atsushi Yamada, CEO of ISARA.

Quantum Computing Prioritization and Leadership at the Federal Level
U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act into law on December 21, 2022. The law sets requirements for federal agencies to inventory their active cryptographic assets, assess their vulnerabilities to future quantum computers, and perform proof-of-concept testing of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms.

"U.S. Government agencies are committed to preparing their IT systems for the arrival of cryptography-breaking quantum computers," said Jonah Force Hill, Managing Director & Head of Client Services at The LightBridge Group. "We believe that ISARA has the right experience and the right technologies to address the government's critical, quantum-safe needs."

Hill previously served as the director for cybersecurity and emerging technology on the staff of the National Security Council at The White House, where he was responsible for directing President Biden's National Security Memorandum on post-quantum cryptography (NSM 10).

About The Lightbridge Group
The LightBridge Group provides business consulting services for quantum technology companies. Our experts bring decades of experience in business, government, science and technology, providing guidance to clients from early-stage startups to established Fortune 500 firms in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe. We specialize in U.S. government procurement and contracting, commercial marketing and public relations, executive recruiting, and investment and M&A advisory services. LightBridge leverages an extensive network of experts to advance clients' business priorities.

About ISARA
ISARA's mission is to build a quantum-safe world. Founded in 2015, Canada-based ISARA specializes in cryptographic risk management and crypto-agile and quantum-safe security solutions and services for today's information technology ecosystems. We work with enterprises and government agencies to futureproof mission-critical systems and achieve quantum-safe and Zero Trust goals. For more information, visit https://www.isara.com.

ISARA Media Contact: 877-319-8576, [email protected]

SOURCE ISARA

Also from this source

ISARA Expands Strategic Leadership, Appoints CEO and Executive Chairman

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.