ISBI 360 Appoints Mackie Feierstein VP of Business Development to Lead the Company's Sales Expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISBI 360, LLC today announces that Mackie Feierstein has joined the company's executive team as the Vice President of Business Development. In his new role Mackie will be responsible for leading ISBI 360's sales & revenue initiatives.

Feierstein comes to ISBI 360 from the University of Miami's Athletic Department, where he served for almost 7 years as the Assistant AD of Ticket Sales. He brings over 20 years of expertise in driving innovative sales strategies, delivering quality results, exceeding sales goals and developing high performing sales teams. In addition to the Hurricanes, Feierstein has held key positions with the Orlando City SC (MLS), the Florida Panthers (NHL), the Miami Dolphins (NFL) and the Philadelphia Soul (AFL). Mackie will continue as Adjunct Professor at the University of Miami, teaching Sports Sales to the future sports industry leaders.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Mackie to the ISBI 360 team," said Doug Quinn, CEO and Co-Founder of ISBI 360. "He was an exemplary Coach in our virtual ticket sales training program, and he was the perfect fit to expand our sales efforts as our organization continues to grow."

"Bittersweet... After 20 years of working on the team side of sports, I have decided it's time to change things up," said Feierstein. "While I have enjoyed every second of my journey, I can't be more excited to work with Doug Quinn, Bill Guertin, Brett Zalaski and the team at ISBI 360. The journey continues...both personally and professionally."

About ISBI 360

ISBI stands for Inspiration Sports Business Institute; the ISBI 360 Network provides unique solutions to the three biggest challenges on the business side of sports and entertainment: training, sales and recruitment. Based in Kansas City, its unique structure allows teams, leagues and properties to scale up their sales effort on short notice with minimal expense; train their new or existing staff with a portfolio of (11) unique certification programs developed by industry experts; and hire certified seasoned sales representatives trained in ISBI 360's proprietary training methodology.

