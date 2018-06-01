ISBT Satellite Symposium Co-hosted by Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quotient Discusses Responding to the Challenges of Resource Constraints in Transfusion Diagnostics

The symposium, set to take place on Monday, June 4 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 718A at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, will be introduced by Mark Graban, who will also share how insights from other industries, like manufacturing, can improve operations in hospitals, labs and blood banks. Speakers will also address limitations of current lab processes and solutions to these issues.

"The speakers at our symposium will identify the critical challenges facing transfusion medicine now and in the future," said Heidi Casaletto, vice president of Transfusion Medicine at Ortho. "As a leader in transfusion medicine, Ortho is committed to research and development, as well as symposia where we can collaborate with customers, peers and thought leaders to advance patient care."

Speakers include:

Mark Graban , Author, Speaker and Coach, in Manufacturing and Healthcare: "What do cars have to do with healthcare? How to adopt and adapt lessons from manufacturing"

, Author, Speaker and Coach, in Manufacturing and Healthcare: Matthew Dawson , Senior Product Manager, Transfusion Medicine, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: "Upcoming demographic and testing challenges in the next five years"

, Senior Product Manager, Transfusion Medicine, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: Aaron Hurst , Laboratory Supervisor Quality Systems, Newton Medical Center, Kansas : "How a modification of workflow has impacted a dynamic hospital laboratory in today's changing environment"

, Laboratory Supervisor Quality Systems, Newton Medical Center, : Toni Jacobs , Business Partner for Continuous Improvement, UK NHS Blood and Transplant: "What can a workflow improvement do for you? See the UK NHSBT journey to date"

Ortho will also share the following poster presentations at ISBT:

Evaluation of Turnaround Time as a Measure of Instrument Capability to Meet Workload Needs in the Immunohematology Lab

Presenters: Tony S. Casina of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Raritan and Wim Malomgre of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Turnhout, Belgium

of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Wim Malomgre of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Turnhout, A Comparison of Two Instruments for Immunohematology Testing for Workload Management

Presenters: Tony S. Casina of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Raritan and Wim Malomgre of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Turnhout, Belgium

Additionally, at ISBT, Ortho will feature the award-winning ORTHO VISION® platform, which has received a string of accolades for its ability to innovate in transfusion medicine. In 2017, the ORTHO VISION Platform was recognized with an Edison™ Award for Innovation. It also received a 2016 Innovation Award by members of Premier, Inc., a health care improvement company that unites an alliance of approximately 3,600 U.S. hospitals and 120,000 other providers around the goal of transforming health care, and a Global Business Excellence 2017 Award for Product Innovation.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management, and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

About the speakers

Mark Graban, Author, Speaker and Coach, in Manufacturing and Healthcare

Mark Graban, a consultant and speaker for health systems, is author of the book Lean Hospitals and is co-author of Healthcare Kaizen. Mark Graban has a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering and an M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Leaders for Global Operations Program.

Matthew Dawson, Senior Product Manager, Transfusion Medicine, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Matthew Dawson has spent 16 years in the medical device industry in disposables, surgical implantables and the last three years working for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in transfusion medicine. Matthew Dawson has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business.

Aaron Hurst, Laboratory Supervisor Quality Systems, Newton Medical Center, Kansas

Aaron Hurst has had a variety of responsibilities in the clinical laboratory including supervisory roles as the second shift supervisor, blood bank supervisor and chemistry laboratory supervisor. He still retains these last two responsibilities along with the quality systems management role. Aaron Hurst has devoted his medical technologist career to help evolve the Newton Hospital laboratory with activities focused on improved efficiency, applied lean management and enhanced patient safety.

Toni Jacobs, Business Partner for Continuous Improvement, UK NHS Blood and Transplant Service

Toni Jacobs joined NHSBT in 2009 as a regional Continuous Improvement facilitator supporting Manufacturing, Testing and Hospital Services in their process improvement programmes. As lead for the NHSBT Continuous Improvement training programme, Toni heads up the NHSBT Lean Competency System (LCS) accredited training programme. Based on the workflow improvements that continue to be made with blood manufacturing at NHSBT, Toni Jacobs also leads the European Blood Alliance lean training project, creating a suite of e-learning modules to be used by European blood services to enable process improvement.

