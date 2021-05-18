(ISC)² Achieves IAS Accreditation For Entire Roster of Cybersecurity Certifications

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced it is the first cybersecurity certification body in the United States to meet the requirements of AC474, IAS Accreditation Criteria for Bodies Operating Certification of Persons, and complies with ISO/IEC Standard 17024:2012 for its entire nine-certification portfolio. (ISC)2 certifications are also recognized by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), the American Council on Education (ACE), the Australian Computer Society (ACS) and many more.

The International Accreditation Service (IAS) is a nonprofit, public-benefit corporation that provides objective evidence that an organization operates at the highest level of ethical, legal and technical standards. Its programs are based on recognized national and international standards that ensure domestic and/or global acceptance of its accreditations.

Accreditation from the IAS lends increased global recognition and credibility to our certifications and provides employers with further reassurance that by hiring (ISC)2 members, they are getting cybersecurity professionals who have been vetted for practical expertise and knowledge against the most stringent practices in the world.

"IAS accreditation reinforces that the rigor we apply to our exam design and certification maintenance practices is unsurpassed," said Dr. Casey Marks, chief product officer and vice president, (ISC)2. "This achievement brings additional value and recognition to current (ISC)2 members who have earned our certifications. It also serves as reassurance for candidates and employers that certifications like the CISSP lead the market in accreditation of international standards and validation of professional excellence."

The (ISC)² accredited certifications that are now recognized by the IAS include:

For more information on (ISC)² cybersecurity certifications, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Certifications. To review a full list of accreditations and endorsements conferred upon (ISC)2, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/about/Accreditation-Recognition-and-Endorsement

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

