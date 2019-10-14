(ISC)² Adds Closed Captioning Feature to Webcast Series

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that its award-winning webcast channels, hosted on the BrightTALK platform, now include a closed captioning feature on live streaming versions for hearing-impaired viewers. This increased accessibility aligns with the association's efforts to expand cybersecurity education and support cybersecurity professionals in their continued development.

(ISC)2 webinar channels include Think Tank and Security Briefings as well as regional content for EMEA and APAC. (ISC)2 members and associates can earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits for viewing live or archived webinar sessions, all of which are available for free to both members and non-members. Currently available in English, closed captioning will soon be supported in multiple languages, and available in selected episodes of the on-demand library of archived webcast sessions.

"As we explore new ways to deliver strong content to our growing global audience of cybersecurity professionals, accessibility is an important avenue we wanted to pursue," said Wesley Simpson, COO of (ISC)2. "When we learned that BrightTALK would be adding a closed captioning feature, we were one of the very first organizations to make sure it was offered as part of our webcast experience. The appreciative feedback from our community has been immediate."

(ISC)2 Think Tank webinars, recognized as the "Highest Growth Channel in IT" by the BrightTALK Awards in 2018, are 60-minute roundtables of influential security experts presenting on and debating a range of topics about today's most pressing security challenges. The channel has more than 70,000 subscribers and 5x new monthly subscriber growth compared to peer channels. It is the most viewed channel on IT security certification as well, with an average rating of 4.7 out of a possible 5.0.

(ISC)2 Security Briefings webinars are multi-part, one-hour "deep dive" sessions in which industry experts share their approaches to and processes for solving relevant security issues. This immersive series also has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.0, with 8x new monthly subscriber growth vs. peer channels.

To view the full library of Think Tank and Security Briefings webinars, respectively, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/news-and-events/webinars/thinktank and https://www.isc2.org/News-and-Events/Webinars/Security-Briefing

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

