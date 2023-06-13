(ISC)² and Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) Release New Guide to Inclusive Terminology in Cybersecurity

Demonstrates Additional Pledge to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Industry's Evolution and Commitment to Removing Barriers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, and the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) today revealed a new guide to inclusive language in cybersecurity. The guide outlines the importance of inclusive terminology and language to fostering a more inclusive cyber profession, and offers an alternative vocabulary guide and general language guidance for cybersecurity professionals.

The current cyber workforce gap stands at 3.4 million, and the global cybersecurity workforce still needs to increase by 65% to effectively defend organizations' critical assets. Organizations understand that they need to rethink how they hire and that closing the workforce gap means addressing the lack of diversity and inclusion in the industry.

"To attract as many people as possible to the cybersecurity industry, we need to ensure that the barriers to entry are tackled," said Dwan Jones, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at (ISC)². "This means fostering more inclusive environments which allows for more individuals from diverse backgrounds to see themselves in the cyber profession. Inclusive language alone will not solve all of these problems, but it can help change the work culture and avoid alienating those we need to fill the workforce gap."

"The cybersecurity industry is in desperate need of diverse talent," said Amanda Finch, CEO at CIISec. "Currently, there's no shortage of people – the challenge lies in identifying, hiring and correctly supporting skilled employees from any and every background. If the industry doesn't act then others will, and we'll see that talent either go elsewhere or lie completely undiscovered. In the worst-case scenario, these people with such fantastic potential could even end up working for the bad guys, who recognize and support their different needs. The industry must ensure this isn't the case by doing more to attract these prospective cyber security stars of the future. A big part of this will come down to the language that we use and ensuring we foster a more inclusive culture that the industry needs."

The Alternative Vocabulary Guide is organized into categories around race and ethnicity, gender and orientation, accessibility, military and criminal justice, and age. The general language guidance offers key tips to keep in mind when writing code and documentation, including:

Avoiding using terms that have a social history

Avoiding acronyms, idioms and jargon

Being mindful of perpetuating stereotypes or biases

Using automated accessibility checks and authoring tools

The guide can be found here. To learn more about (ISC)²'s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and access available resources, please visit https://www.isc2.org/DEI .

About Chartered Institute of Information Security





CIISec is the natural home for the cyber professional community at every stage of their career and is committed to raising the standard of professionalism in information and cybersecurity. This is achieved through having programmes that support Development, Recognition and Success.

Development - CIISec is the place to go for cyber professional development and ethical practice.

- CIISec is the place to go for cyber professional development and ethical practice. Recognition - CIISec provides an authoritative voice for the cyber industry and recognition of excellence in practice.

- CIISec provides an authoritative voice for the cyber industry and recognition of excellence in practice. Success - CIISec helps you and your business succeed securely in the digital world.

CIISec work to attract talent to the cybersecurity profession and provide a universally accepted focal point for the information cybersecurity profession. It is an independent not-for-profit body representing over 35,000 individuals in the information and cybersecurity industry. Governed by its members, it ensures standards of professionalism for training, qualifications, operating practices and individuals.

To learn more visit: https://www.ciisec.org/

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, more than 365,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2023 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior PR Manager

(ISC)²

[email protected]

SOURCE (ISC)2