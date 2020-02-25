(ISC)² and NTT-AT Expand Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Cloud Security Workforce in Japan

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (NTT-AT), which will bring more local-language cybersecurity training to Japan. Now recognized as an Official Training Provider (OTP) of (ISC)2, NTT-AT offers public training on the official Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) Common Body of Knowledge (CBK), helping to strengthen cloud security capabilities of organizations throughout Japan. The CCSP certification will also be required for certain security roles within NTT-AT.

While the first two CCSP classes are taught using English courseware, the first Japanese-language CCSP courseware will be available for training in June. The CCSP exam will be made available in Japanese beginning in April, providing a local language option for candidates pursuing certification. (see related announcement: (ISC)² Cloud Security Certification Exam Available in Japanese)

"There are few companies in Japan with the reach and scale that an organization like NTT-AT has, and our combined partnership will drive needed cloud security workforce development that helps to protect and defend critical data," said Clayton Jones, managing director, Asia-Pacific, (ISC)².

"NTT-AT is committed to bringing top quality cloud and cybersecurity training to Japan in order to help build a safe and secure cyber environment," said George Kimura, Chief Executive Officer, at NTT-AT. "Our collaboration with (ISC)2 enables us to provide official training to support a strong and skilled workforce."

As a technical division within NTT Group, NTT-AT widely adopts not only the advanced technologies of NTT laboratories but also those from across its global network and combines them to provide innovative solutions for its customers. In addition to cultivating advanced security experts, NTT-AT is focused on developing highly value-added security services and related products in order to support NTT Group's businesses.

NTT-AT previously adopted the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification for functions within its organization in 2018 in addition to supporting its employees in obtaining the CISSP using official courseware from (ISC)2. Working with the NTT Secure Platform Laboratories, NTT-AT also translated the Official (ISC)² Guide to the CISSP CBK into Japanese, making additional localized content available to the cybersecurity community in Japan.

To learn more about the CCSP certification, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Certifications/CCSP

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About NTT-AT

Since its founding in 1976, NTT Advanced Technology has served as a technical core company of the NTT Group, with various advanced technologies such as NTT R & D's network technology, security technology, cloud technology, Japanese processing technology, and environmental technology, in addition to widely adopting advanced technologies outside the country. We integrate these technologies to solve customer problems and continue to provide added value for our customers.

