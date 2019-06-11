(ISC)² Announces 2019 Information Security Leadership Awards Asia-Pacific Honorees

HONG KONG, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the honorees for its 13th annual Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA®) Asia-Pacific Program. (ISC)² will recognize 13 honorees at the Awards Presentation Ceremony on 10 July, 2019 at the Conrad Hotel, Hong Kong, during the (ISC)2 Secure Summit APAC 2019.

"Through the ISLA Program we're excited to honor those in our industry who thrive at the pace of cybersecurity," said Clayton Jones, managing director, Asia-Pacific, (ISC)². "As a growing array of data protection, breach notification and privacy regulations are enacted throughout the economies of the region, it takes dedicated and talented professionals like these honorees to ensure compliance and inspire a safe and secure cyber world."

The 2019 Showcased Honorees and Honorees are as follows:

In the Managerial Professional for an Information Security Project category:

Dongbum Lee , CEO, Genians, Inc. (Showcased Honoree)

, CEO, Genians, Inc. Zuohua Lu , CISSP-ISSAP, Director of Security Research Institute, Beijing Bangcle Security Technology Co. Ltd. (Showcased Honoree)

In the Senior Information Security Professional category:

Atsushi Yonekawa , CISSP, Manager, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (Showcased Honoree and Community Service Star)

, CISSP, Manager, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Dale Johnstone , Chief Security Officer, AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

, Chief Security Officer, AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Yoichi Kumota, CISSP, Counsellor in Tokyo 2020 Group, National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, Cabinet Secretariat

2020 Group, National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, Cabinet Secretariat Dong-Geun Lee , Director, Korea Internet & Security Agency

, Director, Korea Internet & Security Agency Dr. Sangwoo Park , Director/Principal Researcher, NSR

, Director/Principal Researcher, NSR Dr. Chalee Vorakulpipat, CISSP, Senior Researcher/ Head of Information Security Research Team, National Electronics and Computer Technology Center/ NSTDA

Yoshiaki Yasuda , CISSP, SSCP, General Manager in National Security Center, S & J Corporation

In the Information Security Practitioner category:

William Perger , CISSP, IT Development Advisor (Volunteer), Sihanouk Hospital Center of HOPE (Showcased Honoree and Community Service Star)

, CISSP, IT Development Advisor (Volunteer), Sihanouk Hospital Center of HOPE Chih-Yao Lin , Division Chief, National Center for Cyber Security Technology

, Division Chief, National Center for Cyber Security Technology Chong-Hyun Mun , Director (CISO), ESTsecurity Corp.

, Director (CISO), ESTsecurity Corp. Yi Xu , CISSP, Manager, China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.

The 2019 (ISC)² ISLA Asia-Pacific Nomination Review Committee is comprised of members of the (ISC)² Asia-Pacific Advisory Council and previous ISLA Asia-Pacific honorees. For details about the members of 2019 ISLA Asia-Pacific Nomination Review Committee, please visit https://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs.

(ISC)2 Secure Summit APAC

Concurrently, (ISC)2 Secure Summit APAC 2019 will take place from 10-11 July at Conrad Hotel in Hong Kong. Themed "Enrich. Enable. Excel.," Secure Summit will focus on bringing together leading cybersecurity professionals to advance industry best practices. Over the course of the two-day event, more than 400 cybersecurity professionals, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including IoT, security operations, identity and access management, cutting edge technologies and more.

For more information and to register for (ISC)2 Secure Summit APAC, please visit http://ow.ly/nBRz30oJwos. For further inquiries and members of the press wishing to attend, please contact Maggie Yuen, marketing manager for (ISC)² Asia-Pacific, at myuen@isc2.org or +852 2850 6957.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

