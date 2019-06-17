(ISC)² Announces 2019 Information Security Leadership Awards Government Winners
Winners will be honored at (ISC)²Security Congress this October
Jun 17, 2019
CLEARWATER, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the winners of its 2019 Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA®) Government. The ISLA Government program recognizes the ongoing commitment of individuals whose initiatives, processes and projects have led to significant improvements in the security posture of a United States government department or agency. Winners will be honored at the ISLA Americas ceremony during the 2019 (ISC)² Security Congress on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.
This year's winners by category are:
- Workforce Improvement – Lisa Carol Holman, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Corporate Information Security Office, United States Postal Service
- Up-and-Coming Security Professional – Stephen Crewinski, IT Security and Server Specialist, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin
- Technology Improvement – William Birchett, CISSP, Owner/vCISO, Logo Systems
- Most Valuable Industry Partner (Team) – Dr. Thomas P. Scanlon, CISSP, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer & Researcher, Software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University
- Additional team members include: Dr. William Nichols, Dr. Carol Woody, Dr. Kenneth Nidiffer and Timothy Chick, CSSLP
- Community Awareness (Team) – Julie Chua, CISSP, CAP, Risk Management Branch Chief, Office of Information Security, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Additional team members include: Erik Decker, Christopher Bollerer, Steve Curren, Nickol Todd, Laura Wolf, Emery Csulak, Nick Heesters, Suzanne Schwartz, Aftin Ross, Seth Carmody, Rose-Marie Nsahlai, Matt Quinn, Matthew Barrett, Nick Rodriguez, Justin Smith, Konrad Miles, Paige Burke, Elizabeth Voeller and Brian Lebeck
"Innovating in the government space can be a challenge for even the most skilled professional, with policies, regulations and budget constraints playing a role in day to day operations," said Wes Simpson, Chief Operations Officer, (ISC)². "We look forward to celebrating these leaders and their teams, as we honor their achievements over the past year."
A judging committee of senior cybersecurity experts assessed the achievements of security professionals nominated exclusively by their peers and selected this year's award winners. The 2019 ISLA Government judges were:
- Benjamin Bergersen, CISSP-ISSAP, ISSMP
- David Branscome, CISSP, CCSP
- Dr. Michaela Iorga
- Derek Smith
- Michael Stoner, CISSP
This year's awards ceremony will also include the presentation of the first ever (ISC)² Diversity Award. This inaugural award will be presented to a professional who has significantly impacted the advancement of diversity in the field of cybersecurity through activities such as scholarships, advocacy, nonprofit work or other means to create a level playing field for the inclusion of all individuals in the world of cybersecurity.
For more information about (ISC)² awards, please visit http://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs.
About (ISC)²
Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
