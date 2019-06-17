(ISC)² Announces 2019 Information Security Leadership Awards Government Winners

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the winners of its 2019 Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA®) Government. The ISLA Government program recognizes the ongoing commitment of individuals whose initiatives, processes and projects have led to significant improvements in the security posture of a United States government department or agency. Winners will be honored at the ISLA Americas ceremony during the 2019 (ISC)² Security Congress on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.

This year's winners by category are:

Workforce Improvement – Lisa Carol Holman , Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Corporate Information Security Office, United States Postal Service

, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Corporate Information Security Office, United States Postal Service Up-and-Coming Security Professional – Stephen Crewinski , IT Security and Server Specialist, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

, IT Security and Server Specialist, Public Service Commission of Technology Improvement – William Birchett , CISSP , Owner/vCISO, Logo Systems

, Owner/vCISO, Logo Systems Most Valuable Industry Partner (Team) – Dr. Thomas P. Scanlon , CISSP , Senior Cybersecurity Engineer & Researcher, Software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer & Researcher, Software Engineering Institute, Additional team members include: Dr. William Nichols , Dr. Carol Woody , Dr. Kenneth Nidiffer and Timothy Chick , CSSLP

, Dr. , Dr. and , CSSLP Community Awareness (Team) – Julie Chua , CISSP, CAP , Risk Management Branch Chief, Office of Information Security, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

, Risk Management Branch Chief, Office of Information Security, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Additional team members include: Erik Decker , Christopher Bollerer , Steve Curren , Nickol Todd , Laura Wolf , Emery Csulak , Nick Heesters , Suzanne Schwartz , Aftin Ross , Seth Carmody , Rose-Marie Nsahlai, Matt Quinn , Matthew Barrett , Nick Rodriguez , Justin Smith , Konrad Miles , Paige Burke , Elizabeth Voeller and Brian Lebeck

"Innovating in the government space can be a challenge for even the most skilled professional, with policies, regulations and budget constraints playing a role in day to day operations," said Wes Simpson, Chief Operations Officer, (ISC)². "We look forward to celebrating these leaders and their teams, as we honor their achievements over the past year."

A judging committee of senior cybersecurity experts assessed the achievements of security professionals nominated exclusively by their peers and selected this year's award winners. The 2019 ISLA Government judges were:

Benjamin Bergersen , CISSP-ISSAP, ISSMP

, CISSP-ISSAP, ISSMP David Branscome , CISSP, CCSP

, CISSP, CCSP Dr. Michaela Iorga

Derek Smith

Michael Stoner , CISSP

This year's awards ceremony will also include the presentation of the first ever (ISC)² Diversity Award. This inaugural award will be presented to a professional who has significantly impacted the advancement of diversity in the field of cybersecurity through activities such as scholarships, advocacy, nonprofit work or other means to create a level playing field for the inclusion of all individuals in the world of cybersecurity.

For more information about (ISC)² awards, please visit http://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

