(ISC)² Announces New Express Learning Courses Through its Professional Development Institute

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the availability of a new format of courses within its Professional Development Institute (PDI) portfolio. Express Learning courses are typically 1-2 hours in length and are designed to quickly address emerging industry topics or trends and bring relevant courses to market quickly. These courses are accessible free to members via My Courses or for purchase by non-members at www.isc2.org/development.

"The goal of the new Express Learning course format is to provide training that enables cybersecurity professionals to get an overview of emerging trends and topics in as little as one hour," said (ISC)² Education Director Mirtha Collin. "Our members and associates have been highly engaged with our Immersive and Labs courses since the launch of PDI, but we wanted to supplement those more in-depth learning experiences with courses that acknowledge the reality of the average cybersecurity professional's hectic work schedule. This is just one more arrow in the quiver of those trying to stay up to date and broaden their base of industry knowledge."

PDI Express Learning courses provide a way for industry subject matter experts, who in most cases are also (ISC)² members, to share their knowledge and enthusiasm in an easy-to-consume, abbreviated fashion. These courses are delivered in an online, self-paced format, with on-the-go professionals in mind.

The first three Express Learning courses available now include:

Gaining Support for Your Security Program – Covers steps and strategies for confidently communicating with both peers and the executive management team while presenting information and making decisions based on risk management. After successful completion of this course, participants will feel confident when engaging stakeholders in conversations surrounding implementing a security program within their institution.





– Covers steps and strategies for confidently communicating with both peers and the executive management team while presenting information and making decisions based on risk management. After successful completion of this course, participants will feel confident when engaging stakeholders in conversations surrounding implementing a security program within their institution. Communicating with the C-Suite – Outlines common business governance structures and identifies the types of information and techniques for delivering reports and presentations that will facilitate confident and effective communication with the C-Suite or leadership committees.





– Outlines common business governance structures and identifies the types of information and techniques for delivering reports and presentations that will facilitate confident and effective communication with the C-Suite or leadership committees. Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Arms practitioners with basic knowledge about AI and related technologies so that they can capably participate in discussions about its use in potential and actual implementations. Participants will learn terminology related to the spectrum of AI technology and review use cases, data management issues, typical architecture and a what experts predict for the future of AI.

In addition to these new Express Learning courses, (ISC)² has also added two Immersive courses to its PDI portfolio, including:

Building a High-Performing Cybersecurity Team – Helps learners gain the foundational skills and understanding of building a high-performing cybersecurity team within their organization. This course will help participants apply current leadership experience to the unique and diverse cybersecurity field in order to defend their businesses with the necessary and appropriate talent.





– Helps learners gain the foundational skills and understanding of building a high-performing cybersecurity team within their organization. This course will help participants apply current leadership experience to the unique and diverse cybersecurity field in order to defend their businesses with the necessary and appropriate talent. Cloud Basics for Security Professionals – Provides a solid understanding of cloud computing, including key drivers and rationale for moving to the cloud, cloud architecture and computing concepts and characteristics, cloud service and deployment models, and cloud brokers. This is the first in a series of forthcoming courses on cloud computing.

To learn more about PDI and the courses now on offer, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/development.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

https://www.isc2.org

