(ISC)² Announces Newly Elected Board of Directors Members

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the results of its annual Board of Directors election.

The following individuals will begin their service on the (ISC)² Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020:

Aloysius Cheang , CISSP – Singapore

, CISSP – Arthur R. Friedman , CISSP – U.S.

, CISSP – U.S. David Melnick , CISSP – U.S.

, CISSP – U.S. Yiannis Pavlosoglou, CISSP – United Kingdom

Zachary Tudor , CISSP – U.S.

"We are excited that these outstanding professionals have agreed to lend their time and talents to our association," said (ISC)² CEO, David Shearer, CISSP. "Their unique experiences and professional insights will help us address our goal of advancing the cybersecurity profession and inspiring a safe and secure cyber world."

The 13-member board is comprised of (ISC)² members – all volunteers – who provide strategy, governance and oversight for the organization, grant certifications to qualifying candidates and enforce adherence to the (ISC)² Code of Ethics. The newly elected board members will join the ranks of other top cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals from around the world representing academia, private organizations and government agencies.

For more information on the (ISC)² Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/en/About/Board-of-Directors.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

