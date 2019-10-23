(ISC)² Announces Recipients of Ninth Annual Information Security Leadership Awards Americas and Chapter Recognition Awards

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the honorees of the 2019 Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA®) Americas, a program that recognizes outstanding leadership and achievements in workforce improvement of information security and management professionals throughout the private and public sectors in North, Central and South America.

The ISLA Americas program celebrates the accomplishments of individuals in the private and public sector throughout the Americas, outside of U.S. federal government, who are inspiring change within the field of cybersecurity. Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at the (ISC)² 2019 Security Congress in Orlando, Florida, on October 30, alongside the previously-announced winners of the 2019 Information Leadership Awards Government.

"Each year, the ISLA Americas ceremony showcases what leaders in our field are doing to help us achieve our vision of inspiring a safe and secure cyber world," said (ISC)² Chief Operating Officer Wesley Simpson. "The winners are enabling positive change within their organizations and communities, and across the industry. I look forward to recognizing these worthy honorees' achievements in front of more than 2400 of their peers at our Security Congress event later this month."

The winners of the 2019 ISLA Americas are:

Up-and-Coming Information Security Professional – Tomiko K. Evans , CEO, Aerial Footprint, LLC

, CEO, Aerial Footprint, LLC Community Awareness – Andrés Velázquez, CISSP, Founder & President, MaTTica

Information Security Practitioner – Anna Harrison , CISSP, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, H2L Solutions

, CISSP, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, H2L Solutions Senior Information Security Professional – Cassio Goldschmidt , CSSLP, CAP, Head of Information Security, ServiceTitan

This year, a judging committee comprised of five seasoned industry professionals representing both North America and Latin America reviewed the nominations and selected the winners based upon specific criteria and eligibility requirements.

Also being presented at the ceremony will be the (ISC)² Chapter Recognition Awards, which are presented to official regional chapters of (ISC)² that best promote the vision of (ISC)² by inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. The chapters demonstrate a well-rounded offering of activities and services designed to benefit members and affiliates, while making a significant contribution to the profession and their local community through the core focus areas of the (ISC)² Chapter Program of Connect, Educate, Inspire and Secure.

(ISC)2 chapters self-nominated by completing a questionnaire on their accomplishments. Members of the newly formed Chapter Advisory Committee reviewed and scored the entries, and the top-rated chapter in each region is being recognized. The 2019 (ISC)2 Chapter Recognition Awards winners are:

North America – Central Florida Chapter

– Central Florida Chapter Latin America – Chile Chapter

– Chile Chapter EMEA – North East England Chapter

Asia-Pacific – Singapore Chapter

For more information on the ISLA Americas program and categories, please visit www.isc2.org/aisla.

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

