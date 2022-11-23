(ISC)² Announces Results from 2023 Board of Directors Election

Five international security leaders will join the governing body to lead the direction, strategy and growth of (ISC)²

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the results of its 2023 Board of Directors election. The newly elected individuals will begin their three-year term of voluntary service on January 1, 2023.

These five individuals elected to the 2023 (ISC)² Board of Directors include:

Laurie-Anne Bourdain , CISSP ( Belgium )

, CISSP ( ) Edward Farrell , SSCP, CISSP ( Australia )

, SSCP, CISSP ( ) Nalneesh Gaur, CISSP-ISSAP ( United States )

) Guy Ngambeket, CISSP ( United Arab Emirates )

) Yiannis Pavlosoglou, CISSP ( Greece )

"The elected (ISC)² Board of Directors are responsible for the strategic direction of the association and how it will evolve in the coming years," said Board Chair Zachary Tudor, CISSP. "These individuals – from varying geographical locations - will be strong additions to our board and growing community, specifically as their skills, perspectives and backgrounds will help guide the organization to a better and more inclusive future. We are thrilled to welcome their leadership and expertise to (ISC)²."

Selected through the new open call nomination process that permits all members to apply for the board, the five newly elected leaders will join the 13-member board to provide strategy, governance and oversight. The qualified candidates represent a geographically diverse slate of leaders that will develop policies, grant certifications and enforce the (ISC)² Code of Ethics . Each of the voluntary leaders are (ISC)² members and will join the ranks of top cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals from around the world representing academia, private organizations and government agencies.

For more information on the (ISC)² Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/en/About/Board-of-Directors .

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates, and members, nearly 280,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software, and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter , or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

