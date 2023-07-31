(ISC)² Announces Significant Progress in Bridging the Global Workforce Gap with 265,000 Enrollments in Entry-Level Certification

Commitment celebrates remarkable growth of the One Million in Certified in Cybersecurity pledge, one year after White House Summit announcement

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced a significant milestone in its One Million Certified in Cybersecurity workforce development pledge. The rapid adoption of the Certified in Cybersecurity℠ (CC) certification, with over 265,000 enrollments and more than 27,000 individuals achieving the entry-level certification in less than 10 months, reflects the growing interest in cybersecurity education and training among individuals seeking to kickstart their careers in the cybersecurity field. This reinforces (ISC)²'s commitment to building a robust and skilled cybersecurity workforce pipeline for the future.

Initially announced by (ISC)² CEO Clar Rosso during last year's Cyber Workforce and Education Summit at the White House, this pledge and new certification reaffirmed (ISC)²'s commitment to implementing meaningful solutions to decrease the cybersecurity global workforce gap of 3.4 million professionals and attract new individuals from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented groups into the cybersecurity profession. Research suggests that organizations prioritizing recruitment and training of entry-level personnel, regardless of their technical experience and background, can reap significant benefits and enable new talent to embark on successful cybersecurity careers.

"We are committed to cultivating the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, and our ongoing support represents a significant advancement for entry-level professionals and individuals from underrepresented groups," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "Reaching this milestone highlights the importance of creating new and diverse pathways into the profession. And, we've only just begun. Within 10 months, (ISC)² already has gained tremendous momentum, and we are more committed than ever to bridging the global workforce gap and empowering more professionals to pursue rewarding careers in cybersecurity."

As part of (ISC)²'s commitment to help close the workforce gap, (ISC)² is working across the industry and globe to help individuals build the specific skills they need to gain a first job, open doors to job opportunities and create inclusive and diverse environments in which new professionals can thrive and experience long rewarding careers.

Diversifying the Cybersecurity Workforce

As a testament to (ISC)²'s unwavering commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the cybersecurity field, July's successful inaugural 2023 Global DEI Summit marked a significant milestone in (ISC)²'s ongoing DEI efforts. (ISC)² will continue collaborating with its DEI partners and leaders from various sectors to implement meaningful initiatives that break down barriers and foster a more inclusive cyber workforce.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, more than 500,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

