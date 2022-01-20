(ISC)² Appoints James Prather as Vice President of Global Marketing

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the appointment of James Prather to vice president, global marketing. In this role, Prather is responsible for strategic global marketing initiatives that facilitate member growth and expand global awareness of the (ISC)² mission.

Prather brings more than 30 years of proven marketing operations expertise to the role. He will lead all aspects of (ISC)² product marketing and global brand activities, working closely with sales, customer experience, strategy and product teams to reach targeted growth goals and increase brand awareness.

"James's experience in leading highly successful marketing programs is a valuable asset to the association, especially as we continue our global expansion," said Greg Clawson, executive vice president, global sales, marketing, customer experience, (ISC)². "His appointment will help us strengthen our brand identity and drive meaningful results as we work to certify and train the future cybersecurity workforce."

Prior to joining (ISC)², Prather served as director of marketing at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and CPA.com, a subsidiary of the AICPA. In this role, Prather oversaw the association's strategic and creative marketing and communications plans aimed at generating demand and association growth.

Prather also served as global director of marketing for six years at NSF International, where he led corporate marketing and branding programs designed to drive brand recognition and business growth. In addition, he has held leadership positions at Seal Air Corporation, Revlon, Unilever and Kraft Foods.

Prather earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Syracuse University and a master's degree in business administration from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2022 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Senior Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

[email protected]

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2